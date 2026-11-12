Phoenix Racing Honda's big week continues with the announcement of Jalek Swoll joining the team to race the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship. The team also competes in the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series and is coming off a historic weekend where they won both the Overall Bike Grand National Title with Jordan Ashburn and the XC2 title with Angus Riordan.

RelateD: Phoenix Racing Honda Makes History with Double GNCC Championships

As far as Swoll goes, his rumored move to Phoenix Racing Honda is now official. No, he is not retiring, for those of you who fell for his shenanigans and online trolling. Watch the videos below he posted on his Instagram.

Swoll, who spent the last several years with Triumph, moves over to the Phoenix Racing Honda team in a multi-year deal after having injuries to his Achilles tendons in back-to-back years. He still has things to prove in the sport so he is not done yet.

Swoll will be reunited with Steve Westfall, who he worked with both at Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and Triumph. Westfall joined the team as the Technical Director back in September. What is the ceiling with Swoll, Westfall, and now Phoenix? Can Swoll get back to the podium? He will first lineup on the Phoenix Racing Honda CRF250R will be at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Division opener Tampa SX on February 6.

The following press release is from Phoenix Racing Honda:

Jalek Swoll AND PHOENIX RACING HONDA PARTNER FOR SUPERMOTOCROSS

Salisbury, N.C. – Phoenix Racing Honda is excited to announce the signing of Jalek Swoll to a multi-year agreement, starting with the upcoming 2027 SuperMotocross season. The experienced 250-class competitor will join the team's growing roster aboard the Honda CRF250R, competing in the East Region of the Monster Energy AMA 250 Supercross Championship, AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and SuperMotocross World Championship. The addition of Swoll represents another significant step forward for Phoenix Racing Honda as the team continues to strengthen its program and build toward greater success in the coming seasons.

Swoll brings a wealth of professional racing experience to Phoenix Racing Honda, having competed at the highest level of the sport since making his professional debut in 2019. A former AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award winner, Swoll quickly established himself as a competitive force in the 250 division, earning a fifth-place finish in the 2021 250SX West Region Championship and capturing his first career AMA Pro Motocross overall victory that same year. Since then, he has continued to demonstrate front-running speed, adding multiple outdoor podium finishes to his résumé while gaining valuable experience with factory-supported programs.

Jalek Swoll