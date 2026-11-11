The following press release is from the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame:

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Announces Makenzi Martin as Hall of Fame Museum Curator

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame has selected Makenzi Martin to be the curator of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum, located in Pickerington, Ohio.

Martin served as the AMA’s events manager for the past three years, leading the organization’s efforts at events across the country and planning AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Nights. In this role, Martin consistently championed the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame’s mission and helped push the museum’s fundraising efforts.

“Over the past three and a half years, I've had the opportunity to work closely with the museum team through events like AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Along the way, I have developed a real passion for the museum and the role these events play in supporting its mission,” Martin said. “To me, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame is so much more than a museum filled with motorcycles and memorabilia. It's a place where the stories, people and passion that built motorcycling live on. I'm excited to play a part in making sure those stories continue to be told.”

As curator of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum, Martin will continue to plan and execute Hall of Fame events while also handling the museum's day-to-day operations. Additionally, she will manage museum exhibits, merchandise, promotions and fundraising efforts.

“Makenzi excelled as our events manager, as we saw our nationwide reach at events grow exponentially while our AMA-operated events boomed in popularity,” American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation President Rob Dingman said. “She is an incredibly hard worker and a talented individual, and I have the utmost confidence that she will continue to thrive in her new role as curator of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum.”

Martin will take over for longtime Program Manager Paula Schremser, who will retire from the full-time position in December — having served in the role since 2010. Schremser will remain a fixture at the Museum, however, as a part-time Development Coordinator. The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame thanks her for her years of service.

Looking for ways to help support the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame? Visit MotorcycleMuseum.org/support/ to see how you can help!

Plan your visit to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame today at MotorcycleMuseum.org/visit/.

Main image by Willy Browning