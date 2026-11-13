SMX Broadcast Summit (Jason Weigandt)

Each year in November, the main staff from the SMX broadcast team gathers at the Feld Motorsports HQ in Florida. These are meetings with our own TV talent, like myself, Leigh Diffey, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Will Christien, Jason Thomas, Justin Brayton, Adam Cianciarulo, Hayley Shanley, Katie Osborne, and Steven "Lurch" Scott. The talent for both the Spanish language and French language shows were also on hand: Tommy Rios Jr. and Edgar Lopez, Sebastien Tortelli and Maxime Martin. NBC, Feld, and MX Sports Pro Racing staff also attend, and the idea of the two-day "summit" is to exchange ideas and keep up with emerging technology and trends in broadcasting.

This year we got to watch and analyze some things NBC did during Winter Olympics coverage and how some of those ideas could transfer over to our racing coverage. What was also cool to know is that NBC actually used examples of SMX drone coverage to learn and then incorporate more drones into Winter Olympics coverage. NBC feels SMX might actually lead the way for drone coverage in all sports. Very nice. We also got to see all sorts of numbers, from broadcast viewership to digital and social media trends. I know everyone wants to see the numbers, but streamers (like Peacock) rarely publish them. What I can tell you is this sport is definitely growing in viewership, but the overall number of people who watch is still not, in my opinion, large enough. This is still a smaller sport, but it is very strong in terms of gathering a young audience and holding that audience's attention for a long time. These days that might be just as valuable as anything.

Really, though, there's only so much any sports league can do. The athletes and the on-field competition really drive the fans, and indeed this year's Supercross viewership on Peacock showed a rare increase into the final stretch of the season. Usually, the Supercross numbers just slowly trail off after Anaheim. They did this year, but then later in the year, they started to pick back up! No doubt that's the Ken Roczen effect. Also, the Pro Motocross opener from Fox Raceway was way up compared to 2025. No doubt that's the Jett Lawrence-versus-Haiden Deegan effect. Also, this year's SMX Playoff races generated much higher views than previous years.

When the meetings were done, we shot elements for the 2027 Monster Energy SMX Season Preview show that will air on NBC just after Christmas. There's a lot of bench racing to do on that show, considering how much is happening and how many names there are to cover. You've got Roczen, the Lawrences, Prado, the Coenens, Deegan, Webb and, finally, that seemingly never-ending Chase Sexton question. Where will he land, and how will he do? A lot of info points in the direction of Sexton getting back on a Honda. Hopefully, we find out soon enough. Or will this be the first-ever team signing unveiled at Anaheim itself?!