Final round of the French SX2 and SX Junior Championships

Alongside the premier SX1 class, the SX2 and SX Junior categories will compete in Paris for the final round of the French championships. In addition to the top 12 in SX2 and the top 10 in SX Junior, several wildcard entries will face off against the best riders in the championships. In SX2, the weekend's main attraction will undoubtedly be Sacha Coenen, who, just days before leaving for the USA to continue his career, will be competing in his first Supercross! Having delivered breathtaking performances in GPs, as well as during his two appearances in the USA this season, Sacha, a member of the Belgian team that won the recent Motocross of Nations, rides with a passion he will need to control in this new discipline! Besides the top riders in the French championship, such as Michael Hicks, Saad Soulimani, Mickael Lamarque, and Jules Piètre, recent winner of the Stuttgart SX, Sacha will face some established names in the world of SX, including Americans Michael Harrison and Henry Miller (Kawasaki Bud Racing), Izaih Clark (Honda SR), Hamden Hudson (Triumph), Jessen Turner (Yamaha), Canadian Cole Thompson (Yamaha GSM), and Calvin Fonvieille (KTM), returning to his preferred category. In the junior class, the category has been dominated so far by the trio of Lony Ferrer, Kyliane Rocca, and Steeve Bouveyron—a hierarchy that will need to be confirmed in Paris!

A full program

After the Junior final, which will take place following the timed practice sessions, the race program will include the Bud Racing Superpole, the three SX1 heats, and the three SX2 heats. In addition to numerous activities between races, two high-flying FMX sessions are on the program with the Monster Energy Freestyle Show.Alongside two of the best freestylers of the moment, Julien Vanstippen and José "Mincha" Canosa, who have dominated the gold medal count at the various X-Games this season, the excellent Nicolas Texier will be there, as well as the Spaniards Guillem Navas and Andreu Lacondeguy.

SX, FMX, and entertainment: this is the program for each of the two evenings, which will begin at 7:00 PM on Saturday and 2:00 PM on Sunday. The doors of the Plénitude Arena will open much earlier, at 2:00 PM on Saturday and 10:30 AM on Sunday, for those who wish to watch the practice sessions. To book your tickets and find all the additional information, please visit the website https://www.supercrossparis.com.

Check out the full entry lists.

Entry Lists

SX1 CLASS INTERNATIONAL

#7 Aaron Plessinger (USA – Triumph)

#16 Tom Vialle (F – Honda HRC)

#21 Jason Anderson (USA – PMG Twisted Tea Suzuki)

#30 Jo Shimoda (JAP – American Honda)

#31 Jordon Smith (USA – Triumph)

#45 Hayden MELROSS (AUS – Yamaha VHR)

#49 Tom Guyon (F – Triumph)

#72 Lucas Imbert (F – Honda)

#85 Cédric SOUBEYRAS (F – Honda MB)

#94 Ken Roczen (D – PMG Progressive Suzuki)

#137 Adrien Escoffier (F – Yamaha)

#141 Maxime Desprey (F – Yamaha GSM)

#225 Charles Lefrancois (F – Suzuki SR75)

#384 Lorenzo Camporese (I – Fantic)

#491 Paul Haberland (D – Honda)

#831 Brice Maylin (F – Yamaha)

SX2 CLASS FRENCH CHAMPIONSHIP - SX TOUR

#11 Calvin Fonvieille (F – KTM France)

#16 Cole Thompson (CDN – Yamaha GSM)

#22 Mickaël LAMARQUE (F – KTM)

#27 Hugo Manzato (F – Husqvarna)

#29 Henry Miller (USA - Bud Racing Kawasaki Venum)

#41 Mitchell HARRISSON (USA - Bud Racing Kawasaki Venum)

#57 Jessen TURNER (USA – Lukes Racing Yamaha)

#66 Yannis LOPEZ (F – Stark Future)

#64 Sacha Coenen (B – KTM Red Bull Factory)

#86 Izaih Clark (USA – Honda SR Motoblouz)

#188 Hamden Hudson (USA – Triumph)

#259 Julien LEBEAU (F – Gas-Gas)

#301 Liam Bruneau (F – KTM)

#321 Maho SIMO (F – Kawasaki)

#335 Enzo POLIAS (F – Husqvarna)

#389 Jules Pietre (F-Yamaha)

#460 Michael Hicks (USA – Stark Future)

#589 Kiliann POLL (F – KTM)

#606 Killian Vincent (F – Kawasaki)

#744 Saad Soulimani (Maroc – TM FTO)

#851 Clément BRIATTE (F – KTM)

JUNIOR CLASS FRENCH CHAMPIONSHIP - SX TOUR

#41 Lucas DOS SANTOS (F – TM)

#85 Tim LOPES (F – Kawasaki Bud Racing)

#251 Paul MAIGNE (F – KTM)

#253 Leny MULLER (F – Yamaha)

#300 Thomas MUNOZ (F – TM)

#373 Steeve BOUVEYRON (F – KTM)

#398 Kyliane ROCCA (F – TM)

#518 Tim FORTANIER (F – Yamaha)

#613 Lonny FERRER (F – KTM)

#712 Mathéo ANGELVIN (F – Husqvarna)

#715 Raphaël MENNILLO (F – Yamaha)

FMX SHOW

Julien VANSTIPPEN (Belgique – Monster Energy Yamaha Hostettler)

Jose «MINCHA» CANOSA (Espagne – Red Bull Yamaha Hostettler)

Nicolas TEXIER (France)

Guillem NAVAS (Espagne – Triumph)

Andreu LACONDEGUY (Espagne – Monster Energy Yamaha)