Give the Gift of Hope this Holiday Season - Support Road 2 Recovery
One crash can end a pro career. The bills and the need for support keep coming long after the racing stops.
Every rider on the starting line knows the risk. It's part of the deal: you train your whole life for 30-plus minutes of racing, and you accept that one bad landing, one tangle in a rut, one moment can change everything.
What most fans never see is what happens after. The hospital stay ends, the team moves on to the next round, and the rider is left with surgeries, rehab, rent and a future that suddenly looks nothing like the one they planned.
That's where Road 2 Recovery comes in.
Since 2000, Road 2 Recovery Foundation (R2R) has stood behind injured riders. We're a 501(c)(3) nonprofit built by people from inside the sport for the people who risk everything to make it great. Our mission is simple: give financial help to AMA-licensed professional motocross and supercross racers, and to action sports athletes, who suffer career-ending injuries, and stand with them as they figure out what comes next.
More than a check
A career-ending injury takes more than a paycheck. It can take away a rider's identity, their routine and the community they've been part of since they were kids on 50s. R2R's support eases the money stress so riders can focus on recovery, and makes sure they know the industry hasn't forgotten them.
How you can help this giving season
The off-season is when many injured riders feel the most alone. The stands are empty, the TV coverage has stopped, and recovery is a daily grind. This holiday season and through the end of the year, you can make sure they don't go it alone:
- Donate. Any amount helps, and gifts are tax-deductible. www.
road2recovery.com
- Give monthly. A recurring gift gives riders steady support all year. https://4agc.com/donate/
road2recovery
- Bid to win. Place a bid in the R2R auction. https://mxlocker.com/
road-2-recovery#upcoming
- Show up. Come out to an R2R event and ride, golf or hang out with the crew. https://road2recovery.
com/pages/events
- Get your team or business involved. Corporate matches, team pledges and event partnerships keep the program running. Email info@road2recovery.com
Every rider who has ever lined up behind a gate is part of this community. When one of them goes down for good, Road 2 Recovery makes sure the community shows up.
Road 2 Recovery Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN 86-0996104). Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.