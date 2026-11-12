Official: Jalek Swoll Joins Phoenix Racing Honda
Phoenix Racing Honda's big week continues with the announcement of Jalek Swoll joining the team to race the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship. The team also competes in the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series and is coming off a historic weekend where they won both the Overall Bike Grand National Title with Jordan Ashburn and the XC2 title with Angus Riordan.
RelateD: Phoenix Racing Honda Makes History with Double GNCC Championships
As far as Swoll goes, his rumored move to Phoenix Racing Honda is now official. No, he is not retiring, for those of you who fell for his shenanigans and online trolling. Watch the videos below he posted on his Instagram.
Swoll, who spent the last several years with Triumph, moves over to the Phoenix Racing Honda team in a multi-year deal after having injuries to his Achilles tendons in back-to-back years. He still has things to prove in the sport so he is not done yet.
Swoll will be reunited with Steve Westfall, who he worked with both at Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and Triumph. Westfall joined the team as the Technical Director back in September. What is the ceiling with Swoll, Westfall, and now Phoenix? Can Swoll get back to the podium? He will first lineup on the Phoenix Racing Honda CRF250R will be at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Division opener Tampa SX on February 6.
The following press release is from Phoenix Racing Honda:
Jalek Swoll AND PHOENIX RACING HONDA PARTNER FOR SUPERMOTOCROSS
Salisbury, N.C. – Phoenix Racing Honda is excited to announce the signing of Jalek Swoll to a multi-year agreement, starting with the upcoming 2027 SuperMotocross season. The experienced 250-class competitor will join the team's growing roster aboard the Honda CRF250R, competing in the East Region of the Monster Energy AMA 250 Supercross Championship, AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and SuperMotocross World Championship. The addition of Swoll represents another significant step forward for Phoenix Racing Honda as the team continues to strengthen its program and build toward greater success in the coming seasons.
Swoll brings a wealth of professional racing experience to Phoenix Racing Honda, having competed at the highest level of the sport since making his professional debut in 2019. A former AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award winner, Swoll quickly established himself as a competitive force in the 250 division, earning a fifth-place finish in the 2021 250SX West Region Championship and capturing his first career AMA Pro Motocross overall victory that same year. Since then, he has continued to demonstrate front-running speed, adding multiple outdoor podium finishes to his résumé while gaining valuable experience with factory-supported programs.
“It’s always a good feeling to work with a group of people who genuinely want you there and see the value in what you bring to the table. From our very first conversation, I’ve felt that from David, Gary, and everyone at Phoenix Racing Honda. One of the biggest things for me has been the team’s willingness to take its time and not rush the process, especially after everything I’ve been through with injuries over the past few seasons.
I’ve been part of building a program up before, and I really like the people they’ve brought together and the steps they’re taking to prepare for this next chapter. I’m hungry to get back out there, put in the work, and get this Honda up front.”
Most recently, Swoll spent several seasons representing Triumph Factory Racing, playing a significant role in the manufacturer's entry into American Supercross and Pro Motocross competition. Despite dealing with injuries that interrupted portions of his racing campaigns, Swoll continued to show his ability to compete near the front of the field, including a podium finish at Unadilla during the 2026 Pro Motocross Championship. With his experience, proven speed, and determination to return to consistent front-running results, Phoenix Racing Honda sees an opportunity to build a successful partnership over the next two seasons.
David Eller, Team Owner, Phoenix Racing Honda
“When we decided to make changes to our lineup for 2027, we knew we wanted to bring in someone who could grow with us over multiple seasons and be part of the progress we’re making as a team. We weren’t just looking for the first proven race winner available. We wanted someone who fit our program, matched our personalities, had something to prove, and could still keep things light and have fun along the way.
After getting to know Jalek, we felt he checked all those boxes. Across our other racing programs, Phoenix has started winning championships, and we know that kind of success doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of hard work, the right people, and a commitment to building something together. We feel like we’re now in a position to take those same steps with our SMX program, and we’re excited to have Jalek be part of that journey alongside Phoenix Racing and Honda.”
For Phoenix Racing Honda, Swoll's arrival is part of a broader effort to elevate its SuperMotocross program heading into 2027. With an experienced technical staff and continued investment in the development of its Honda CRF250R race platform, the team is focused on providing its riders with the equipment and resources needed to compete at a higher level. Swoll's experience and proven ability to deliver strong results will be valuable assets as the team continues to develop its program, while the multi-year agreement provides an opportunity for both sides to establish a strong foundation and build momentum beyond a single season.
Gary Schlentz, Team Manager, Phoenix Racing Honda
“It’s no secret that 2027 is a big year for this team. We’ve made significant investments in our personnel, processes, and equipment as we continue building this program for the future. We want to grow and raise our expectations, but we’re also in a position where we can give Jalek the patience, support, and time he needs to get back to his best. We feel that injuries have forced him to rush his return at times in the past, and we want to take a diﬀerent approach. This is about building something together, at a pace that allows both Jalek and the team to reach our full potential. We’re really excited to have him committed to Phoenix long-term and to give him a place he can truly call home.”
As preparations continue for the upcoming season, Swoll has begun working alongside Phoenix Racing Honda's technical staff to familiarize himself with the Honda CRF250R and develop a competitive package for the 2027 championship. With the team's long-term vision centered around continued growth and improved results, Swoll's addition provides a combination of experience and speed that will play an important role in the program's next chapter.