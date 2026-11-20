Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Another off-season week has come and gone, but there is a big race to take in for those interested. The Paris SX will have some of the biggest names in the sport behind the gate. I was at this event last year, joining Paul Malin in the broadcast booth, but will happily be inside my house this time around. It's an incredible event, no doubt, but after a three-week jaunt from New Zealand to Australia to Florida, I am content to roll back to idle speed for a week or two.

Steve Matthes will be on hand at La Defense Arena and surely will give RXI readers the lowdown. I am mostly interested in a few specific topics. First, look for continuation from Ken Roczen. He was in mid-season form in Australia, and I think he will unquestionably be the guy to beat in France. His teammate, Jason Anderson, is filling in for the injured Lucas Coenen, and I would like to see some sort of sign of life. His Calgary WSX showing was not up to his normal expectation, and for success in 2027, this would be a great time to turn the corner. Another rider I want to gauge readiness on is Aaron Plessinger, making his Triumph debut. Everyone loves AP regardless of the result, but this is a big signing for Triumph's 450 program, and surely the MXGP Triumph contingent will be on site to witness. Momentum swings both directions, and a great debut weekend will have people excited for the final six weeks of the off-season.

The last interesting topic (for me) is Sacha Coenen. I am extremely unsure of how '27 SX is going to go for Sacha. I had heard rumors of them considering SMX Next early on, which sounds crazy, but on an experience level, I kind of understand the thought. Sacha's challenges will be two-fold. First, he doesn't have any SX experience. As a matter of fact, he will likely have fewer lifetime SX laps logged than most of the SMX Next crowd. Second, Sacha's ambition is limitless. That means he will take more chances than most humans. Combining a lack of experience, far too much adrenaline, and his willingness to override a situation all make me very nervous. The one thing he can't do is make a big mistake and set himself back, miss valuable SX reps, and then jeopardize the AMA Pro Motocross Championship campaign, where he will be a favorite to win the title. That is the exact same thing I said about Jorge Prado going into 2025, and we know how that went. Guarding against that outcome is the most important variable, full stop. The Coenens were not hired for their supercross prowess; ensuring that 2027 supercross doesn't undo chances for the summer of 2027 Pro Motocross is the paramount goal. I don't think that's a novel idea, per se, but it is also a difficult one for a rider like Sacha to embrace.

Unfavorable results, watching riders pass you and swallowing it, walking before you run—those are all things that I believe would be difficult for a rider of Sacha's caliber to accept. Still, it is the most important thing. Overexuberance without the required experience leads to injury. Always has and likely always will. That is why this weekend is so fascinating and also so important. Can Sacha manage his own emotion and ambition? Tune in and let's find out.

NC (Matthes)

Well, my time in North Carolina is coming to an end. I get back from Paris Monday night, do the PulpMX Show Tuesday, and then start the drive back to Vegas. But this week, with my landlord Phil Nicoletti still MIA, I ended up with a PulpMX Show from Art of War suspension shop on Monday, with three ex-Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing guys stopping by. Duffe told a great story about how he got fired early from there—check it out in the video section later in this post. Josh Strang came in to tell us about wrapping up a 20-year GNCC career and the controversy from the series finale. Then Cameron McAdoo and his mechanic Shawn Ulikowski jumped on to talk about Cam's big move out east, his Aussie SX results, why he chose this deal, 450SX plans, and more. It was a good show; Weege and the Fastest Man in Piedmont Randy Richardson co-hosted with me, and a good time was had by all. I even got in three bicycle rides, dinner with the Weege fam, and a half-day watching Cooper Webb ride some SX.