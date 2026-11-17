The 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is now 53 days away. With that in mind, we have been prepping some pre-season articles, pulling some stats, and digging deep into the photo archives to ramp up ahead of the new season.
In the 53 years of AMA Supercross history, there have been 26 different champions, as 12 riders have claimed at least two titles. Ken Roczen became the 26th different champion in '26.
So, without further ado, take a look at the premier class champion through the years of AMA Supercross history. First, the list of champions by year, then the photo gallery. Then, the total number of champions by rider.
Every Premier Class Supercross Champion by Year
Photos: Every Premier Class Supercross Champion
1974 - Karsmakers - Daytona SX Dick Miller Archives 1975 - Jimmy Ellis Dick Miller Archives 1976 - Weinert - Daytona SX Racer X Archives 1977 - Bob Hannah MotoVerte 1978 - Bob Hannah Dick Miller Archives 1979 - Bob Hannah Dick Miller Archives 1980 - Mike Bell Racer X Archives 1981 - Mark Barnett Dick Miller Archives 1982 - Donnie Hansen Dick Miller Archives 1983 - David Bailey MotoVerte 1984 - Johnny O'Mara Racer X Archives 1985 - Jeff Ward Racer X Archives 1986 - Rick Johnson Fran Kuhn 1987 - Jeff Ward MotoVerte 1988 - Rick Johnson - Daytona SX Racer X Archives 1989 Stanton 1989 Action Veety 1990 - Jeff Stanton Racer X Archives 1991 - Jean-Michel Bayle MotoVerte 1992 - Jeff Stanton - Los Angeles SX Racer X Archives 1993 - Jeremy McGrath Fran Kuhn 1994 - Jeremy McGrath MotoVerte 1995 - Jeremy McGrath Racer X Archives 1996 - Jeremy McGrath Fran Kuhn 1997 - Jeff Emig Chris Hultner 1998 - Jeremy McGrath Racer X Archives 1999 - Jeremy McGrath Simon Cudby 2000 - Jeremy McGrath Joe Bonnello 2001 - Ricky Carmichael Simon Cudby 2002 - RickyCarmichael Simon Cudby 2003 - Ricky Carmichael Simon Cudby 2004 - Chad Reed Simon Cudby 2005 - RickyCarmichael Simon Cudby 2006 - Ricky Carmichael - Anaheim 3 SX Simon Cudby 2007 - James Stewart- Anaheim 2 SX Simon Cudby 2008 - Chad Reed - Anaheim 3 SX Simon Cudby 2009 - James Stewart - Anaheim 2 SX Simon Cudby 2010 -Ryan Dungey - Anaheim 1 SX Simon Cudby 2011 - Ryan Villopoto - Anaheim 1 SX Simon Cudby 2012 - Ryan Villopoto - Dallas SX 2012 Simon Cudby 2013 - Ryan Villopoto - Atlanta SX Simon Cudby 2014 Ryan Villopoto - Anaheim 2 SX Simon Cudby 2015 - Ryan Dungey - Atlanta 2 SX Simon Cudby 2016 - Ryan Dungey - Atlanta SX Simon Cudby 2017 - Ryan Dungey - Daytona SX Jeff Kardas 2018 - Jason Anderson - Las Vegas SX Kardas/Shepherd 2019 - Cooper Webb - Las Vegas SX Kardas/Shepherd 2020 - Eli Tomac - Daytona SX Align Media 2021 - Cooper Webb - Salt Lake City SX Align Media 2022 - Eli Tomac - Denver SX Align Media 2023 Chase Sexton - Salt Lake City SX Align Media 2024 - Jett Lawrence - Anaheim 1 SX Align Media 2025 - Cooper Webb - Salt Lake City SX Align Media 2026 - Ken Roczen - Salt Lake City SX Align Media
Premier Class SX Title Totals
|Rider
|Hometown
|Championships
|Jeremy McGrath
|Sun City, CA
|7
|Ricky Carmichael
|Havana, FL
|5
|Ryan Villopoto
|Seattle, WA
|4
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|4
|Jeff Stanton
|Sherwood, MI
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|3
|Bob Hannah
|Whittier, CA
|3
|Jeff Ward
|Mission Viejo, CA
|2
|Rick Johnson
|El Cajon, CA
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|2
|James Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|2
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|2
|Jim Weinert
|Middletown, NY
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1
|Pierre Karsmakers
|The Netherlands
|1
|Jimmy Ellis
|Cobalt, CT
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|1
|Jeff Emig
|Independence, MO
|1
|Jean Michel Bayle
|France
|1
|Johnny O'Mara
|Van Nuys, CA
|1
|David Bailey
|Sugar Tree, VA
|1
|Donnie Hansen
|Simi Valley, CA
|1
|Mark Barnett
|Bridgeview, IL
|1
|Mike Bell
|Lakewood, CA
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|1