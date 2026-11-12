Unleash the Reaper
GBrakes Off-Road Reaper Rotors – Built for the Dirt. Designed to Dominate.
When the trail gets rough, the track gets demanding, and every second counts, your braking system needs to deliver. Introducing the GBrakes Off-Road Reaper Rotor Series – an aggressive new addition to the GBrakes off-road lineup, engineered for riders who demand more from their braking performance.
Combining unmistakable blacked-out styling with performance-driven engineering, the Reaper brings a new level of attitude and braking capability to your dirt bike. Whether you're charging through technical trails, attacking motocross tracks, navigating demanding enduro sections, or pushing your bike to its limits, GBrakes Reaper Rotors are designed to help you take control when it matters most.
This isn't just another rotor. This is the Reaper.
MORE BRAKING PERFORMANCE. MORE CONTROL. MORE CONFIDENCE.
Your stock braking system isn't always enough when you're pushing harder, riding faster, and taking on more demanding terrain. That's why GBrakes developed the Off-Road Reaper lineup to give riders an opportunity to upgrade their braking performance beyond factory specifications.
Designed for both trail and track applications, Reaper Rotors deliver improved lever feel, enhanced modulation, and increased brake torque compared to stock braking systems. The result is a braking setup that gives riders greater control and confidence when approaching corners, navigating technical terrain, and managing demanding riding conditions.
Whether you're a weekend trail rider or a competitive racer, having the right braking components can make a difference in how your bike responds when you need it most.
THE REAPER LOOK. BLACKED-OUT ATTITUDE.
Performance doesn't have to look ordinary.
The GBrakes Reaper features a distinctive black finish that’s embedded directly into the rotor metal rather than simply painted on. This means the finish won't wear off under normal/racing riding conditions and everyday wear and tear, providing long-lasting color and durability while giving your bike a clean, aggressive, murdered-out appearance. Designed to complement modern off-road motorcycles, the Reaper adds a unique visual upgrade while delivering the performance-focused engineering GBrakes is known for.
From the starting gate to the trails, the Reaper stands apart from traditional brake rotors. It's a combination of performance, style, and attitude that makes a statement on any bike.
All black. All business. No compromises.
CHOOSE YOUR SETUP. TAKE YOUR PERFORMANCE FURTHER.
The GBrakes Off-Road Reaper lineup offers multiple configurations to accommodate different riding styles, motorcycles, and braking preferences.
Looking for a direct replacement? Reaper Rotors are available in front and rear applications, with sizes ranging from 220mm to 270mm.
Want to take your front braking performance a step further? GBrakes also offers 270mm Oversize Reaper Kits, featuring the Reaper Rotor and the required mounting bracket for the upgrade.
Available configurations include:
Black Reaper Finish: Aggressive blacked-out styling.
270mm Oversize Kits: Complete rotor and mounting bracket combinations.
Direct Replacement Rotors: Front and rear applications.
Multiple Rotor Sizes: Options ranging from 220mm to 270mm.
Whether you're replacing your factory rotor or upgrading to a larger braking system, GBrakes has a Reaper option to help you build the setup you're looking for.
ENGINEERED FOR THE OFF-ROAD RIDER.
Off-road riding puts tremendous demands on your braking system. From repeated braking zones on the motocross track to long descents and technical trail sections, your components need to be ready for the abuse.
GBrakes understands that riders need dependable braking performance, precise control, and components designed around real-world riding demands.
The Reaper Series brings together GBrakes' braking expertise and an aggressive new design to deliver an upgrade that looks as good as it performs.
It's built for riders who aren't interested in blending in, settling for stock performance, or holding back when the terrain gets challenging.
AVAILABLE FOR YOUR FAVORITE OFF-ROAD BRANDS.
The GBrakes Off-Road Reaper lineup offers fitments for a wide range of popular motorcycle manufacturers, including:
Beta | GasGas | Honda | Husaberg | Husqvarna | Kawasaki | KTM | Stark | Suzuki | Triumph | Yamaha
With multiple rotor sizes and configurations available, riders can find the right Reaper setup for their motorcycle.
Check the GBrakes website for current fitment information and available applications.
DON'T JUST RIDE. RIDE WITH CONTROL.
When you're pushing your limits, every component matters. Your suspension, tires, engine, and braking system all play a role in how your motorcycle performs.
Don't overlook the one system responsible for helping you control your speed and manage the ride.
Upgrade your braking system with the GBrakes Off-Road Reaper Rotors and experience the combination of aggressive styling, improved braking feel, and performance-focused design.
Whether you're chasing lap times, exploring new trails, or simply looking to upgrade your ride, the Reaper is ready to make its mark.
GBrakes Off-Road Reaper Rotors.
BUILT FOR THE DIRT. DESIGNED TO DOMINATE.
SHOP THE GBrakes OFF-ROAD REAPER SERIES
Explore the complete lineup of Reaper Direct Replacement Rotors and Oversize Kits.
Find your fitment. Choose your setup. Get ready to unleash the Reaper.