5.11 Triumph Factory Racing will make its debut at the prestigious Paris Supercross this weekend, with Aaron Plessinger and Jordon Smith competing in the SX1 class aboard the TF 450-X. The event marks Plessinger's first competitive appearance for the team, while also providing both riders with valuable race time and gate drops ahead of the 2027 AMA Supercross season.

Taking place in the French capital, the Paris Supercross is one of the most established events on the international supercross calendar, attracting some of the world's leading riders. With both Plessinger and Smith making their first appearances at the two-day event, the weekend promises to be an exciting one for the team.

Since joining 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing, Plessinger has been testing and developing his TF 450-X at the team’s base in Georgia, USA. With positive progress made during the initial weeks of testing, Paris will provide the first opportunity for Plessinger to line up in a competitive environment against several of his US-based rivals.

Smith, meanwhile, enters the event following a strong conclusion to his first season in the 450 class. Building on the experience gained throughout 2026, the American has been working hard with the team to fine-tune his TF 450-X and he’ll be looking to deliver a strong performance in Paris.

With the 2027 AMA Supercross Championship beginning at Anaheim 1 on January 9, the team will use the Paris Supercross to gather valuable data ahead of the new season. Following the event, Plessinger and Smith will return to the United States to resume their testing and preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Aaron Plessinger

“I'm really excited to get behind the gate for my first race on the Triumph in Paris. I've been feeling pretty good on the bike so far, and this race will be a great opportunity to put it through its paces in a competitive environment. My first few weeks on the TF 450-X have been a lot of fun. I'm still adapting and we're making good progress, and I think everything is coming together pretty quickly. This will be my first time racing Paris Supercross and I'm excited for it. I can't wait to meet the French fans and hopefully, some of them will be wearing their cowboy hats! I'm feeling confident heading into the weekend, but the main goal is to get some valuable race experience on the new bike ahead of Anaheim 1. Hopefully, everything goes smoothly in Paris, and we can head back to the team’s base in Georgia to continue building towards A1.”

Jordon Smith

“I'm feeling pretty confident heading into Paris. I had a good 2026 season, where I continued to build and improve throughout the year and finished strongly. I've had about two weeks on the bike now since the end of SMX, and I'm feeling really good. Paris will be a great opportunity to see where we're at and use what we learn to help with our preparations for Anaheim 1. One of the biggest things I learned during my first season on a 450 was the importance of patience. The races are long, and there are so many fast riders out there. You have to take what the race gives you, but at the same time, you need to be aggressive because nobody gives you anything. I’ve never raced in Paris before and I'm really excited to meet the French fans and experience everything. There will be some strong competition, and I'd love to finish on the podium. If I can get some good starts and put together consistent laps, I think that's a realistic goal. Racing in Paris is also a really valuable opportunity ahead of next season in the US. We've made some changes to the bike for 2027, and this will give us a chance to see how they work in a race environment. I’m excited to be racing again and I can’t wait to get behind the gate.”

Ian Kimber – Head of Global Racing Programmes, Triumph Motorcycles