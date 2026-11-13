Hammaker is amongst a group of world class racers all currently based down in Florida and getting everything in order for the 2027 racing season.

“So, right now we’re riding with Hunter and Jett [Lawrence] and Malcom Stewart is down here,” explained Hammaker. “He’s on Kawasaki now, which is awesome. He’s fun to have around. RJ Hampshire is new to the compound, which is cool. Chance Hymas and Drew Adams are down there. Me and Drew are really close. We’re teammates and our lockers are right next to each other. We spend a lot of time together. It’s good. We have a good crew. My practice mechanic Jacob Martin does my everyday stuff. He used to be my race mechanic, so we have a good relationship. We just work on our bike and work on our stuff and try to do the best we can.

“We eased back into it all I would say the first two weeks,” continued Hammaker on getting into the swing of things. “Now that we’re in the swing of things, we’re kind of back going pretty hard. As a racer you kind of just do what you can to get back to that level as soon as possible. There is always a lot to gain, so you try to get there pretty quickly. A lot goes into it. It really does. It’s draining and any little slipup that you have can be catastrophic, so you have to be sharp every day at the practice track. You have to train hard, but then also try not to take any unnecessary risks. I feel that as I go in my career and the more experience I get, I can kind of manage that a little bit better. That’s just experience and age, you know? That’s just part of life as it is. Even with the younger kids here, I ty and tell them my experiences and what’s helped me and what has not. That way maybe they can avoid things and get to their success faster. I’m just trying to learn off everybody. I can learn off Jett and Hunter, you know? They’ve been through it and they’re at the top of the sport. I’m just happy with where I’m at right now and the people that I get to do this with is pretty cool.”

Hammaker has been working off an objective of wanting to always be growing and improving in all aspects of the sport to make him a better athlete and racer.

“Every day. I wake up and go, ‘How can I be better on my dirt bike? What’s going to make me better?’ I love what I do now more than I ever have, really. I’m maturing and I can see the growth and that I’m in a good spot that I can do my job. It’s pretty fun.”