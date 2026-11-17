Follow 2026 Mini O's Live Timing and Results on Vurbmoto Prospect
The 2026 THOR Mini O’s kick off this Saturday and Prospect powered by Vurbmoto is your home for live timing, results, and much more from Gatorback Cycle Park.
Whether you’re racing, watching from the fence, or following along from home, Prospect gives you more ways than ever to follow the action. From lap-by-lap breakdowns to event leaderboards and rider rankings, everything you need is right at your fingertips. And it’s free!
Try the app FOR FREE on the App Store and Google Play. Make sure to claim your profile so you can see all your results and unlock the true power of the app.
Here’s what you can explore inside the app all week long.
LIVE TIMING AND RACE REPLAY
Follow the action as it unfolds with live timing, running order, and lap-by-lap updates. Missed something? Use Race Replay to go back through each lap and see how positions changed, who made the biggest moves, and who clocked the fastest laps.
RACE LEADERBOARDS
Who’s putting in the fastest laps? Who’s making the biggest moves? Who’s collecting the most points? Explore event-wide and class-by-class leaderboards to see which riders are standing out across the entire week.
LAP CHART BREAKDOWNS + RESULTS
Get the bigger picture from Mini O’s. Explore event metrics, discover overall winners, and jump directly into rider profiles to see who’s making a name for themselves.
FOLLOW THE NATIONAL RANKINGS
Mini O’s is one of the last major events on the 2026 race calendar to count toward the Prospect National Rankings. Don’t know what those are? The Prospect app features profiles for nearly every rider who has competed in amateur motocross. From your local series to Mini O’s, Ponca, Loretta’s, and more, if you’ve raced it, your results are automatically added to your profile, along with analytics, career stats, and more.
From there, our proprietary ranking system takes over, identifying the top amateur riders in the country based on a season’s worth of results.
Check out the rankings heading into Mini O’s and download the app for FREE to follow how they change after.