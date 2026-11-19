SuperMotocross Tickets Up to 25% Off During Cyber Week Sale
The following press release is from the SuperMotocross League:
CYBER WEEK SALE OFFERS UP TO 25% OFF MONSTER ENERGY SMX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TICKETS
KEY TAKEAWAYS: Monster Energy SMX World Championship Cyber Week Sale offers up to 25% off ticket face value starting November 18, running through Sunday, December 6, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Use promo code GFT25P at checkout.
Palmetto, Fla. — Feld Motor Sports® welcomes the holiday season with a special Cyber Week sale, bringing families closer to the unforgettable experience of live racing. The global leader in live, family entertainment is bringing families together and smiles to faces this holiday season with one of the most anticipated Monster Energy SMX World Championship seasons in years.
SMX Cyber Week deals start today Wednesday, November 18 and will run through Sunday, December 6 at 11:59 p.m. local time, with savings up to 25% on current on-sale events*. Holiday shoppers can stress less with memorable moments that families and kids of all ages will cherish for years to come, use code GFT25P at checkout.
The Monster Energy SMX World Championship brings the world’s top off-road motorcycle racers to stadiums across the country. The indoor stadium season of Supercross will visit 16 cities starting in January at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Returning to the 2027 schedule will be stops in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Acrisure Stadium. For the very first time, the SMX World Championship will be visiting San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome and Baltimore, Maryland at M&T Bank Stadium. The Supercross season will conclude in May at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tickets make great gifts, and custom printable gift certificates are available for easy download to add a festive touch.
The biggest stars in the sport will be lining up at the Anaheim Opener in January as the 450SMX Class once again promises to deliver one of the deepest fields in recent memory. Five past champions – Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, plus defending Supercross champion Ken Roczen will be fighting for another title. Vying for their first crack at the crown will be SMX World Champion Jorge Prado (Spain) and Pro Motocross Premier Class Champion Hunter Lawrence (Australia). Haiden Deegan will embark on his Premier Class Supercross career journey while taking on the likes of new to the series and rising star Lucas Coenen (Belgium).
Teams will decide later in the year which athletes will be competing in each respective 250SMX Class Divisional Championship, but fans can expect some epic battles as 2027 will feature the return of defending Eastern Division Champion and Pro Motocross Champion, Cole Davies and runner-up finishers on the East and West, Seth Hammaker and Levi Kitchen (SMX World Champion), both still seeking their first Supercross championship. Also, in the mix will be 2025 250SMX World Champion Jo Shimoda, incoming Sacha Coenen (Belgium), Max Anstie (U.K.), Chance Hymas, Ryder DiFrancesco, Julien Beaumer, Daxton Bennick and Nate Thrasher, among others.
FanFest is currently planned for all Supercross rounds except at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan (Round 7). The expansive outside footprint features unprecedented access to the sport’s biggest stars with an up-close and intimate view of their racing machines and team rigs. As the name implies, FanFest is a festival for the fans and has become a major part of the Supercross experience where fans can jump back and forth between the paddock and the stadium to watch qualifying.
Ticket purchasers can use code GFT25P at checkout for the ultimate holiday gift experience. Restrictions & availability limits apply. Offer available in the U.S. and Canada only.
What to Know Before You Buy:
- All-In Pricing: The price you see includes all fees – no surprises at checkout.
Looking for a bit more for your best SMX fan? Check out a full array of upgrades and VIP Experiences at Supercross VIP Experiences. Tickets make great gifts, and custom printable gift certificates are available for easy download to add a festive touch. For more information on Feld Motor Sports and events near you, please visit Monster Energy AMA Supercross or Monster Energy SMX World ChampionshipTM directly.
Full 2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Schedule
2027 Supercross Schedule
- SupercrossAnaheim 1 (A1) 250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 97:00 PM
- SupercrossSan Diego 250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 167:00 PM
- SupercrossAnaheim 2 (A2) 250SX West
SMX Next and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 237:00 PM
- SupercrossSan Antonio 250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 307:00 PM
- SupercrossTampa 250SX East
SMX Next
Saturday, February 67:00 PM
- SupercrossGlendale 250SX East/West Showdown
East/West Showdown, St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Race, KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 137:00 PM
- SupercrossDetroit 250SX East
SMX Next
Saturday, February 207:00 PM
- SupercrossArlington 250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 277:00 PM
- SupercrossDaytona 250SX East
SMX Next
Saturday, March 67:00 PM
- SupercrossIndianapolis 250SX East
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 137:00 PM
- SupercrossSeattle 250SX West
Military Appreciation Race
Saturday, March 207:00 PM
- SupercrossFoxborough 250SX East
SMX Next SX Championship Finale
Saturday, April 37:00 PM
- SupercrossBaltimore 250SX East
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 107:00 PM
- SupercrossEast Rutherford 250SX East
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 177:00 PM
- SupercrossPittsburgh 250SX East/West Showdown
East/West Showdown
Saturday, April 247:00 PM
- SupercrossDenver 250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 87:00 PM
- SupercrossSalt Lake City 250SX East/West Showdown
East/West Showdown and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 157:00 PM
AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule
2027 Motocross Schedule
- Motocross, WMXFox Raceway (Pala) Saturday, May 294:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXHangtown SMX Next
Saturday, June 54:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXThunder Valley SMX Next
Saturday, June 123:00 PM
- MotocrossHigh Point Saturday, June 191:00 PM
- MotocrossRedBud SMX Next
Saturday, July 31:00 PM
- MotocrossSouthwick Saturday, July 101:00 PM
- MotocrossSpring Creek SMX Next
Saturday, July 172:00 PM
- MotocrossWashougal Military Appreciation Race
Saturday, July 244:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXUnadilla Saturday, August 141:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXBudds Creek Saturday, August 211:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXIronman SMX Next Showdown and St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Race
Saturday, August 281:00 PM
Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Schedule
2027 SuperMotocross Schedule
- SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 1 SMX Next
Saturday, September 113:00 PM
- SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 2 SMX Next
Saturday, September 183:00 PM
- SuperMotocrossSMX World Championship Final WMX Invitational
Saturday, September 257:00 PM