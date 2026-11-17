Red Bull KTM Launches Six-Rider Team for 2027 SuperMotocross
The following press release is from KTM:
RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING LAUNCHES SIX-RIDER TEAM FOR 2027 SMX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing formally launched its six-rider 2027 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) team today at KTM North America, Inc. headquarters, with the presentation complemented by an exclusive on-track riding session at RD Field.
Reigning 450SMX World Champion Jorge Prado and incoming Belgian Lucas Coenen will represent the team in the 450 Class under the leadership of Ian Harrison, while Julien Beaumer, Sacha Coenen, Ryder DiFrancesco, and Daxton Bennick form an expanded four-rider 250 program managed by Nathan Ramsey.
The launch provided invited guests with an introduction to the complete factory effort ahead of AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SMX post-season, followed by an opportunity to see the team in action at its Southern California testing facility.
Prado, 25, returns aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION after capturing the 2026 450SMX crown in his first season back with Red Bull KTM. The Spaniard’s SMX achievements add to four FIM Motocross World Championships, having secured consecutive MX2 titles in 2018-2019 and MXGP championships in 2023-2024. With his future confirmed through a multi-year extension, Prado enters 2027 targeting further championship success in the U.S.
Joining Prado is Lucas Coenen, who transitions to American competition after establishing himself among the leading talents in MXGP. The 20-year-old Belgian became the youngest-ever premier class Grand Prix winner on his way to second in the 2025 MXGP World Championship as a rookie, and then held the championship leader’s red plate through round 12 in 2026 before injury impacted his campaign – undergoing surgery at the beginning of November in a bid to regain full fitness for 2027.
The team’s expanded 250 Class structure brings together four race-winning prospects aboard KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION machinery, combining Beaumer’s experience within the program with three incoming riders under Ramsey’s direction.
Returning for his fourth season with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Beaumer, 20, brings winning credentials across 250SX, 250MX, and 250SMX. The Arizona native finished runner-up in the 2026 Pro Motocross standings following what was a breakout season, further building upon a career that includes AMA 250SX Rookie of the Year honors in 2024.
In addition, Sacha Coenen joins twin brother Lucas in making the move from Europe to the U.S., arriving after finishing third in the 2026 MX2 World Championship – also in title contention and maintaining the red plate through the series’ middle stages with four Grand Prix victories to his credit. The Belgian has won GPs in each of the past three seasons – also winning the 250MX overall in a guest appearance at Southwick this year – and will now apply that international experience to his first full season in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross.
Already a longtime member of the wider group, 21-year-old DiFrancesco enters the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team following his strongest professional season yet, highlighted by runner-up honors in the 2026 250SMX World Championship. The Californian also placed fourth in 250SX West and fifth in Pro Motocross, with his first Supercross podium at Anaheim 1 setting the tone for a year of consistent progression.
Bennick, 20, completes the roster after finishing third in the 2026 250SX Eastern Division standings and claiming his first SMX podium in Columbus. The North Carolina native returns to KTM following a successful amateur career with the Orange Brigade, bringing familiarity with the brand as he prepares for the next stage of his professional career.
Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 Team Manager:
“I’m excited to see the 250 and 450 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing program expand for 2027. With a talented group of riders and the entire effort operating under one Red Bull KTM umbrella, we have a strong foundation for success across Supercross, Motocross, and SMX. I’m also looking forward to seeing Jorge continue his momentum from a championship-winning season and also helping Lucas as he begins the next chapter of his career in the United States. The team and I are excited about the future and getting the season started in the next few weeks.”
Nathan Ramsey, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 250 Team Manager:
“It’s an honor to head up the 250 program for the expanded Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team! I am surrounded by a group of people who have a ton of experience and know how to put together a championship effort. Together we will go after podiums, race wins, and ultimately championships. I truly believe we have a stacked group of very capable riders that can get the job done throughout the 2027 season. We are all putting in the hard work during the off-season to make this an unbelievable year.”
The 2027 AMA Supercross Championship begins in Anaheim, California, on January 9. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s 250SX Eastern and Western Division assignments will be confirmed ahead of the upcoming season.