The youngest 125SX winner of all time is James Stewart, who was just 16 years, three weeks old when he won the ’02 San Diego race. Stewart is likely to remain the youngest for some time to come, as the AMA has since raised the minimum age to apply for a professional license to 18. Stewart also has places in the record books as the last person ever to win a supercross on a 125cc two-stroke (Las Vegas ’04) as well as the last to win a Pro Motocross on one (Steel City ’04).

Stewart, who built his own riding compound here in Florida, is also one of just three riders to ever post an undefeated Pro Motocross season, all three of them connected to Florida. Stewart won all 24 motos in 2008 on his way to the title, matching what Carmichael did in both 2002 and ’04. The only other undefeated season came from Jett Lawrence in 2023, when he won every moto and overall. Lawrence hails from Australia, but has lived here in the Sunshine State ever since his family moved here in the fall of 2018. Jett and brother Hunter now do their work at a Dade City facility they call the Dog Pound, previously owned by another Australian import, Chad Reed. From there, they have crafted multiple championships in both Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross, as well as the new SMX World Championship.

Coincidentally, Jett Lawrence's first-ever race in America came right here in this very same race—the THOR Mini O's—over Thanksgiving week in 2018. Same goes for Ken Roczen, only his debut came a decade earlier.

And that brings us back to what's now the single biggest amateur motorcycle race of all, the THOR Mini O's. What started in 1972 as a weekend Olympiad with three disciplines—motocross, flat track, hare scrambles—has grown into a massive event. With some 6,000 entries over the course of a full week of racing, the THOR Mini O's is a massive gathering of moto talent and an important step for any rider hoping to become a professional racer.

In November of ’72, a motocross promoter named Pat Ray came up with the idea of hosting a minicycle race at his racetrack near Jacksonville, North Florida Raceway. The facility had a small flat track as well as a motocross track, both surrounded by woods. Ray's plan was to host a multi-discipline competition that included flat track racing, motocross, and a hare scrambles in the woods. The idea was to crown the best all-around minicycle racers in the country. He initially called his new event the Florida Winter Nationals. It would be the first "national-caliber" event on the East Coast for kids, similar to what the old World Mini Grand Prix was out at Saddleback Park in Southern California.

That first race was a success, and the Florida Winter Nationals grew quickly. Soon the race was too big for North Florida Speedway, and another promoter, St. Petersburg-based Bill West, took over the event from Ray and moved it further south to a track called Chicken Farm Raceway, just above Tampa. West also rebranded the entire event, calling it the Mini Olympiad, later shorthanded to Mini O's.

By the end of the 1970s, the event had grown to nearly 1,000 entries. The Thanksgiving gathering became a mainstay on the fledgling "national" circuit of major minicycle and amateur races. The event kept growing and by the mid-eighties, the Mini O's had to move again, this time to its permanent home here at Gatorback Cycle Park. And when West retired, Wyn Kern's Unlimited Sports MX took up the reins and the event just kept growing. The classes changed as vet classes were added for older competitors. The disciplines involved also changed, as flat track and hare scrambles eventually gave way to supercross, which now occupies the first half of the event, followed by motocross racing.

Today, the THOR Mini O's is both the biggest and longest continuously running event in amateur motocross. It has also become the epicenter of the bustling Florida moto scene that has grown around it, one that now rivals California as the capital of the motocross and supercross world.

Tune into the 2026 THOR Mini O's racing this weekend.