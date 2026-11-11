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  1. Kailub Russell
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  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Toby D Cleveland
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Watch: Kailub Russell Makes Last-Lap Pass to Win Buckwheat 100 GNCC, Jordan Ashburn Wins 2026 GNCC Title - Full Video Highlights

November 11, 2026, 1:00pm
Newburg, WV Buckwheat 100Progressive GNCC Racing

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series was back in action over the weekend at the round 13 Buckwheat 100 GNCC finale.

Kailub Russell made a last-lap pass to take the overall PM bike race win as Liam Draper and Grant Davis rounded out the overall podium. Jordan Ashburn came through sixth overall and claimed the 2026 GNCC title.

In XC2, Angus Riordan took the XC2 race win and the XC2 title as Toby Cleveland and Jason Tino rounded out the XC2 podium. This gave Phoenix Racing Honda both the overall title with Ashburn and the XC2 title with Riordan. 

In the WXC race, it was Korie Steede who took the race win over Danielle McDonald and Brandy Richards, but Richards won the WXC title.

Read the full post-race recap here if you missed it.

Overall Results

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - Overall Race

November 7, 2026
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Kailub Russell Kailub Russell 02:42:30.939 Boonville, NC United States Yamaha
2 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:42:32.699 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:42:34.299 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
4 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 02:43:24.572 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
5 Craig Delong Craig Delong 02:44:06.011 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
6 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:45:30.537 Cookeville, TN United States Honda
7 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:45:35.259 Australia Australia Honda
8 Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland 02:45:58.918 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
9 Jason Tino Jason Tino 02:46:26.979 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
10 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 02:47:01.290 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
Full Results
GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - XC2 Pro Race

November 7, 2026
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:45:35.259 Australia Australia Honda
2 Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland 02:45:58.918 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
3 Jason Tino Jason Tino 02:46:26.979 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
4 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 02:47:01.290 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
5 Lyndon Snodgrass Lyndon Snodgrass 02:47:22.259 Australia Australia Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - WXC Race

November 7, 2026
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:47:08.239 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
2 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 01:47:40.739 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
3 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 01:48:19.574 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
4 Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes 01:58:28.779 Equinunk, PA United States Husqvarna
5 Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland 01:59:53.778 Zanesville, OH United States Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 217
2Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 216
3Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 193
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 175
5Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 162
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 281
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 269
3Jason Tino Jason Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 258
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 218
5Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Donalds, SC United States 171
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 271
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 258
3Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 253
4Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 156
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 150
Full Standings

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