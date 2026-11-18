He is, undoubtedly, one of the sport’s All-Time greats. Straight out of the Pacific Northwest, Ryan Villopoto of Poulsbo, Washington, blitzed to four 450SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross championships, two 450cc AMA Pro Motocross championships, and three 250cc Pro Motocross championships in a spectacular decade-long professional career which spanned from 2005 through 2015. Now, over ten years removed from retirement, Villopoto is still heavily involved in the industry and is now going racing with his twin sons, Gage and Brax. The holiday season now approaching, the Villopoto garage in Southern California has been pulsating with tool-clanking intensity as Ryan and his sons begin looking to the upcoming racing seasons and all that will come with them. This week while taking a breather from sorting out motorcycles and travel plans, Villopoto checked in and talked about the sport that has been such a significant part of his life.
“We're in Murrieta, California right now and we’re getting ready for this Thanksgiving Classic at Mesquite for the boys to go race,” explained an enthused Villopoto. “And we’re off for two days after that and then straight to another race. So that’s pretty much every weekend, man.”
His two 10 year-old sons now heavily involved in racing, Villopoto has kept himself as busy as he was when he was globetrotting the world as one of the sport’s premier competitors.
“We’ve been on this journey for about two years,” he pointed out of the Team Villopoto racing program. “Started from just basically riding for fun and then they wanted to do it more seriously. We were playing baseball and football and things like that. As with every sport, if we did baseball, we had to take that somewhat serious, right? It starts taking up time and things like that. They said, ‘We want to race.’ So I said, ‘Okay, we’re not going to have time to play baseball. You can’t really do both.’ So yeah, we decided to do the racing thing and we’ve been going for two and a half years and the progress has been good and it has been fun and we’ve been super busy. For them right now I just need to keep them learning at this point and make sure they’re still having fun doing it, you know?”
And even though both boys are 10 years old, Villopoto can already tell they want to excel and be successful in their racing travels.
“Yeah, they say they want to race supercross,” offered Villopoto. “Obviously, we all know that’s less than a one-percent chance. But I’m in a very fortunate situation where we can do this at a high level and give them the best shot at doing it. Whatever comes of it, comes of it. There are a lot of different things that they can do inside the industry, you know?”
The U.S. motorcycle industry and the sport of Supercross itself have been keeping Villopoto very much in the mix and on his toes.
“Yeah, I’m busy with a lot of the same stuff,” explained Villopoto. “I was with Yamaha for the last eight years and then we got back together with Kawasaki around Anaheim 1. We got back with THOR, too. Those are my two big changes for this year. It’s really cool to be back with Kawasaki and THOR. I’m also keeping my Monster Energy contract going. It’s a big legacy play. It’s my whole racing career, championships and races won and all of that was done with Kawasaki and in THOR gear. Yeah, I’ve been busy. We also had that big KX327 photo shoot. Kawasaki released their new KX327, so that was a big deal that we did this year. Other than staying busy with Kawasaki, 100-percent of the time is basically working on my kids’ bikes and trying to find places to ride and trying to improve them. Like I said, we did the baseball and we did the football, but our whole life was built around supercross and motocross. Even though I was retired, I still raced Mammoth here and there, everywhere I travel is to go ride a motorcycle. At first, did I think my boys were going to do this? No, I didn’t. I mean every Saturday in our house, supercross is on TV. We watch supercross. We watch motocross any time that’s on. Any time I travel, it’s for supercross or motocross.”
Ryan lost his dad, Dan Villopoto, back in 2018 due to a massive heart attack. Dan, who played a massive role in Ryan’s career, was also an inspiration in how Ryan works with his two sons in the sport.
“It’s cool,” said Villopoto. “Being in my position now, it makes me appreciate everything my mom and dad did for me. Now I’m living it and by no means is it easy. I don’t care if you have a full-time job or don’t have a job, it’s a commitment on all sides. And even for somebody like me that doesn’t have that nine-to-five job, it’s still a lot of work, man. It’s been a lot of fun. This has basically been my whole entire life and now the boys are getting into it. You know I want to try to get them to the highest level that they can be at and see where that puts them in the future. If it doesn’t work out, we’ll look back on it and say we had one hell of a ride.”
What did Ryan Villopoto think of the racing in the United States of America in 2026?
“I though the racing was good, you know?” he answered. “All the top three basically kept it all very interesting. The 450 class, Jett and Hunter and Prado, there are a lot of guys to list. From a spectator standpoint, and I went to a couple of races this year, the sport is strong. I would say most stadiums, if not all of them, were sold out this year. That’s really promising and good to see. There was a lot of competition. As a whole, it didn’t disappoint.”
Well on his way to becoming a generational talent in the sport, what’s Villopoto’s take on Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s sensational Haiden Deegan?
“I mean you can’t take nothing away from the kid, you know?” said Villopoto. “He’s got the talent. He’s taken a little bit different stance on all this than a lot of guys do, right? He’s definitely throwing some controversy out there. It keeps it interesting. I think he’s got a boatload of fans. And there are fans that dislike him. But regardless, it’s all bringing noise and it’s bringing eyes and it’s bringing viewership to it as fans want to see what is going to happen. If they love him, they want to see him win. If they don’t like him, then they want to see him lose. Regardless, I think it’s good noise to have for the sport. And another thing, at this point, he’s in the right to market himself the way he is and be loud and in your face like that because he’s backed up everything he said he was going to do. He’s won championships. He’s won races. He’s had big crashes and got up. Put it this way: if my boys were like him, maybe I would tell them to ease off on the attitude side of it. However, he’s everything you want as a racer. He’s doing an amazing job when it comes to setting himself up, for sure. And Cole Davies is another one. He’s in the 250 class and hasn’t been around for very long but rode really well this year. He’s going to also be really good. I think for supercross this year, you’re definitely going to have to keep your eyes on him. He’s got the whole package, too.”
Anyone out there currently competing who reminds Ryan Villopoto of himself on the bike and racetrack?
“I mean if you’re just going off of straight riding style, I would say Haiden reminds me of myself from a riding style standpoint. He’s hanging it out more. When you watch him or Jett or Hunter, they’re more precise and a little bit smoother, where Haiden hangs it out a bit more. More like how I rode.”
Walking through a stadium parking lot on race day morning. Going to the starting gate for the main event. Winning races and championships. Does Ryan Villopoto miss being out there under the lights on any given Saturday night?
“I mean for sure there are parts of it that I miss,” said Villopoto. “But I don’t miss all of it. I think that doing what I’m doing now is scary also, but it’s more rewarding watching my kids and seeing them doing well.”
As a journalist, this writer covered a significant portion of Villopoto’s career. And in doing so, it didn’t take me long to realize just how profoundly serious he took the sport. Very, very much like Ricky Carmicahel was. In many ways, I got the sense that winning races was more a relief to him than it was even fun and enjoyable. I asked RV if winning was a relief to him.
“Yeah,” he answered. “For sure it was. It is what it is. We put so much pressure on ourselves to be perfect, right? The riders today, they look at it more like, ‘Let’s win the war,’ Where me, Ricky, Dungey, James, we looked at the war and the battles all the same.”