Brian Deegan is pleased that daughter Hailey is driving for owner Bill McNally and Bill McNally Racing in the 2026 ARCA Menard’s West Series.

“Yeah, I think it was good to get her foot back in the door with Bill McAnally. We really like Bill that runs the race team there. He’s just a really good family-style guy and I think that’s what Hailie really needed. He’s been real patient and works with her really well. And it has paid off. They’ve won some races this year and got back on track with winning. Bill has a good Truck team, so there is a good steppingstone there. I think she’s in a good space. She’s 25 now. That’s still young for NASCAR. In NASCAR, you’re just getting warmed up at 30.”

Deep down in Florida and currently all-in with his off-season training program, Haiden Deegan has been bashing out constant testing and training laps on the No. 38 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F.

“Haiden is good down there,” explained Brian Deegan. “I mean he is still young. He’s still 20 years old and just getting in the 450 class. He won the last few rounds. Mentally, he knows he’s in the game. He’s working super hard right now. It’s a long game in Supercross and motocross. There is a lot of racing. The goal, which we’ve always made our goal, is just line up and try to be at every gate drop, at every race. It’s the way you learn. I always try to keep an open mindset, and I think Haiden does a good job of that. Be open to learn from everyone. Don’t be like, ‘I know what I’m doing.’ I think Haiden is always open to learn and I think that’s happening.

"I think you’ll see a new version of him come Anaheim because he’s got a good gameplan to work on the things he needs to work on. I think this off-season he’ll be able to sharpen everything up and come out swinging. He’s a winner. He wants to win. But he’s patient, too. It took him two to three years in the Lites class to start winning championships, you know? It’s just his pace, which is fine. That pace has worked for him. It’s a good avenue what he is doing. And with the 450, that’s kind of a lot to get thrown into the deep end. He went straight from 250cc Supercross to two weeks later riding 450cc Outdoors. That’s a huge step. I don’t think a lot of people see that. He’s had to get used to a heavier bike, more power, the bike riding and handling different. I figured it would take him a good season to get in the swing of things. I feel like he made a big step in SMX. Supercross in 2027 will be another big step. I’m glad he did it that way. He got to learn what to work on. He could have just rode a Lites bike throughout the whole year and waited for 2027 Supercross, but I don’t think he would be nearly as good as he’s going to be going into Supercross.”