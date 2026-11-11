The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series was back in action over the weekend at the round 13 Buckwheat 100 GNCC finale.

Kailub Russell made a last-lap pass to take the overall PM bike race win as Liam Draper and Grant Davis rounded out the overall podium. Jordan Ashburn came through sixth overall and claimed the 2026 GNCC title.

In XC2, Angus Riordan took the XC2 race win and the XC2 title as Toby Cleveland and Jason Tino rounded out the XC2 podium. This gave Phoenix Racing Honda both the overall title with Ashburn and the XC2 title with Riordan.

In the WXC race, it was Korie Steede who took the race win over Danielle McDonald and Brandy Richards, but Richards won the WXC title.

Read the full post-race recap here if you missed it.

Overall Results