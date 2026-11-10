Polisport Releases Extreme Engine Protection Kit for Yamaha Ténéré 700
November 10, 2026, 11:20am
The following press release is from Polisport:
NEW: Yamaha T7 Extreme Engine Protection Kit, for models from 2025.
On the left side, the stator cover guard keeps the same coverage our riders already trust. On the right side, a redesigned guard protects the clutch cover, the water pump cover and the clutch cable in a double-piece design. You choose how to run it: either by replacing the stock guard with the new right-side guard or by fitting the full set and riding with both sides of the engine covered.
The package includes:
91671 Extreme Engine Protection Kit for Yamaha Ténéré 700 (2025-27)
- Right Side Guards for Clutch Cable + Clutch and Water Pump Cover
- Left Side Guard for Stator Cover
- 3 Bolts, specifically for the Clutch Cable Guard
- Bushings and Mounting Instructions manual
- Clutch Cover and Water Pump Cover Protection, now in one-piece
- Now with more protection to your engine
- New mounting system to use with OEM bolts
- New air flow zones, to prevent overheating
- No need to disassemble the engine covers for installation
Visit www.polisport.com for more information.