Sawyer Gieck is heading overseas.

Gieck is a four-time champion at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Now, after his first year on a 125cc machine, Gieck is set to race the EMX125 Class in the FIM Motocross European Championship. The EMX125 Class is an amateur 125cc two-stroke division for riders up to age 17.

Gieck has been riding KTMs since 2022 and will compete with the KTM KOSAK Racing Team in 2027, as the team announced the signing on Instagram.

We saw a similar situation with KTM standout Maximus Vohland going to race the EMX series a handful of years ago but unfortunately, his time overseas was cut short due to COVID-19.

So, how will the Europe adventure go for Sawyer Gieck?

The team's announcement on Instagram read: