Trystan Hart Wins Idaho Falls Doubleheader and 2026 EnduroCross Title
The following press release is from AMA EnduroCross:
Trystan Hart Wins Idaho Falls Doubleheader to Claim 2026 AMA EnduroCross Championship
Five straight overall victories carry Hart to the title; Walker finishes five points back after a final-moto tiebreaker decides Round 6.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Trystan Hart won both rounds of the AMA EnduroCross finale at the Mountain America Center on November 13–14 to clinch the 2026 championship. He arrived in Idaho Falls one point behind Jonny Walker and left with a five-point margin. The title came down to Saturday’s final moto, which Hart won ahead of Walker.
A Moto 3 disqualification at the Las Vegas opener left Hart seventh overall. He won the next five rounds to finish with 140 championship points. Walker, the defending champion, won the opener and finished second at every remaining round for a total of 135.
It is Hart’s third AMA EnduroCross title, following his championships in 2023 and 2024. Ryder Leblond finished third in the standings with 115 points, Cooper Abbott was fourth with 107 and Cody Webb fifth with 95.
ROUND 5 — FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13
Walker started Friday with a 91–90 championship lead and won the first moto ahead of Hart and Abbott. After finishing ninth in that race, LeBlond won Moto 2, with Walker second and Hart third.
Walker’s 1-2 finishes put him two points ahead of Hart going into Moto 3. Hart won the race over LeBlond and Ashton Brightmore, while Walker finished seventh. With 2-3-1 finishes and six Olympic points, Hart took his fourth straight overall win.
Walker’s 1-2-7 was enough for second overall. LeBlond finished third with 9-1-2, ahead of Ashton Brightmore in fourth and Abbott in fifth.
Hart took over the championship lead, heading into Saturday on 115 points to Walker’s 113. LeBlond remained third with 102.
ROUND 6 — SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14
Hart won Saturday’s opening moto ahead of Walker and Ashton Brightmore. Walker won the second, with Brightmore second and Hart third. Walker now had three Olympic points to Hart’s four, leaving the overall win and the championship to be decided in the final moto.
Hart took the last moto ahead of Walker and Mitch Brightmore. His 1-3-1 and Walker’s 2-1-2 each totaled five Olympic points. Hart’s win in Moto 3 broke the tie for the round overall, giving him a fifth straight victory and the points he needed for the championship.
Beyond the checkered flag, Hart got off his KTM, leaving it on the dirt. He removed his helmet and dropped to his knees beside the track while the remaining riders rode past.
Ashton and Mitch Brightmore traveled from England for the doubleheader. Ashton finished third overall on Saturday with 3-2-4 finishes, and Mitch took fourth with 4-5-3. Abbott was fifth for the second night in a row, this time with 5-8-5.
LeBlond finished ninth on Saturday with 6-9-13, retaining third in the championship. Braxton Hintze took sixth both nights and sixth in the final standings. Tim Apolle, Branden Petrie, Colton Haaker and James Flynn finished seventh through 10th in the championship.
SUPPORT CLASSES
EX Expert: Niko Piazza won Saturday’s final ahead of Daniel Lewis and Jaden Dahners and finished the season as Expert champion with 124 points. Max Eppelmann was runner-up on 95. Mitch Brightmore won Friday, followed by Ashton Brightmore and Dahners.
EX Intermediate: Cole Clarkson won both nights and the championship, finishing with 142 points to Makana Barger’s 134. Kael Widdicombe was second on Friday ahead of Barger. On Saturday, Barger took second and Karver Grover third.
EX Novice: Damon Ellis won Friday’s final over Dexter Swart and Cooper Arave. Arave won in his hometown on Saturday, with Ellis second and Kyler Brabec third. Ellis took the title with 141 points; Landon Johnson finished second on 108.
EX Junior: Clarkson also won the Junior championship, scoring 138 points to Barger’s 130. Clarkson’s 1-2 finishes gave him Friday’s overall ahead of Widdicombe and Barger. Barger won Saturday with 1-2 finishes, followed by Clarkson and Widdicombe.
EX Veteran: Bobby Prochnau won both finals to finish the season with 145 points. TJ Scrupps took second in the championship on 120 after finishing second on Friday and third on Saturday. Josh Grover was third on Friday; Eddie Findling finished second on Saturday.
EX Pro Women: Shelby Turner secured her eighth EnduroCross women’s championship with wins on both nights. Chantelle Bykerk finished second and Katie Hall-Leah third in both finals. Turner ended the season with 75 points, followed by Bykerk on 64 and Hall-Leah on 58.
EX Club: Landon Lampinen won the Club championship by one point, 101–100 over Karver Grover, who won both nights in Idaho Falls. Talon Thatcher and Lampinen finished second and third on Friday. Mason Rutledge was second on Saturday, with Eli Hammons third.