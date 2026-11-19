As the SX mains begin, you start to see the top riders rise to the challenge. Some of the best amateurs from around the world come to Mini O's hoping to make their mark. Gatorback has helped launch the careers of professional stars like Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, and Eli Tomac, just to name a few. Today, we continue to watch the next generation chase their dreams, including second-generation racers from families like the Deegans, Ferrys, and even last year we had the Weys. Once the SX racing wraps up, we head over to the motocross track and start all over again.

One thing I've learned over the years is to bring plenty of warm clothes and layers. Florida might be known for sunshine, but we always seem to get a day or two in the 40s. I've seen all kinds of creative ways to keep hands warm under the tent, and at Mini O's, anything goes! As Thanksgiving approaches, the week gets even busier. The motos keep coming, while staff and volunteers prepare for Thanksgiving evening. Gatorback puts on a beautiful spread under the pavilion for anyone who wants to enjoy a good meal without cooking. There's plenty of food, bench racing, and guaranteed laughs. My wife and I usually spend Thanksgiving at the Taylor/Reynolds/Lykens feast in the hookup lot. We're so thankful for the families who welcome us and share their food with us throughout the week. That's one of the things I love most about Mini O's. You might arrive and park beside someone who lives hundreds of miles away, but by the end of the week, you're grilling burgers, sharing stories, and sitting around the fire like old friends. Before you know it, you're already talking about how to make next year even better. After a long Thanksgiving evening filled with good food and great company, Friday morning can be a struggle. I'm usually trying to find a pair of pants that still fit before heading back to the track for more racing! As the week winds down, I spend more time around the podium with my camera. That's where some of the best moments happen. Watching a young rider accomplish a goal or completely surprise themselves by getting under the tent is something special. The smiles, tears, hugs, and excitement are moments that families will remember forever. Last year, Kade Johnson and his family weren't even sure they would make it to Mini O's. With help from family and friends, they made it happen. Kade lined up in Pro Sport, put together some great rides, and went on to win a championship. That's a memory he and his family will carry with them for the rest of their lives. And that's what makes Mini O's so special. It's not just about trophies or race results. It's about the people who help make the journey possible, the friendships formed along the way, and the memories created together. As long as I'm able to make the trip, Mini O's will always have a spot on my calendar. I can't wait to see what’s in store for us this year.

Good luck to everyone racing! Enjoy the week, spend time with your family and friends, and make memories that will last a lifetime. Have a fun and safe week of racing, and to everyone who lets me capture these moments, thank you. It's an honor to be part of your week and preserve these memories for all.

Because Mini O's is more than a race. It's a tradition, a community, and a family.