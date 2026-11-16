The following press release is from AMA EnduroCross:

Trystan Hart Wins Idaho Falls Doubleheader to Claim 2026 AMA EnduroCross Championship

Five straight overall victories carry Hart to the title; Walker finishes five points back after a final-moto tiebreaker decides Round 6.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Trystan Hart won both rounds of the AMA EnduroCross finale at the Mountain America Center on November 13–14 to clinch the 2026 championship. He arrived in Idaho Falls one point behind Jonny Walker and left with a five-point margin. The title came down to Saturday’s final moto, which Hart won ahead of Walker.

A Moto 3 disqualification at the Las Vegas opener left Hart seventh overall. He won the next five rounds to finish with 140 championship points. Walker, the defending champion, won the opener and finished second at every remaining round for a total of 135.

It is Hart’s third AMA EnduroCross title, following his championships in 2023 and 2024. Ryder Leblond finished third in the standings with 115 points, Cooper Abbott was fourth with 107 and Cody Webb fifth with 95.