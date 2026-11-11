FIM Junior Motocross World Championship Set for Bucharest, Romania in 2029

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

FIM JUNIOR MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RETURNS TO BUCHAREST, ROMANIA IN 2029

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing along with the FIM is proud to announce that the 2029 edition of the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship will take place at the TCS Racing Park, near Bucharest, Romania, bringing the world's most prestigious youth motocross event back to Romanian soil for the second time in its history.

The TCS Racing Park, located around 35 kilometres from the capital, first welcomed the Junior World Championship in 2023. Regarded as one of the finest motocross facilities in Eastern Europe, the hard-packed circuit delivered a memorable weekend in front of riders from more than 37 nations, with France's Mathis Valin crowned 125cc Junior World Champion, the Netherlands' Dani Heitink claiming the 85cc title and Latvia's Patriks Cirulis dominating the 65cc World Cup. Team Italy topped the Nations classification that day, ahead of the Netherlands and France.

The success of that first edition, and the venue's experience in welcoming international events, made Bucharest a natural choice for a return. In 2029 the Romanian capital will once again become the meeting point for the best young riders in the world, and another celebration of the generation that will shape the future of the sport.

The FIM Junior Motocross World Championship has long been the launchpad for the biggest names in motocross. Past winners include Tim Gajser, Jorge Prado, Maxime Renaux, Pauls Jonass and Jago Geerts, while Jeffrey Herlings claimed the 85cc crown back in 2008. For the 125cc, 85cc and 65cc riders who will line up in Romania, it represents the first real taste of World Championship racing, with a format and atmosphere close to a full MXGP weekend.

Before heading to Bucharest, the 2027 FIM Junior World Championship will travel to Pärnu, Estonia, on 18 July 2027, continuing a journey across Europe that highlights the strength and growth of youth motocross around the world.

The date and full details of the 2029 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship will be announced at a later stage.