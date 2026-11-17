Paris SX: Lucas Coenen Out, Jason Anderson - Full Entry Lists
The following press release is from the Paris SX:
43rd Paris Supercross
Ken Roczen ready for his comeback at Paris !
The Plenitude Arena in Paris La Défense will host the Paris Supercross, as it has every year for the past eight years. Winner of the 39th edition of the SX and reigning champion in the USA, Ken Roczen will be the man to beat, just as he was this season across the Atlantic.
The countdown has begun, and in just a few days the Arena will be transformed to host the 43rd edition of the Supercross on Saturday, November 21st and Sunday, November 22nd. An XXL track, a top-level field of riders, no fewer than three categories competing, and of course, a great Freestyle show are all on the program for the weekend!
Ken Roczen shine in Australia
Before flying to Paris for the only European race on his calendar, Ken Roczen got back on his Suzuki to compete in a few rounds of the Australian championship. And it's safe to say that Kenny is in great form, having won all the finals of the races held in Auckland and Geelong! In a few days, he'll arrive in Paris as the overwhelming favorite, a status he'll be eager to confirm once he's on the track. But as we saw last year with Jett Lawrence, that status can be challenged as soon as the starting gate drops, and in Paris, it will drop three times each night!
Lucas Coenen out, Jason Anderson in!
In Paris, Ken Roczen will face some familiar rivals, having raced alongside them for several years in the USA.Like Japan's Jo Shimoda (Prince of Paris in 2023), who will be competing in the 450 class this time, American Jason Anderson also knows the Arena perfectly, having won there in 2018. Called up to replace Lucas Coenen, who underwent surgery earlier this week for his leg injury, Jason is a reliable performer in US Supercross, where he won in 2018, becoming only the sixth rider in history to win in both the USA and Paris in the same year, following in the footsteps of Johnny O'Mara (1984), Jean Michel Bayle (1991), Jeff Stanton (1992), Jeremy McGrath (1993 and 1995), and Jeff Emig (1998). Will Ken Roczen follow in the footsteps of his illustrious predecessors? Answer on Sunday the 22nd! Besides Jason Anderson, whom he faced throughout the US season, Ken Roczen will have to contend with the Triumphs of Aaron Plessinger and Jordon Smith, who both finished in the top ten of the Supermotocross championship which concluded the season across the Atlantic.
Related: Lucas Coenen Undergoes Surgery to "Address Lingering Injury"
Tom Vialle leader of the Frenchies
If French riders have consistently performed well in Supercross for the past forty years, it was in Paris that they discover Supercross, which then flourished and spread in France. Two-time US 250 champion (2024-2025), Tom Vialle will lead the French team, fresh off a great first season in the 450 class. The best rookie in the MXGP World Championship, Tom returns to Paris a year after his first race there on a 450 Honda, and with a whole new level of experience that should allow him to compete at the front of the pack. Alongside him will be established riders like Maxime Desprey (the reigning French champion), Tom Guyon and Cédric Soubeyras, who is currently in the top five of the Australian championship. Like Roczen and Australian Hayden Melross, Cédric will be arriving from the other side of the world in a few days…
Final round of the French SX2 and SX Junior Championships
Alongside the premier SX1 class, the SX2 and SX Junior categories will compete in Paris for the final round of the French championships. In addition to the top 12 in SX2 and the top 10 in SX Junior, several wildcard entries will face off against the best riders in the championships. In SX2, the weekend's main attraction will undoubtedly be Sacha Coenen, who, just days before leaving for the USA to continue his career, will be competing in his first Supercross! Having delivered breathtaking performances in GPs, as well as during his two appearances in the USA this season, Sacha, a member of the Belgian team that won the recent Motocross of Nations, rides with a passion he will need to control in this new discipline! Besides the top riders in the French championship, such as Michael Hicks, Saad Soulimani, Mickael Lamarque, and Jules Piètre, recent winner of the Stuttgart SX, Sacha will face some established names in the world of SX, including Americans Michael Harrison and Henry Miller (Kawasaki Bud Racing), Izaih Clark (Honda SR), Hamden Hudson (Triumph), Jessen Turner (Yamaha), Canadian Cole Thompson (Yamaha GSM), and Calvin Fonvieille (KTM), returning to his preferred category. In the junior class, the category has been dominated so far by the trio of Lony Ferrer, Kyliane Rocca, and Steeve Bouveyron—a hierarchy that will need to be confirmed in Paris!
A full program
After the Junior final, which will take place following the timed practice sessions, the race program will include the Bud Racing Superpole, the three SX1 heats, and the three SX2 heats. In addition to numerous activities between races, two high-flying FMX sessions are on the program with the Monster Energy Freestyle Show.Alongside two of the best freestylers of the moment, Julien Vanstippen and José "Mincha" Canosa, who have dominated the gold medal count at the various X-Games this season, the excellent Nicolas Texier will be there, as well as the Spaniards Guillem Navas and Andreu Lacondeguy.
SX, FMX, and entertainment: this is the program for each of the two evenings, which will begin at 7:00 PM on Saturday and 2:00 PM on Sunday. The doors of the Plénitude Arena will open much earlier, at 2:00 PM on Saturday and 10:30 AM on Sunday, for those who wish to watch the practice sessions. To book your tickets and find all the additional information, please visit the website https://www.supercrossparis.com.
Check out the full entry lists.
Entry Lists
SX1 CLASS INTERNATIONAL
#7 Aaron Plessinger (USA – Triumph)
#16 Tom Vialle (F – Honda HRC)
#21 Jason Anderson (USA – PMG Twisted Tea Suzuki)
#30 Jo Shimoda (JAP – American Honda)
#31 Jordon Smith (USA – Triumph)
#45 Hayden MELROSS (AUS – Yamaha VHR)
#49 Tom Guyon (F – Triumph)
#72 Lucas Imbert (F – Honda)
#85 Cédric SOUBEYRAS (F – Honda MB)
#94 Ken Roczen (D – PMG Progressive Suzuki)
#137 Adrien Escoffier (F – Yamaha)
#141 Maxime Desprey (F – Yamaha GSM)
#225 Charles Lefrancois (F – Suzuki SR75)
#384 Lorenzo Camporese (I – Fantic)
#491 Paul Haberland (D – Honda)
#831 Brice Maylin (F – Yamaha)
SX2 CLASS FRENCH CHAMPIONSHIP - SX TOUR
#11 Calvin Fonvieille (F – KTM France)
#16 Cole Thompson (CDN – Yamaha GSM)
#22 Mickaël LAMARQUE (F – KTM)
#27 Hugo Manzato (F – Husqvarna)
#29 Henry Miller (USA - Bud Racing Kawasaki Venum)
#41 Mitchell HARRISSON (USA - Bud Racing Kawasaki Venum)
#57 Jessen TURNER (USA – Lukes Racing Yamaha)
#66 Yannis LOPEZ (F – Stark Future)
#64 Sacha Coenen (B – KTM Red Bull Factory)
#86 Izaih Clark (USA – Honda SR Motoblouz)
#188 Hamden Hudson (USA – Triumph)
#259 Julien LEBEAU (F – Gas-Gas)
#301 Liam Bruneau (F – KTM)
#321 Maho SIMO (F – Kawasaki)
#335 Enzo POLIAS (F – Husqvarna)
#389 Jules Pietre (F-Yamaha)
#460 Michael Hicks (USA – Stark Future)
#589 Kiliann POLL (F – KTM)
#606 Killian Vincent (F – Kawasaki)
#744 Saad Soulimani (Maroc – TM FTO)
#851 Clément BRIATTE (F – KTM)
JUNIOR CLASS FRENCH CHAMPIONSHIP - SX TOUR
#41 Lucas DOS SANTOS (F – TM)
#85 Tim LOPES (F – Kawasaki Bud Racing)
#251 Paul MAIGNE (F – KTM)
#253 Leny MULLER (F – Yamaha)
#300 Thomas MUNOZ (F – TM)
#373 Steeve BOUVEYRON (F – KTM)
#398 Kyliane ROCCA (F – TM)
#518 Tim FORTANIER (F – Yamaha)
#613 Lonny FERRER (F – KTM)
#712 Mathéo ANGELVIN (F – Husqvarna)
#715 Raphaël MENNILLO (F – Yamaha)
FMX SHOW
Julien VANSTIPPEN (Belgique – Monster Energy Yamaha Hostettler)
Jose «MINCHA» CANOSA (Espagne – Red Bull Yamaha Hostettler)
Nicolas TEXIER (France)
Guillem NAVAS (Espagne – Triumph)
Andreu LACONDEGUY (Espagne – Monster Energy Yamaha)