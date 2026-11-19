The Monster Energy SMX World Championship brings the world’s top off-road motorcycle racers to stadiums across the country. The indoor stadium season of Supercross will visit 16 cities starting in January at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Returning to the 2027 schedule will be stops in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Acrisure Stadium. For the very first time, the SMX World Championship will be visiting San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome and Baltimore, Maryland at M&T Bank Stadium. The Supercross season will conclude in May at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tickets make great gifts, and custom printable gift certificates are available for easy download to add a festive touch.

The biggest stars in the sport will be lining up at the Anaheim Opener in January as the 450SMX Class once again promises to deliver one of the deepest fields in recent memory. Five past champions – Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, plus defending Supercross champion Ken Roczen will be fighting for another title. Vying for their first crack at the crown will be SMX World Champion Jorge Prado (Spain) and Pro Motocross Premier Class Champion Hunter Lawrence (Australia). Haiden Deegan will embark on his Premier Class Supercross career journey while taking on the likes of new to the series and rising star Lucas Coenen (Belgium).

Teams will decide later in the year which athletes will be competing in each respective 250SMX Class Divisional Championship, but fans can expect some epic battles as 2027 will feature the return of defending Eastern Division Champion and Pro Motocross Champion, Cole Davies and runner-up finishers on the East and West, Seth Hammaker and Levi Kitchen (SMX World Champion), both still seeking their first Supercross championship. Also, in the mix will be 2025 250SMX World Champion Jo Shimoda, incoming Sacha Coenen (Belgium), Max Anstie (U.K.), Chance Hymas, Ryder DiFrancesco, Julien Beaumer, Daxton Bennick and Nate Thrasher, among others.

FanFest is currently planned for all Supercross rounds except at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan (Round 7). The expansive outside footprint features unprecedented access to the sport’s biggest stars with an up-close and intimate view of their racing machines and team rigs. As the name implies, FanFest is a festival for the fans and has become a major part of the Supercross experience where fans can jump back and forth between the paddock and the stadium to watch qualifying.

Ticket purchasers can use code GFT25P at checkout for the ultimate holiday gift experience. Restrictions & availability limits apply. Offer available in the U.S. and Canada only.

What to Know Before You Buy:

All-In Pricing: The price you see includes all fees – no surprises at checkout.

Looking for a bit more for your best SMX fan? Check out a full array of upgrades and VIP Experiences at Supercross VIP Experiences. Tickets make great gifts, and custom printable gift certificates are available for easy download to add a festive touch. For more information on Feld Motor Sports and events near you, please visit Monster Energy AMA Supercross or Monster Energy SMX World ChampionshipTM directly.