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Podcast: Guillem Farres Talks 2026 MX2 Title, Offers to Race Back in USA Next Year, Staying with Triumph, and More

Podcast: Guillem Farres Talks 2026 MX2 Title, Offers to Race Back in USA Next Year, Staying with Triumph, and More

November 13, 2026, 2:30pm
Ernée, France Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)Motocross of Nations

FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

Guillem Farres, the 2026 MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion, talks about his season, re-signing with Triumph for the MXGP Class next year, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations overall podium for Team Spain, his time in the USA, what he misses the most, the move up to 450, Triumph test rider Clement Desalle, and more.

Save at FXRRacing.com with Pulpmx30 code and also thanks to Firepower Parts and Maxxis Tires.

Find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

LISTEN TO THE FULL FARRES PODCAST

Team Spain at the MXoN in October.
Team Spain at the MXoN in October. Ray Archer
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