Joining Prado is Lucas Coenen, who transitions to American competition after establishing himself among the leading talents in MXGP. The 20-year-old Belgian became the youngest-ever premier class Grand Prix winner on his way to second in the 2025 MXGP World Championship as a rookie, and then held the championship leader’s red plate through round 12 in 2026 before injury impacted his campaign – undergoing surgery at the beginning of November in a bid to regain full fitness for 2027.

The team’s expanded 250 Class structure brings together four race-winning prospects aboard KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION machinery, combining Beaumer’s experience within the program with three incoming riders under Ramsey’s direction.

Returning for his fourth season with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Beaumer, 20, brings winning credentials across 250SX, 250MX, and 250SMX. The Arizona native finished runner-up in the 2026 Pro Motocross standings following what was a breakout season, further building upon a career that includes AMA 250SX Rookie of the Year honors in 2024.