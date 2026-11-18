This text originally appeared in the 2026 THOR Mini O's event program.
From the 1970s through the ’90s, Southern California was considered the epicenter of the motocross world. All four of the Japanese OEMs were based there, as was much of the aftermarket industry. Most of the top riders either hailed from California or relocated there as they ascended to the factory level, as there were plenty of tracks and riding areas. Bob Hannah, Marty Smith, Broc Glover, Jeff Ward, Johnny O'Mara, Rick Johnson, Jeremy McGrath—they were all Californians. Florida boasted some very good riders, like Monte McCoy, Kippy Pierce, Steve Martin, Mark Murphy, Don "Killer" Kudalski, and more, but no one on the same level as the best from the West.
The Golden State's monopoly on moto began to fray in the late ’90s when rising superstar Ricky Carmichael decided that he would stay at home in Florida. He wanted to focus on his riding and training without the hustle and bustle of the SoCal moto scene. The future GOAT and his parents built a private riding facility above Tallahassee that became known as The Farm. It was from that remote property that Carmichael would mint an astonishing 15 major titles—ten in Pro Motocross and five in AMA Supercross—and 150 wins, both records that will likely never be broken.
Not long after The Farm was up and running, the mother of another top Florida prospect, Davi Millsaps, decided to open her own place for riding and training. Millsaps Training Facility (MTF) is located in Cairo, Georgia, just above Tallahassee and the Florida state line. MTF quickly became a model for other such facilities that followed, including next-door neighbor GPF (Georgia Practice Facility). Top young talent from all over the country began setting up in the Southeast, while Florida itself began turning out homegrown heroes like James Stewart, Adam Cianciarulo, RJ Hampshire, as well as top early WMXers like Jessica Patterson and Ashley Fiolek.
As moto was booming in Florida, it was also starting to get squeezed out of California. Many riding areas and iconic racetracks like Carlsbad Raceway and Saddleback Park were either paved over for suburban development or sealed off to riding due to other challenges. The motorcycle industry itself was still thriving, but it was getting harder to be a professional motocross racer and remain there.
In Florida, on the other hand, land was plentiful. There was also a financial incentive to relocate there: Florida does not have a state income tax. California, on the other hand, has a nearly 10% rate. When a factory contract gets into six or seven figures, riders can use the savings to invest in a private riding facility or compound, which is exactly what multi-time champion Chad Reed did back in the day, and what current Monster Energy Supercross Champion Ken Roczen and the Lawrence brothers are doing now.
For as long as motocross has been around in America, Florida has been hosting races. The Florida Winter-Am Series, established in 1971, was once the biggest motocross series in the country, as riders from all over the eastern half of the country would head south in December to get out of the cold and compete and train under the Florida sun.
It was in that first Winter-Am Series in ’71 that Daytona International Speedway allowed the promoter, Bill West, to hold the final round on the infield of his massive superspeedway. The race was a huge success. In 1974, the Daytona race became the first round of the first-ever AMA Supercross Championship and has remained a pillar of the series ever since. And over the years to come, many other Florida cities would host rounds of what's now known as Monster Energy Supercross, including Orlando, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Jacksonville.
As for the Florida Winter-Ams, the growth of supercross over the years affected the calendar. Instead of starting with Daytona during Bike Week the first week of March, races began getting slotted in February, and then January, to the point where the series starts the first or second Saturday night of each January, usually out in California. The draw of the Winter-Ams suffered as a result, but they continue as an important development series to this day. In fact, the 56th Annual Florida Winter-Ams will be comprised of five rounds, beginning January 2-3, 2027, right here on the Diamondback circuit.
Florida has also hosted many rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, most frequently here at Gatorback. From 1983 through ’97, the Gatorback National was an early outdoor test for the riders, as the event took place in the middle of AMA Supercross, usually at the beginning of Bike Week, then right back into SX. In 1997, after Ricky Carmichael won the Gatorback opener—his first of 102-career Pro Motocross wins—the factory teams asked the AMA to change the general schedule so that SX and MX no longer overlapped. Moving forward, supercross would run from January to mid-May; Pro Motocross from late May through August. The Gatorback National was traded for the Tampa Supercross in 1998 and would not return, as the Florida heat during the window for outdoor motocross would be tough on both athletes and spectators.
Other Pro Motocross rounds in Florida include the ’73 Daytona race (which also counted as a Winter-Am), as well as one at the old Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah and Sunshine Speedway in St. Petersburg. And then in 2019, a race was held in June at WW Ranch in Jacksonville, and it turned out to be a scorcher. WW Ranch also held Florida's one and only U.S. Grand Prix of Motocross in 2017, with Florida's own R.J. Hampshire winning the MX2 (250) division.
Here's some Florida trivia for you: The first native Floridian to win an outdoor national was Brooksville's Kenny Keylon, and it happened right here in the Sunshine State. Just before the 1982 AMA 250 National at Sunshine Speedway, Team Honda decided to give Keylon, a support rider, a full-on works bike. He then went out and decimated the field. Keylon's win remains one of the all-time local-boy-done-well stories in motocross lore.
The first rider from Florida to win an AMA Supercross in the premier class was Havana's Ricky Carmichael, and it also took place here in Florida. In 2000, the then-Kawasaki-mounted Carmichael won the Daytona SX. And one year later, RC would become Florida's first AMA Supercross Champion in the premier class. Before that, Carmichael had won a 125 East Region SX title, as did Palm Harbor's Ron Tichenor (1987) and Largo's Tim Ferry ('97). Carmichael retired in 2007 with "greatest of all time" accolades, but The Farm above Tallahassee that shaped his career is still churning out champions—it's now the home of the Yamaha Star Racing program and superstars like Haiden Deegan, Cole Davies, Justin Cooper, and more.
The youngest 125SX winner of all time is James Stewart, who was just 16 years, three weeks old when he won the ’02 San Diego race. Stewart is likely to remain the youngest for some time to come, as the AMA has since raised the minimum age to apply for a professional license to 18. Stewart also has places in the record books as the last person ever to win a supercross on a 125cc two-stroke (Las Vegas ’04) as well as the last to win a Pro Motocross on one (Steel City ’04).
Stewart, who built his own riding compound here in Florida, is also one of just three riders to ever post an undefeated Pro Motocross season, all three of them connected to Florida. Stewart won all 24 motos in 2008 on his way to the title, matching what Carmichael did in both 2002 and ’04. The only other undefeated season came from Jett Lawrence in 2023, when he won every moto and overall. Lawrence hails from Australia, but has lived here in the Sunshine State ever since his family moved here in the fall of 2018. Jett and brother Hunter now do their work at a Dade City facility they call the Dog Pound, previously owned by another Australian import, Chad Reed. From there, they have crafted multiple championships in both Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross, as well as the new SMX World Championship.
Coincidentally, Jett Lawrence's first-ever race in America came right here in this very same race—the THOR Mini O's—over Thanksgiving week in 2018. Same goes for Ken Roczen, only his debut came a decade earlier.
And that brings us back to what's now the single biggest amateur motorcycle race of all, the THOR Mini O's. What started in 1972 as a weekend Olympiad with three disciplines—motocross, flat track, hare scrambles—has grown into a massive event. With some 6,000 entries over the course of a full week of racing, the THOR Mini O's is a massive gathering of moto talent and an important step for any rider hoping to become a professional racer.
In November of ’72, a motocross promoter named Pat Ray came up with the idea of hosting a minicycle race at his racetrack near Jacksonville, North Florida Raceway. The facility had a small flat track as well as a motocross track, both surrounded by woods. Ray's plan was to host a multi-discipline competition that included flat track racing, motocross, and a hare scrambles in the woods. The idea was to crown the best all-around minicycle racers in the country. He initially called his new event the Florida Winter Nationals. It would be the first "national-caliber" event on the East Coast for kids, similar to what the old World Mini Grand Prix was out at Saddleback Park in Southern California.
That first race was a success, and the Florida Winter Nationals grew quickly. Soon the race was too big for North Florida Speedway, and another promoter, St. Petersburg-based Bill West, took over the event from Ray and moved it further south to a track called Chicken Farm Raceway, just above Tampa. West also rebranded the entire event, calling it the Mini Olympiad, later shorthanded to Mini O's.
By the end of the 1970s, the event had grown to nearly 1,000 entries. The Thanksgiving gathering became a mainstay on the fledgling "national" circuit of major minicycle and amateur races. The event kept growing and by the mid-eighties, the Mini O's had to move again, this time to its permanent home here at Gatorback Cycle Park. And when West retired, Wyn Kern's Unlimited Sports MX took up the reins and the event just kept growing. The classes changed as vet classes were added for older competitors. The disciplines involved also changed, as flat track and hare scrambles eventually gave way to supercross, which now occupies the first half of the event, followed by motocross racing.
Today, the THOR Mini O's is both the biggest and longest continuously running event in amateur motocross. It has also become the epicenter of the bustling Florida moto scene that has grown around it, one that now rivals California as the capital of the motocross and supercross world.
Tune into the 2026 THOR Mini O's racing this weekend.
- Mini Os
THOR Mini O'sSaturday, November 21
- Supercross RacingLiveNovember 22 - 7:00 AM
- Supercross RacingLiveNovember 23 - 7:00 AM
- Supercross MainsLiveNovember 24 - 7:00 AM
- Motocross RacingLiveNovember 25 - 7:00 AM
- Motocross RacingLiveNovember 26 - 7:00 AM
- Motocross RacingLiveNovember 27 - 7:00 AM
- Motocross RacingLiveNovember 28 - 7:00 AM
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