The 2026 THOR Mini O’s kick off this Saturday and Prospect powered by Vurbmoto is your home for live timing, results, and much more from Gatorback Cycle Park.

Whether you’re racing, watching from the fence, or following along from home, Prospect gives you more ways than ever to follow the action. From lap-by-lap breakdowns to event leaderboards and rider rankings, everything you need is right at your fingertips. And it’s free!

Try the app FOR FREE on the App Store and Google Play. Make sure to claim your profile so you can see all your results and unlock the true power of the app.

Here’s what you can explore inside the app all week long.

LIVE TIMING AND RACE REPLAY

Follow the action as it unfolds with live timing, running order, and lap-by-lap updates. Missed something? Use Race Replay to go back through each lap and see how positions changed, who made the biggest moves, and who clocked the fastest laps.