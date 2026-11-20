This weekend, the 43rd Paris Supercross will take place at Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France. The Paris Supercross is the longest-running overseas supercross event in the history of the sport.
Related: Read the History of the Paris SX
You can watch the Paris SX live on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's broadcast will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific, then Sunday's broadcast will start at 8 a.m. Eastern/5 a.m. Pacific.
Get your Paris SX MXGP-TV pass now.
View the full Paris SX entry lists for this weekend's race.
And the week-long THOR Mini O's event kicks off on Saturday with practice. Supercross racing starts Sunday and runs through Tuesday, then motocross practice is on Wednesday, followed by motocross racing starting on Thursday and running through Saturday afternoon. You can tune into the live FloRacing broadcast for all week long, starting at 7 a.m. Eastern/4 a.m. Pacific on Sunday. The broadcast will start the same time each day for the entire week: 7 a.m. Eastern/4 a.m. Pacific.
TV | Online Schedule
Paris SX
- Paris SX
Paris Supercross43rd Edition
Saturday, November 21
THOR Mini O's
- Mini Os
THOR Mini O'sSaturday, November 21
- Supercross RacingLiveNovember 22 - 7:00 AM
- Supercross RacingLiveNovember 23 - 7:00 AM
- Supercross MainsLiveNovember 24 - 7:00 AM
- Motocross RacingLiveNovember 25 - 7:00 AM
- Motocross RacingLiveNovember 26 - 7:00 AM
- Motocross RacingLiveNovember 27 - 7:00 AM
- Motocross RacingLiveNovember 28 - 7:00 AM
-
Souvenir Program
THOR Mini O's
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Paris SX
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