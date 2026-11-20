Main image courtesy of Supercross de Paris/PH
Welcome to Racerhead, the official column of the off-season. We are now just 50 days away from Anaheim 1. We are also, perhaps, less than a handful of days away from Chase Sexton finally announcing his new deal, as Monday is said to be the day. (No word on whether the #4 bike is still up in the air in the Kawasaki lobby.) We can't actually tell you which team it will be, but it does involve a four of some sorts... We also have some classic November racing, as the Paris Supercross is taking place this weekend, starring Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Ken Roczen, former 450SX champion Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger making his Triumph debut, two-time 250SX Champion Tom Vialle returning to indoor action, Jo Shimoda on a big bike, Sacha Coenen in a supercross race (250 class) for the first time, and more. Steve Matthes is over there at La Defense Arena to cover it for both Racer X Online and PulpMX, so follow him, as well as us, for timely updates on social media.
- Paris SX
Paris Supercross43rd Edition
Saturday, November 21
Down in Florida, the 54th Annual THOR Mini O's are taking place, with the SX racing portion starting on Sunday, followed by MX early next week. This event, run by Wyn Kern's Unlimitedsportsmx.com, has played a big part in the development of youth and amateur motocross in America since its founding in the early seventies. Pretty much every young prospect in our country goes to Florida for Thanksgiving week, from Jeff Ward to Damon Bradshaw, Kevin Windham to Haiden Deegan, for a week of SX and MX racing over the Thanksgiving holiday. This time around, the 6,000 or so entries expected to attend might be joined by some wet weather, as a huge front has been pushing up the coast. Fortunately, they covered the SX track in plastic to keep it as dry as possible. You can watch the races all week long on FloRacing, and we will have updates every day right here.
- Mini Os
THOR Mini O'sSaturday, November 21
- Supercross RacingLiveNovember 22 - 7:00 AM
- Supercross RacingLiveNovember 23 - 7:00 AM
- Supercross MainsLiveNovember 24 - 7:00 AM
- Motocross RacingLiveNovember 25 - 7:00 AM
- Motocross RacingLiveNovember 26 - 7:00 AM
- Motocross RacingLiveNovember 27 - 7:00 AM
- Motocross RacingLiveNovember 28 - 7:00 AM
-
And one last note on the Mini O's event: You can print out these THOR Mini O's coloring pages from Yamaha and your kids can color them at home!
Check out the full THOR Mini O's program below.
Besides that, we saw Christian Craig and Max Anstie get wins at the Perth round of the Australian SX Championship, and there's one AUS-X round remaining, set for next Saturday, November 28. And Mike Brown has landed on his feet. After his departure from Triumph Racing (along with team manager Jeremy Coker), Brownie will now work as an advisor at Club MX. Red Bull KTM also introduced their team earlier this week, with the accompanying announcement from Alpinestars that the Coenen brothers would be head-to-toe in Alpinestars for '27. And Matthes just posted that Jordon Smith will be wearing THOR in '27.
Simon Cudby Simon Cudby Simon Cudby Simon Cudby Roger De Coster Simon Cudby Ian Harrison Simon Cudby Ian Harrison Simon Cudby Jorge Prado and Julien Beaumer Simon Cudby Julien Beaumer and Daxton Bennick Simon Cudby Daxton Bennick Simon Cudby Ryder DiFrancesco Simon Cudby Ryder DiFrancesco Simon Cudby Jorge Prado Simon Cudby Ryder DiFrancesco Simon Cudby Daxton Bennick Simon Cudby Roger De Coster Simon Cudby
And speaking of KTM, here is Maxime Renaux's new KTM overseas:
Before we throw it to Matthes in Paris, here's our man Josh's jersey countdown to Anaheim.
PARIS! (Matthes)
It's that time of year, the kickoff of the big Paris SX. Some of my favorite memories, as either a mechanic or a media guy, have come from this race. Whether it's held in Bercy, Lille, or now in the heart of Paris, this race is always a fun time. You can't always draw conclusions from this race, but you also can't NOT draw conclusions, you know what I mean? Past winner Ken Roczen is lining up this weekend and is the favorite to win again, but the battle behind him should be interesting. Aaron Plessinger is making his Triumph debut alongside his teammate Jordon Smith. Tom Vialle and Jo Shimoda are here for Honda HRC, and Roczen's teammate Jason Anderson will be here, replacing the injured Lucas Coenen, so the field is deep behind the 450SX champion.
I'm more interested in the 250SX class this year than I have been in past years because Sacha Coenen is racing and making his SX "debut," which will be super cool to watch. But behind him, the list of American riders has been beefed up as well. Henry Miller, Iziah Clark, Cole Thompson, Hamden Hudson, Jesson Turner, and Mitchell Harrison have all been recruited to test the young KTM rider. And I believe Michael Hicks will be here on the Stark as well. It's a deeper field than usual, and I'm sure I'm forgetting some fast French SX kids too.
Stay tuned to this site, RXI social media, as well as PulpMX stuff to get the latest comings and goings from Paris. I'll probably be jumping on MXGP-TV.com with Malin at some point, so you can watch the action there too.
Aaron Plessinger Supercross de Paris/PH Aaron Plessinger Supercross de Paris/PH Aaron Plessinger Supercross de Paris/PH Tom Vialle Supercross de Paris/PH Jordon Smith Supercross de Paris/PH Jo Shimoda Supercross de Paris/PH Jo Shimoda Supercross de Paris/PH Sacha Coenen Supercross de Paris/PH Sacha Coenen Supercross de Paris/PH Sacha Coenen Supercross de Paris/PH Bud Racing Kawasaki pits. Supercross de Paris/PH Suzuki pits. Supercross de Paris/PH Cedric Soubeyras Supercross de Paris/PH Ken Roczen Supercross de Paris/PH
Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)
Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)
Another off-season week has come and gone, but there is a big race to take in for those interested. The Paris SX will have some of the biggest names in the sport behind the gate. I was at this event last year, joining Paul Malin in the broadcast booth, but will happily be inside my house this time around. It's an incredible event, no doubt, but after a three-week jaunt from New Zealand to Australia to Florida, I am content to roll back to idle speed for a week or two.
Steve Matthes will be on hand at La Defense Arena and surely will give RXI readers the lowdown. I am mostly interested in a few specific topics. First, look for continuation from Ken Roczen. He was in mid-season form in Australia, and I think he will unquestionably be the guy to beat in France. His teammate, Jason Anderson, is filling in for the injured Lucas Coenen, and I would like to see some sort of sign of life. His Calgary WSX showing was not up to his normal expectation, and for success in 2027, this would be a great time to turn the corner. Another rider I want to gauge readiness on is Aaron Plessinger, making his Triumph debut. Everyone loves AP regardless of the result, but this is a big signing for Triumph's 450 program, and surely the MXGP Triumph contingent will be on site to witness. Momentum swings both directions, and a great debut weekend will have people excited for the final six weeks of the off-season.
The last interesting topic (for me) is Sacha Coenen. I am extremely unsure of how '27 SX is going to go for Sacha. I had heard rumors of them considering SMX Next early on, which sounds crazy, but on an experience level, I kind of understand the thought. Sacha's challenges will be two-fold. First, he doesn't have any SX experience. As a matter of fact, he will likely have fewer lifetime SX laps logged than most of the SMX Next crowd. Second, Sacha's ambition is limitless. That means he will take more chances than most humans. Combining a lack of experience, far too much adrenaline, and his willingness to override a situation all make me very nervous. The one thing he can't do is make a big mistake and set himself back, miss valuable SX reps, and then jeopardize the AMA Pro Motocross Championship campaign, where he will be a favorite to win the title. That is the exact same thing I said about Jorge Prado going into 2025, and we know how that went. Guarding against that outcome is the most important variable, full stop. The Coenens were not hired for their supercross prowess; ensuring that 2027 supercross doesn't undo chances for the summer of 2027 Pro Motocross is the paramount goal. I don't think that's a novel idea, per se, but it is also a difficult one for a rider like Sacha to embrace.
Unfavorable results, watching riders pass you and swallowing it, walking before you run—those are all things that I believe would be difficult for a rider of Sacha's caliber to accept. Still, it is the most important thing. Overexuberance without the required experience leads to injury. Always has and likely always will. That is why this weekend is so fascinating and also so important. Can Sacha manage his own emotion and ambition? Tune in and let's find out.
NC (Matthes)
Well, my time in North Carolina is coming to an end. I get back from Paris Monday night, do the PulpMX Show Tuesday, and then start the drive back to Vegas. But this week, with my landlord Phil Nicoletti still MIA, I ended up with a PulpMX Show from Art of War suspension shop on Monday, with three ex-Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing guys stopping by. Duffe told a great story about how he got fired early from there—check it out in the video section later in this post. Josh Strang came in to tell us about wrapping up a 20-year GNCC career and the controversy from the series finale. Then Cameron McAdoo and his mechanic Shawn Ulikowski jumped on to talk about Cam's big move out east, his Aussie SX results, why he chose this deal, 450SX plans, and more. It was a good show; Weege and the Fastest Man in Piedmont Randy Richardson co-hosted with me, and a good time was had by all. I even got in three bicycle rides, dinner with the Weege fam, and a half-day watching Cooper Webb ride some SX.
2027 KTM 250/450 Factory Edition World Launch (Keefer)
KTM allowed us to ride their new 2027 250 & 450 SX-F Factory Editions on Wednesday at Pala Raceway. Although the full review of either bike is not allowed to go up until Tuesday at 8 a.m. PST, I can say that the new bikes are going to be very eye-opening to anyone who may be interested in purchasing a new MX bike in 2027.
Arguably the biggest news is KTM's departure from the air fork in favor of a 48mm WP XACT closed-cartridge spring fork. The new fork is paired with a revised WP XACT shock and updated linkage. KTM is targeting increased suspension comfort, more consistent damping characteristics, and better front-end feel across a wider range of track conditions. As someone who values front-end predictability and chassis comfort, this is one of the changes I was most interested in testing, and I came away pretty shocked.
Both Factory Editions receive a lighter steel frame with revised geometry, different rigidity characteristics, and new engine mounting points. A redesigned aluminum subframe, slimmer bodywork, new seat, and revised footpegs should also give the rider more freedom to move around the motorcycle. The 250 SX-F receives significant engine updates, including an oval throttle body, redesigned intake ports, top-feed fuel injection, and an updated valvetrain. Compression has increased to 15.5:1, while the rev limiter has been raised to 14,500 rpm. The engine also sits 2.3mm higher in the chassis. Meanwhile, the 450 SX-F produces a claimed 63.8 horsepower at 10,000 rpm. Both machines feature updated ECUs, revised transmissions, and redesigned exhaust systems that meet the new 109-decibel racing regulations.
The biggest question for me wasn't necessarily how much more horsepower these bikes produce, but whether KTM improved overall chassis comfort, rear-wheel traction, and ease of riding. On paper, these are some of the most exciting changes I've seen from KTM in several years. Models are expected to arrive at dealerships at the beginning of December, and you can hear about how those changes mentioned above fared at Pala Raceway right here Tuesday at 8 AM PST.
Take this for what it's worth, but Sacha Coenen tested his 2027 spec KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition SX bike for the first time Tuesday and was quoted as saying, "I can't believe how much faster this bike is than my last year's machine." Coming from a GP rider of Coenen's caliber, I'd say KTM has found something for those Star Yamaha boys.
Old Tracks, New Races (DC)
With the 54th Annual THOR Mini O's starting up this weekend at Gatorback Cycle Park, I started thinking back to my many times at Gatorback, both as a racer but mostly as a journalist. The track has been there for a long time, but Wyn Kern and his team are constantly working on upgrading the old "gator pit." They will host more than 6,000 entries there over the course of the next 10 days of practicing and racing, both on the SX track and the MX track. It's a very fun and busy week down there, a true American motocross tradition and a glimpse at some of the future stars of our sport. We will be covering it here on RacerXOnline.com all week long.
I raced the '85 125 National there when it was a 125/250/500 triple-header, on a white KTM, but I did not qualify, not even close! From there, I began covering the Pro Motocross races there, which ran through 1997. I was lucky enough to see Jean-Michel Bayle's upset win in 1989, when the Frenchman showed up in a minivan he borrowed from Mitch Payton to compete, introducing himself to the top Americans by way of the winner's circle. I also got to see the infamous Erik Kehoe launch in '93 to hold off Jeremy McGrath for the 125 National win, and then Ricky Carmichael's first outdoor national win in 1997, at what turned out to be the last Gatorback Pro Motocross event, as then-promoter Bill West decided to flip it over into the Tampa Supercross. There was almost a U.S. Grand Prix there back in 2017, but that fell through due to some contractual issues with the landowners, so the race moved to WW Ranch in Jacksonville instead.
If you are wondering why there isn't a Pro Motocross round at Gatorback, it's a matter of the calendar. The old Gatorback National took place on the front end of Daytona's Bike Week, which meant the end of February or early March. But after West turned the race into an SX round, it separated SX and MX on the calendar: Supercross starts in January and ends early May; Motocross starts in late May and ends in August. And it's just too damn hot in the summer months to hold an outdoor national down there in the dead of summer. We tried it most recently at WW Ranch Motocross Park, and it almost ruined a couple of riders. Take Chase Sexton, for instance: He won the first 250 moto in 2019 when it was scorching hot, and then wilted the second moto in the heat and DNF'd. [Editor’s note: that was Sexton’s first AND only 250 moto win!-Mitch] He struggled to 18th the next week at Southwick and then had to take a couple of rounds off to recuperate. This problem is not unique to Florida; the Freestone National in Texas was also a very challenging race for both the riders and the fans.
And speaking of MXGP, Infront Moto Racing announced that the FIM World Championship is returning to the old Payerne circuit next September. Payerne goes back to the early 1960s, but they haven't hosted a Grand Prix round in three decades. I was lucky enough to be assigned to cover the '92 race there when there was a whole battalion of Americans racing the 250 GPs: Trampas Parker, Donny Schmit, Bob Moore, Micky Dymond, Bader Manneh, and Ricky Ryan all come to mind. This was the year they ran three 20-minute motos, and each was a sprint race. The moto wins were split by Stefan Everts, Bob Moore, and Trampas Parker, who won the overall. It was a cool memory for me because I got a shot of the start that Fox Racing ended up using as the opening spread of one of their catalogs the following year!
Anyway, it's cool to see MXGP return to such a famous old circuit as Payerne, and also cool to see Gatorback and the THOR Mini O's still thriving after all these years...
Here's a Thom Veety photo from the 1990 Mini O's at Gatorback. Any guesses who the rider is?
Finally, on a personal note, when I was a kid, I distinctly remember seeing this poster of Heikki Mikkola from the 1978 Swiss 500 GP. It was at the mall in what may have been a Spencer's Gift store, in the poster rack between Farrah Fawcett, Jaws, and Star Wars posters.
I took it home and it hung on my wall for years—Mikkola was my favorite rider growing up—and I somehow figured out the track was Payerne. It grew into a bucket list track for me, and 15 years later I was finally able to attend and shoot the race myself.
The program covers, front and back, from the 1992 Swiss 250 GP.
Winter Blues (Brandon Croney)
Unfortunately for those of us on the East Coast, this time of year is not exactly ideal for moto. The off-season is officially in full swing, which means no spending our Saturdays and Saturday nights watching our favorite riders battle it out on TV. And even though the last couple of days here in Western Pennsylvania have brought some surprisingly mild temperatures, getting into the mid-50s, getting outside for a ride in mid-November usually isn't in the cards.
Luckily, when the temps drop and Mother Nature starts reminding us that winter is here, Switchback MX in Butler, Pennsylvania, gives local riders a place to scratch that winter riding itch. With a beautiful indoor facility, riders can throw on a hoodie (or sometimes even a coat), swing a leg over their bike, and spin some laps regardless of what the weather is like outside.
With weekday open practices and its indoor supercross series, Switchback gives riders throughout Western Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas a place to ride when the outdoor riding season comes to an end. While much of the motocross world slows down for us on the East Coast, Switchback keeps the doors open and the bikes running.
Having an indoor facility close to home gives local racers the opportunity to stay sharp, work on their skills, and keep the momentum building heading into the next outdoor season. For younger riders, it's a chance to continue developing their skills, while the more experienced racers can keep logging laps instead of spending the entire winter away from their bike or traveling far away just to ride.
With a 13-round indoor supercross series on their schedule, there is plenty of opportunity for racers and their families to get their race-day fix throughout the winter. With round three scheduled for this Saturday, the series is underway and has local racers looking forward to race weekends.
While the outdoor riding season may be behind us and winter is just getting started, Western Pennsylvania moto riders do not have to put their bikes and gear bags away just yet. If you are looking for some much-needed seat time this winter, looking to compete in the indoor series, or just want to spend some time watching some bar-banging action with friends, Switchback MX in Butler, Pennsylvania, has you covered!
Stefan Everts (DC)
It's been a pretty good couple of months for the Everts family of Belgium. First, they became the first three-generation family of motocross riders to have won the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, as Liam Everts joined his father Stefan and grandfather Harry on winning sides at the MXoN. Liam and the Coenen brothers managed to edge out Spain for an unlikely win at the race in Ernée, France. More recently, Stefan Everts was inducted into the FIM Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Switzerland, joining the Class of 2026: Ángel Nieto, the Italian road racing legend; Tony Rickardsson from the speedway world; trials master Jordi Tarrés; and French off-road icon Stéphane Peterhansel.
Everts, who won 101 GP races and 10 FIM World Motocross Championships, said this in the press release: "It may sound like a cliché, but it's a huge honor to be here. I'm proud of what I achieved in motocross and the part I played in the sport, and I'm so happy to finally be inducted into the Hall of Fame. My father was here last year, and I'm delighted to follow in his footsteps. Thank you to the FIM for creating this museum and Hall of Fame."
Congratulations to the entire Everts family.
Broome-Tioga Returns (DC)
Another great old motocross track is coming back online in New York. Following the return of the old Zoar MX Park for an annual reunion race, the old National track at Broome-Tioga is in the rebuilding process and looking great! From 1979 through 2006, Broome-Tioga was a staple of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The first national there was won by Mark Barnett (125) and the late Mike Bell (500); the last was won by Broc Hepler (250) and Ricky Carmichael (450). The event was then moved to Freestone in Texas. Broome-Tioga stayed open for a while for local and regional racing, but it eventually shut its front gate and went into what was thought would be for good. But then a new group came along, rolled up their sleeves, and really went to work. They now have two tracks—the National track and Broome South. It's Broome South that will be open this weekend for open practice sessions, as we spotted on this Facebook post:
BROOME-TIOGA OPEN PRACTICE — THIS WEEKEND (NOV 21–22)
The National Track is tucked in for the winter, so we are firing up Broome South this Saturday and Sunday! The boys are out this week starting the track prep—we're trying to get in front of it before the weekend comes! What a blessing this week is going to be with regard to weather in Richford, NY:
Sunny skies warming up to 60°F by Friday,
Partly sunny 60°F Saturday, and a mild 54°F Sunday with a dry morning and just a light ~25%–30% afternoon shower chance.
Broome-Tioga Sports Center — Broome South Track
50 Shaffer Rd, Richford, NY
Schedule & Pricing:
Bullet Saturday, Nov 21: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM ($40/rider)
Bullet Sunday, Nov 22: 10:30 AM – 3:00 PM ($30/rider)
*Weekend Combo: $60/rider for both days
What to Know: * Motorcycles ONLY *FREE Pizza for riders — a Broome-Tioga tradition!
* FREE Spectator Admission
This Week's Win Ads (DC)
A very big week for Trystan Hart, SLR Honda, and more.
Screenshot 2026-11-20 at 12.17.33 PM Screenshot 2026-11-20 at 12.19.01 PM Screenshot 2026-11-20 at 12.19.21 PM Screenshot 2026-11-20 at 12.19.50 PM Screenshot 2026-11-20 at 12.20.17 PM Screenshot 2026-11-20 at 12.20.34 PM Screenshot 2026-11-20 at 12.18.06 PM Screenshot 2026-11-20 at 12.18.37 PM Screenshot 2026-11-20 at 12.21.05 PM
Hey, Watch It!
Here are the first raw highlights from today’s press ride at the Paris SX from TV MXForos:
Weege Show Wednesday: Matthes and Randy Richardson Stop by NC
The Red Bull KTM intro through the lens of Simon Cudby:
Haiden Deegan’s recently departed mechanic Brent Duffe appeared on the PulpMX Show and had some surprising things to say about his departure from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing:
Here’s a cool trailer for the upcoming Moto Nineties, featuring Jeremy McGrath, Jeff Emig, Travis Pastrana and more:
SMX World Champion Jorge Prado chats with Vital MX’s Michael Lindsay at the Red Bull KTM intro:
Ride along with young Jagger Townley as he preps on his Yamaha YZ125:
Donn Maeda of Swap Moto Live sat down with Sacha Coenen:
Michael Mosiman: I Finally Rode My NEW Honda... Here’s What I Think!
And finally, here’s a very cool documentary about Jeffrey Herlings’ incredible ’26 season.
Head-Scratching Headline/s of the Week
“WIN a PS5 Pro + GTA VI + a Massive Muc-Off Bundle 🎮”—Email we received from Muc-Off
“'Grand Theft Auto VI' could be the biggest entertainment launch in history, preorders top $1.65 billion”—Yahoo Finance
“‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ release live updates: Gamers skip work to play after 13-year wait”—NBC News
“I Played 130 Hours Of ‘GTA 6’ — Here Are 10 Tips You Should Know”—Forbes
"Fiona the hippo under 24-hour care after swallowing hat"—Popular Science
And an unfortunate update: "Globally adored hippo Fiona dies after eating a visitor’s hat at Cincinnati Zoo"—CNN
"Fiona the hippo's tragic death at the Cincinnati Zoo came 10 years after Harambe the gorilla's controversial killing"—Yahoo News
"Airline: Brown substance covering bags was peanut butter, not poop"—UPI
“Denmark celebrates its oldest woman – then finds out she was a Nazi”—Telegraph
Random Notes
Finally, we’ve been scanning in some of Thom Veety’s vast archives from his Action Photos work up and down the East Coast: Mini O’s, Supercross, Pro Motocross, the Kawasaki Race of Champions and more. The one up above of #273 that we asked for you to take a guess? That was Brian Deegan at the 1990 THOR Mini O’s. Here’s some more random samples of Thom’s amazing work over the years.
Pastrana 199 Thom Veety 2025-03-01-12-36-0296 Thom Veety 2025-01-22-15-51-0004 Thom Veety 1988 Steel City copy Thom Veety James Stewart Thom Veety James Stewart Thom Veety 2025-05-13-14-33-0130 Thom Veety 1987 Childress 2 Thom Veety Swink Thom Veety 2025-03-01-12-35-0144 Thom Veety Johnny O'Mara and Ricky Carmichael Thom Veety Carmichael Thom Veety Denny wins! Thom Veety 2025-05-13-14-33-0158 Thom Veety High Point Thom Veety 2025-03-01-12-35-0224 Thom Veety Two 1s! Broc Glover and David Bailey. Thom Veety
Thanks for reading Racerhead! See you at the races.