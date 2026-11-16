Coker is the latest personnel change to happen from the Triumph team. Several individuals have left the team, including riders Evan Ferry and Joey Savatgy—who both left in the middle of the season— team trainer, Mike Brown, as well as Steve “Scuba” Westfall, who had moved from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna to the Triumph program. Westfall was involved with the Triumph squad since its first season of racing here in the United States of America but in September he joined the Phoenix Racing Honda team as Technical Director.

Update 4:30 EST: Rumor has it that Coker could have found a new landing spot, and that could be why he has moved away from the Triumph organization. Watch this space!