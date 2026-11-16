One crash can end a pro career. The bills and the need for support keep coming long after the racing stops.

Every rider on the starting line knows the risk. It's part of the deal: you train your whole life for 30-plus minutes of racing, and you accept that one bad landing, one tangle in a rut, one moment can change everything.

What most fans never see is what happens after. The hospital stay ends, the team moves on to the next round, and the rider is left with surgeries, rehab, rent and a future that suddenly looks nothing like the one they planned.