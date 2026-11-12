Unleash the Reaper

GBrakes Off-Road Reaper Rotors – Built for the Dirt. Designed to Dominate.

When the trail gets rough, the track gets demanding, and every second counts, your braking system needs to deliver. Introducing the GBrakes Off-Road Reaper Rotor Series – an aggressive new addition to the GBrakes off-road lineup, engineered for riders who demand more from their braking performance.

Combining unmistakable blacked-out styling with performance-driven engineering, the Reaper brings a new level of attitude and braking capability to your dirt bike. Whether you're charging through technical trails, attacking motocross tracks, navigating demanding enduro sections, or pushing your bike to its limits, GBrakes Reaper Rotors are designed to help you take control when it matters most.

This isn't just another rotor. This is the Reaper.

MORE BRAKING PERFORMANCE. MORE CONTROL. MORE CONFIDENCE.

Your stock braking system isn't always enough when you're pushing harder, riding faster, and taking on more demanding terrain. That's why GBrakes developed the Off-Road Reaper lineup to give riders an opportunity to upgrade their braking performance beyond factory specifications.

Designed for both trail and track applications, Reaper Rotors deliver improved lever feel, enhanced modulation, and increased brake torque compared to stock braking systems. The result is a braking setup that gives riders greater control and confidence when approaching corners, navigating technical terrain, and managing demanding riding conditions.

Whether you're a weekend trail rider or a competitive racer, having the right braking components can make a difference in how your bike responds when you need it most.

THE REAPER LOOK. BLACKED-OUT ATTITUDE.

Performance doesn't have to look ordinary.

The GBrakes Reaper features a distinctive black finish that’s embedded directly into the rotor metal rather than simply painted on. This means the finish won't wear off under normal/racing riding conditions and everyday wear and tear, providing long-lasting color and durability while giving your bike a clean, aggressive, murdered-out appearance. Designed to complement modern off-road motorcycles, the Reaper adds a unique visual upgrade while delivering the performance-focused engineering GBrakes is known for.

From the starting gate to the trails, the Reaper stands apart from traditional brake rotors. It's a combination of performance, style, and attitude that makes a statement on any bike.

All black. All business. No compromises.