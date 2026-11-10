Polisport Releases Extreme Engine Protection Kit for Yamaha Ténéré 700

The following press release is from Polisport:

NEW: Yamaha T7 Extreme Engine Protection Kit, for models from 2025.

On the left side, the stator cover guard keeps the same coverage our riders already trust. On the right side, a redesigned guard protects the clutch cover, the water pump cover and the clutch cable in a double-piece design. You choose how to run it: either by replacing the stock guard with the new right-side guard or by fitting the full set and riding with both sides of the engine covered.

The package includes:

91671 Extreme Engine Protection Kit for Yamaha Ténéré 700 (2025-27)

Right Side Guards for Clutch Cable + Clutch and Water Pump Cover

Left Side Guard for Stator Cover

3 Bolts, specifically for the Clutch Cable Guard

Bushings and Mounting Instructions manual

Clutch Cover and Water Pump Cover Protection, now in one-piece

Now with more protection to your engine

New mounting system to use with OEM bolts

New air flow zones, to prevent overheating

No need to disassemble the engine covers for installation

Visit www.polisport.com for more information.