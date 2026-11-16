The following press release is from Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship:

PERTH DELIVERS AUSX SUPERCROSS SPECTACULAR AS Christian Craig AND Max Anstie REIGN SUPREME IN THE WEST

Domestic series returns to Western Australia for the first time since 2009, with over 16,000 fans welcoming AUSX back to Perth.

Perth’s HBF Park hosted the penultimate round of the 2026 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship, presented by Monster Energy, tonight, with more than 16,000 fans witnessing Christian Craig claim the SX1 victory and Max Anstie take out the SX2 category.

Australian supercross returned to Western Australia this year after a lengthy absence, with domestic competition last visiting the region in 2009. Backed by an ultra-passionate motorcycling fanbase, Perth fans turned out in droves and were treated to a full-sized racetrack.

With Ken Roczen (Pipes Motorsports Group) and Cole Davies (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) completing their AUSX cameos in Auckland and Geelong – where both achieved perfect sweeps – the top positions were also wide open for the remaining contenders.

Craig fired first in SX1 qualifying, with the Quad Lock Honda rider setting a 52.022s lap time to finish 0.861s clear of second-placed Luke Clout (KTM Racing Team). Monster Energy CDR Yamaha’s Aaron Tanti was third-quickest following the afternoon sessions.

“Australia is really behind Supercross, and it’s so good to see," said Craig in a Honda team release. When you compare our population to yours, 20,000 fans here is equivalent to 200,000-plus back home. We don’t get more than 50,000 or 60,000, so it’s massive here.

"The fans are so respectful and appreciative. I can also say they are witnessing the same level of tracks we race on in America. The championship is legit."

In SX2, Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha’s Lux Turner set the benchmark, posting the fastest time ahead of MXRP Yamaha’s Max Anstie and KTM Racing Team’s Dylan Walsh to top qualifying.

With the events' Heat Races introducing the night program, action-packed outings across both SX1 and SX2 saw Jo Shimoda (Honda HRC Progressive) and Craig reign supreme in the premier division, as Kayd Kingsford (Honda Racing) and Walsh were the SX2 winners.

The ever-electric SX1 Superpole session featured the top finishers of each Heat Race, with Tanti initially setting the benchmark time before being bested by Japanese sensation Shimoda, with Craig the final rider to run. A scintillating lap by the American earned him P1, carrying the front-running momentum into the Main Event.

SMX Next opened the three-Main Event program with a 10-lap, single-race format in Perth. On a highly technical racetrack, Monster Energy WBR Yamaha’s Jack Deveson once again proved to be the class of the field, capturing his fourth consecutive win ahead of MXRP Yamaha’s Cooper Rowe and Stark-mounted Dylan Gromball.

With that, Deveson was crowned SMX Next champion, building an insurmountable points lead to secure the number one plate with one round remaining.

KTM-mounted Nico Verhoeven then made it two wins from two in a convincing SX85 Futures performance, leading fellow KTM rider Mason Ezergailis and Koby Binnion in third.

A thrilling 15-lap SX2 final saw the leading contenders grouped at the front, with Stark Factory Racing’s Michael Hicks leading the opening half before ceding the lead to Quad Lock Honda’s Cameron McAdoo. Then, in a final-lap surge, Anstie made a pass for the lead, relegating McAdoo to P2 with Hicks in third.

McAdoo continues to lead the AUSX SX2 standings on 174 points, with Davies credited in second on 150. Connolly sits third on 145, just one point ahead of Anstie on 144.

McAdoo led much of the SX2 main event before losing the lead on the final lap. While initially frustrated with the outcome, he acknowledged that the team had executed its broader strategy effectively.

“We want to win every time we go out there, but we are also mindful of our position and where our focus is right now," said McAdoo. “We have made progress at every round. We are making improvements every time we go out, and that’s our goal right now. We don’t want to take unnecessary risks. We need to be on top in Newcastle, and we need to be at our best come A1 in January. The team reminded me of that. Being frustrated doesn’t help, but having expectations is good. We keep working towards those expectations. This was my first time in Perth, and I loved it. I hope we are back here in the future because I would love to bring my family out here. There is so much appreciation for the fans."

The SX1 class was all Craig at the front of the field, fending off an early-race challenge from Shimoda to capture victory. Behind him, Penrite Empire Kawasaki’s Cedric Soubeyras was second, as Honda Racing’s Austin Politelli completed the podium in P3.

Craig sits atop the SX1 standings on 207 points entering the season-finale, with Clout second on 163, and Soubeyras third on 159.

The championship now heads to New South Wales for the fifth and final round, with both the SX1 and SX2 titles still up for grabs. Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium is set to host the series finale on November 28.

Overall Results