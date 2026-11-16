Report: Jeremy Coker Out at Triumph Racing
Is sounds like Jeremy Coker is out at 5.11 Triumph Racing.
Coker moved from the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team to become the General Manager for Triumph Racing America in December 2024. Coker was a key factor to getting the Star Yamaha program to the 250cc powerhouse that it currently is and was hoping to find success with the Triumph team, which just started racing in the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship in 2024. Coker joined the Triumph team in December 2024 and, now, just before hitting the two-year mark, his time with Triumph appears to be over.
Steve Matthes posted on X this morning:
"Coker has been let go at Triumph, that’s a short stay for him there. Idk what happened but man, Triumph really doesn’t seem to know what they want, where they’re going etc."
Coker has been let go at Triumph, that’s a short stay for him there. Idk what happened but man, Triumph really doesn’t seem to know what they want, where they’re going etc.— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) November 16, 2026
Coker is the latest personnel change to happen from the Triumph team. Several individuals have left the team, including riders Evan Ferry and Joey Savatgy—who both left in the middle of the season— team trainer, Mike Brown, as well as Steve “Scuba” Westfall, who had moved from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna to the Triumph program. Westfall was involved with the Triumph squad since its first season of racing here in the United States of America but in September he joined the Phoenix Racing Honda team as Technical Director.
Update 4:30 EST: Rumor has it that Coker could have found a new landing spot, and that could be why he has moved away from the Triumph organization. Watch this space!