You never know who will show up for the Pulpmx Show live from Charlotte tonight at 6PM EST! Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Weege and Randy Richardson to the show to talk about the latest comings and goings in the motocross world

Beta USA’s Josh Strang just wrapped up a 20 year career in the GNCC series and we’ll have Stranger on to talk about his emotions at that final round, what’s next for him, the Beta USA team, GNCC news and more.

Cameron McAdoo will try to drop by after his fight from the first two rounds of the Aussie SX series. We’ll have Cam and his mechanic Shawn Ulikowski on as well to take us through all things down under.

Ex-Star Yamaha mechanics Austin Kent, Christian Kaufman and Brent Duffe will all join us to talk about their move to NC, the F1 jobs for two of them, their time at Star and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. We also have the Beta USA IDK man.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

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