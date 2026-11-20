This weekend, the 43rd Paris Supercross will take place at Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France. The Paris Supercross is the longest-running overseas supercross event in the history of the sport.

Related: Read the History of the Paris SX

You can watch the Paris SX live on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's broadcast will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific, then Sunday's broadcast will start at 8 a.m. Eastern/5 a.m. Pacific.

Get your Paris SX MXGP-TV pass now.

View the full Paris SX entry lists for this weekend's race.

And the week-long THOR Mini O's event kicks off on Saturday with practice. Supercross racing starts Sunday and runs through Tuesday, then motocross practice is on Wednesday, followed by motocross racing starting on Thursday and running through Saturday afternoon. You can tune into the live FloRacing broadcast for all week long, starting at 7 a.m. Eastern/4 a.m. Pacific on Sunday. The broadcast will start the same time each day for the entire week: 7 a.m. Eastern/4 a.m. Pacific.

TV | Online Schedule

Paris SX