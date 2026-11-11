Watch: Kailub Russell Makes Last-Lap Pass to Win Buckwheat 100 GNCC, Jordan Ashburn Wins 2026 GNCC Title - Full Video Highlights
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series was back in action over the weekend at the round 13 Buckwheat 100 GNCC finale.
Kailub Russell made a last-lap pass to take the overall PM bike race win as Liam Draper and Grant Davis rounded out the overall podium. Jordan Ashburn came through sixth overall and claimed the 2026 GNCC title.
In XC2, Angus Riordan took the XC2 race win and the XC2 title as Toby Cleveland and Jason Tino rounded out the XC2 podium. This gave Phoenix Racing Honda both the overall title with Ashburn and the XC2 title with Riordan.
In the WXC race, it was Korie Steede who took the race win over Danielle McDonald and Brandy Richards, but Richards won the WXC title.
Read the full post-race recap here if you missed it.
Overall Results
Buckwheat 100 - Overall RaceNovember 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Kailub Russell
|02:42:30.939
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
|2
|Liam Draper
|02:42:32.699
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Grant Davis
|02:42:34.299
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|02:43:24.572
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|5
|Craig Delong
|02:44:06.011
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|6
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:45:30.537
|Cookeville, TN
|Honda
|7
|Angus Riordan
|02:45:35.259
|Australia
|Honda
|8
|Toby D Cleveland
|02:45:58.918
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|9
|Jason Tino
|02:46:26.979
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|10
|Jhak Walker
|02:47:01.290
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
Buckwheat 100 - XC2 Pro RaceNovember 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus Riordan
|02:45:35.259
|Australia
|Honda
|2
|Toby D Cleveland
|02:45:58.918
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jason Tino
|02:46:26.979
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|4
|Jhak Walker
|02:47:01.290
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:47:22.259
|Australia
|Yamaha
Buckwheat 100 - WXC RaceNovember 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:47:08.239
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Danielle McDonald
|01:47:40.739
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|3
|Brandy Richards
|01:48:19.574
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|01:58:28.779
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Ellie L Winland
|01:59:53.778
|Zanesville, OH
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|217
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|216
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|193
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|175
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|162
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|281
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|269
|3
|Jason Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|258
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|218
|5
|Gavin Simon
|Donalds, SC
|171
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|271
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|258
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|253
|4
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|156
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|150