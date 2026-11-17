The 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is now 53 days away. With that in mind, we have been prepping some pre-season articles, pulling some stats, and digging deep into the photo archives to ramp up ahead of the new season.

In the 53 years of AMA Supercross history, there have been 26 different champions, as 12 riders have claimed at least two titles. Ken Roczen became the 26th different champion in '26.

So, without further ado, take a look at the premier class champion through the years of AMA Supercross history. First, the list of champions by year, then the photo gallery. Then, the total number of champions by rider.

Every Premier Class Supercross Champion by Year

Photos: Every Premier Class Supercross Champion