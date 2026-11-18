A proven champion at every level of the sport, Osborne brings an impressive resume and decades of racing experience to the FXR family. His career accomplishments include the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross 450 Championship, the 2017 AMA 250 Pro Motocross Championship, and back-to-back AMA Supercross 250 East Championships in 2017 and 2018.

Known for his determination, work ethic, and competitive spirit, Osborne continues to make his mark in the sport while staying connected to the motocross community through racing, riding, and supporting the next generation of athletes.

"We're extremely excited to welcome Zach Osborne to the FXR family," said Andy White, Director of Moto, FXR Racing. "Zach is a proven champion who has accomplished just about everything in our sport. Beyond his results, he represents the kind of passion, dedication, and competitive drive that aligns perfectly with the FXR brand. To have him join our program and come out swinging with a win this past weekend makes this partnership even more special."

For Osborne, joining FXR represents another exciting chapter in his racing career and continued involvement in the motocross community. "I'm really excited to be joining the FXR family," said Osborne. "When Phil initially reached out I was humbled by the offer and I think it’s a great fit for where I’m at in my career. I look forward to what next year has in store and what we can do to continue in building the FXR brand."

The partnership further strengthens FXR Racing's presence within the motocross and off-road racing communities, adding another championship-caliber athlete to its growing roster of riders.

With a new partnership officially underway and a victory already in the books, FXR Racing and Zach Osborne are looking forward to what's ahead.

Photos by MacGregor Media