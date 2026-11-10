The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

Tickets Now Available for 2026 Progressive GNCC Night of Champions Banquet

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for the 2026 GNCC Night of Champions Banquet, set to take place December 11-12, 2026, at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place in Morgantown, West Virginia. This special two-day celebration will bring together racers, families, teams and industry supporters to honor the outstanding achievements, championship performances and unforgettable moments from the 2026 GNCC Racing season.

Friday evening’s festivities will honor the top 10 finishers in each ATV, ATV Micro (50cc) and eMTB championship class, while Saturday evening will shine the spotlight on the top 10 finishers in each Bike and Bike Micro (50cc) championship class. Along with receiving their championship trophies, the top five finishers in each class will also be awarded special contingency prizes generously provided by GNCC Racing Series Sponsors in recognition of their accomplishments throughout the 2026 season.

Beyond the trophies, the banquet will feature a tasteful dinner buffet, live entertainment, and recognition of standout performances with specialty awards — including “Rider of the Year,” “Good Steward Award” and more. Nominations can be made online HERE for Good Steward Award, Pit Crew Award, Comeback Rider Award and for any additional In Memoriam teardrops.

The cost of the banquet is $70.28 (with fees) for Adults (10+), and $38.79 (with fees) for Children (3-9yrs old). The celebration will begin at 4:30 p.m. each day for Happy Hour and seating, with dinner beginning at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are required to enter the banquet, and the deadline to purchase tickets will be Monday, December 7, at 12 am (midnight) ET.

PURCHASE TICKETS NOW