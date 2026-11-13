RST Introduces D3O Essential Airbag Vest to the U.S., Powered by In&motion

The Essential Airbag Vest was built to be forgotten once it’s on. Quick-dry stretch mesh and Lycra wick moisture whether riders are on a long road ride, track day, off-road adventure, or motocross session, and a silicone grip at the hem keeps it in place under riding gear. It includes a CE Level 2 D3O back protector and a pocket for an optional chest protector (sold separately). The vest is CE-certified as a protective undergarment and declared compliant with FIM requirements for Category 2 (Superbike and Endurance) and Category 3 (Motocross).

Inside the vest, In&motion’s In&box reads the rider’s movement 1,000 times per second and inflates the airbag in under 60 milliseconds when it recognizes a crash, from low-sides and high-sides to frontal and rear impacts. It's trained on more than 300 million miles of real-world riding and updates over the air. Riders choose a riding mode in the My In&box app, and nothing needs to be installed on the motorcycle. The same In&box also works in In&motion-equipped gear from other partner brands, and offers detection modes for street, track, adventure, and motocross riding.

Riders face a disproportionate risk on the road. In 2024, motorcycles accounted for 0.7% of vehicle miles traveled in the United States but 16% of traffic deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Wearable airbags are designed to help close that gap: a peer-reviewed study presented at the 2026 IRCOBI Conference found that an inflated airbag vest was associated with a 52% lower risk of thoracic injury among 943 riders involved in road crashes.

“Most riders already protect their head. The Essential vest lets them protect everything else, under the jacket they already love,” said Pierre-François “Pef” Tissot, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of In&motion and general manager of In&motion Inc. “The best protection is the one riders actually wear. With RST, and with our U.S. team in Carlsbad and Brooklyn, we want to make that easy for every rider who puts one on.”

The partnership between RST and In&motion began on the racetrack, where RST riders have raced worldwide with In&motion technology, from Isle of Man TT legend Ian Hutchinson to MotoAmerica Supersport champion Richie Escalante. Now that race-proven protection comes to everyday riders.

Pricing and availability: The RST D3O Essential Airbag Vest ($399.99 MSRP) is now available through authorized Western Power Sports dealers. The vest requires an In&motion In&box, sold separately. Riders can choose the Revolution Plan for $12 per month or $120 per year, which includes a lifetime electronics warranty, the option to purchase the In&box outright at any time, and the ability to pause their membership for up to four months per year. Alternatively, riders can purchase the In&box upfront for $400 under the Classic Plan, which includes a two-year electronics warranty. Both options include over-the-air updates and one riding mode of the rider's choice, with additional riding modes available as add-ons.

To learn more, visit rst-moto.com and inemotion.com/en-us. To find a participating dealer, visit wps-inc.com.

About In&motion

In&motion makes smart airbags for motorcyclists, designed to protect what a helmet can’t: the chest, spine, neck, and abdomen. At the center is the In&box, a wireless detection unit trained on 300 million miles of real riding and 30,000 analyzed crashes. It recognizes a crash and inflates the airbag in under 60 milliseconds, with nothing to install on the bike. One In&box works across In&motion-equipped gear from Honda, Klim, RST, Shot, Furygan, Held, and more, from everyday riding vests to racing suits worn in MotoGP. Riders can buy the In&box outright or choose a membership that adds a lifetime electronics warranty.

Founded in 2014 in Annecy, France, In&motion now protects more than 140,000 riders worldwide across motorcycling, horseback riding, cycling, and skiing. Its U.S. team, based in Carlsbad, California, and Brooklyn, New York, supports riders by phone, online, and at events nationwide.

About RST

RST is a global motorcycle protection brand dedicated to creating high-performance riding gear that combines race-proven safety, innovation, and exceptional value. Since 1988, RST has developed gear for riders of every style, from daily commuters to world-class racers, with a focus on protection, comfort, and real-world performance. Today, RST continues to push rider safety forward through advanced protective technologies, including CE-certified apparel and integrated airbag systems.

About Western Power Sports

Western Power Sports (WPS) is a leading powersports distributor dedicated to connecting dealers with the industry's top brands, products, and services. Since 1960, WPS has built its reputation on exceptional service, extensive inventory, and reliable nationwide distribution, helping dealers and riders fuel their passion for powersports.