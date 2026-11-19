This text originally appeared in the 2026 THOR Mini O's event program.
Story and photos by Cody Darr
Every time I turn onto 46th Avenue, I get goosebumps, and the butterflies in my stomach start fluttering. I know I'm getting close to the miniature city that is known as Gatorback Cycle Park, and soon I'll see that giant Dunlop tire behind the start gate. That's when I know we're about to have another great week filled with racing, family, and friends. Of course, the excitement quickly turns into a little nervousness as I try to find a place to park for the week! Once we get settled, set up camp, and meet our new neighbors, it's time to relax and start enjoying everything Mini O's has to offer.
People often ask me what motocross event I would recommend if they could attend just one. My answer is always the same: You have to experience Mini O's!
Mini O's is more than just a race. For some, it's a destination, while for others, it's a family reunion. From the moment you arrive until the day you leave, you're surrounded by people who share the same love for motocross. Getting to watch some of the best amateur riders take on Gatorback is just the icing on the cake. I feel blessed to know so many people here, from the track staff and vendors to the families who travel from all over to be part of this special week. Mini O's has been held at Gatorback since 1972, and while the event has changed over the years, one thing remains the same: it's all about family.
There's something for everyone throughout the week. On Track School, one of Mini O's biggest supporters, helps keep things fun with fundraisers, Disco on the Dirt for eighth through twelfth graders, Mom's Night Out, and plenty of other activities. Be sure to start your "Good Morning, Mini O's" and grab some coffee and donuts from On Track School! My mornings usually start early. Before racing begins, I enjoy walking down Vendor Row, checking out what's happening, and catching up with friends I haven't seen since last year. There's nothing quite like watching the sun come up over Alachua as the property starts to wake up. Practice day brings one of my favorite traditions: watching the dads and riders hustle to get near the front of the staging line. It's the first unofficial race of the week! From the PWs to the Masters 50+ riders, everyone is ready to get their bikes dialed in before the real racing begins. Once the gates start dropping, the action moves fast though. With more than 1,600 entries, there are plenty of motos to get through. The staff does an incredible job keeping everything organized and moving smoothly. You'll often see kids climbing up to watch the supercross track from the step-up on the motocross track, waiting for their turn to race. Behind the scenes, the track crew works incredibly long hours to maintain the tracks and keep everything watered. It's a big job, and they do it because they love the sport. If you see them working throughout the week, take a moment to thank them. They deserve it!
As the SX mains begin, you start to see the top riders rise to the challenge. Some of the best amateurs from around the world come to Mini O's hoping to make their mark. Gatorback has helped launch the careers of professional stars like Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, and Eli Tomac, just to name a few. Today, we continue to watch the next generation chase their dreams, including second-generation racers from families like the Deegans, Ferrys, and even last year we had the Weys. Once the SX racing wraps up, we head over to the motocross track and start all over again.
One thing I've learned over the years is to bring plenty of warm clothes and layers. Florida might be known for sunshine, but we always seem to get a day or two in the 40s. I've seen all kinds of creative ways to keep hands warm under the tent, and at Mini O's, anything goes! As Thanksgiving approaches, the week gets even busier. The motos keep coming, while staff and volunteers prepare for Thanksgiving evening. Gatorback puts on a beautiful spread under the pavilion for anyone who wants to enjoy a good meal without cooking. There's plenty of food, bench racing, and guaranteed laughs. My wife and I usually spend Thanksgiving at the Taylor/Reynolds/Lykens feast in the hookup lot. We're so thankful for the families who welcome us and share their food with us throughout the week. That's one of the things I love most about Mini O's. You might arrive and park beside someone who lives hundreds of miles away, but by the end of the week, you're grilling burgers, sharing stories, and sitting around the fire like old friends. Before you know it, you're already talking about how to make next year even better. After a long Thanksgiving evening filled with good food and great company, Friday morning can be a struggle. I'm usually trying to find a pair of pants that still fit before heading back to the track for more racing! As the week winds down, I spend more time around the podium with my camera. That's where some of the best moments happen. Watching a young rider accomplish a goal or completely surprise themselves by getting under the tent is something special. The smiles, tears, hugs, and excitement are moments that families will remember forever. Last year, Kade Johnson and his family weren't even sure they would make it to Mini O's. With help from family and friends, they made it happen. Kade lined up in Pro Sport, put together some great rides, and went on to win a championship. That's a memory he and his family will carry with them for the rest of their lives. And that's what makes Mini O's so special. It's not just about trophies or race results. It's about the people who help make the journey possible, the friendships formed along the way, and the memories created together. As long as I'm able to make the trip, Mini O's will always have a spot on my calendar. I can't wait to see what’s in store for us this year.
Good luck to everyone racing! Enjoy the week, spend time with your family and friends, and make memories that will last a lifetime. Have a fun and safe week of racing, and to everyone who lets me capture these moments, thank you. It's an honor to be part of your week and preserve these memories for all.
Because Mini O's is more than a race. It's a tradition, a community, and a family.