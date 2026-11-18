Ryan lost his dad, Dan Villopoto, back in 2018 due to a massive heart attack. Dan, who played a massive role in Ryan’s career, was also an inspiration in how Ryan works with his two sons in the sport.

“It’s cool,” said Villopoto. “Being in my position now, it makes me appreciate everything my mom and dad did for me. Now I’m living it and by no means is it easy. I don’t care if you have a full-time job or don’t have a job, it’s a commitment on all sides. And even for somebody like me that doesn’t have that nine-to-five job, it’s still a lot of work, man. It’s been a lot of fun. This has basically been my whole entire life and now the boys are getting into it. You know I want to try to get them to the highest level that they can be at and see where that puts them in the future. If it doesn’t work out, we’ll look back on it and say we had one hell of a ride.”

What did Ryan Villopoto think of the racing in the United States of America in 2026?

“I though the racing was good, you know?” he answered. “All the top three basically kept it all very interesting. The 450 class, Jett and Hunter and Prado, there are a lot of guys to list. From a spectator standpoint, and I went to a couple of races this year, the sport is strong. I would say most stadiums, if not all of them, were sold out this year. That’s really promising and good to see. There was a lot of competition. As a whole, it didn’t disappoint.”

Well on his way to becoming a generational talent in the sport, what’s Villopoto’s take on Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s sensational Haiden Deegan?

“I mean you can’t take nothing away from the kid, you know?” said Villopoto. “He’s got the talent. He’s taken a little bit different stance on all this than a lot of guys do, right? He’s definitely throwing some controversy out there. It keeps it interesting. I think he’s got a boatload of fans. And there are fans that dislike him. But regardless, it’s all bringing noise and it’s bringing eyes and it’s bringing viewership to it as fans want to see what is going to happen. If they love him, they want to see him win. If they don’t like him, then they want to see him lose. Regardless, I think it’s good noise to have for the sport. And another thing, at this point, he’s in the right to market himself the way he is and be loud and in your face like that because he’s backed up everything he said he was going to do. He’s won championships. He’s won races. He’s had big crashes and got up. Put it this way: if my boys were like him, maybe I would tell them to ease off on the attitude side of it. However, he’s everything you want as a racer. He’s doing an amazing job when it comes to setting himself up, for sure. And Cole Davies is another one. He’s in the 250 class and hasn’t been around for very long but rode really well this year. He’s going to also be really good. I think for supercross this year, you’re definitely going to have to keep your eyes on him. He’s got the whole package, too.”