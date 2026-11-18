Here's a little slice of off-season life, as Steve Matthes and Randy "Fastest Man in Piedmont" Richardson come hang at the Aus Ranch in North Carolina for the day, as Cooper Webb does more supercross practice. Then GNCC XC2 Champion Angus "Gus" Riordan tells us about his wild title battle, with the points tied going into the final rounds, and how he pulled off the win and the championship. Enjoy!

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