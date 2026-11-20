The following press release is from ClubMX:

CLUBMX WELCOMES MOTOCROSS LEGEND MIKE BROWN TO ITS TRAINING STAFF

AMA National Champion and International Racing Veteran Joins ClubMX to Help Develop the Next Generation of Amateur Motocross Athletes

CHESTERFIELD, SC – ClubMX is proud to announce the addition of legendary motocross racer Mike “Brownie” Brown to its training staff. One of the most accomplished and versatile competitors in motorcycle racing, Brown brings decades of championship experience, an unmatched competitive spirit, and a lifelong commitment to the sport to the ClubMX training facility in Chesterfield, South Carolina.

Brown will focus primarily on the development of amateur motocross athletes training at ClubMX, working directly with young riders to improve their technique, racecraft, preparation, and overall performance. His arrival strengthens the facility's commitment to providing aspiring racers with the knowledge, resources, and mentorship necessary to advance through the amateur ranks and prepare for professional competition.

Few riders in motocross history can match the breadth of Mike Brown's racing career. Best known for capturing the 2001 AMA 125cc National Motocross Championship, Brown also earned multiple AMA Supercross victories, competed successfully on the international stage, captured British motocross championships, and went on to establish himself as a champion in off-road racing, including WORCS, EnduroCross, and X Games competition.

His success across multiple disciplines, spanning more than three decades, has earned him a reputation as one of the toughest, most determined, and hardest-working athletes the sport has ever seen.

“Mike Brown is exactly the kind of person we want influencing the next generation of riders at ClubMX,” said Brandon Haas, owner of ClubMX. “His accomplishments speak for themselves, but what really separates Mike is his work ethic, competitiveness, and understanding of what it takes to win. Our amateur athletes now have the opportunity to learn directly from someone who has competed and succeeded at virtually every level of this sport. That's a tremendous addition to our program.”

Beyond his championship credentials, Brown brings valuable experience in rider development and coaching. His understanding of motorcycle control, racing strategy, physical preparation, and mental toughness will help ClubMX athletes build the foundation needed for long-term success.

The addition of Brown also reflects ClubMX's continued investment in its amateur development program. While ClubMX has become widely recognized for its professional Supercross and Motocross racing efforts, developing young talent remains a fundamental part of the facility's mission.

With world-class training tracks, dedicated coaching, fitness programs, and comprehensive athlete support, ClubMX provides an environment designed to help riders progress from promising amateurs to competitive professionals.

Daniel Blair added: “Championships aren't built overnight. They're earned through discipline, consistency, and a willingness to put in the work. Having Mike Brown here to pass along that philosophy and his extensive knowledge is a tremendous opportunity for every young athlete who trains at ClubMX.”

Brown's addition further reinforces ClubMX's position as a premier destination for motocross training and athlete development.

For more information, visit www.clubmx.com.