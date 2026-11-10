Ashburn's Fight Through Pain Pays Oﬀ

Jordan Ashburn entered the final round of the 2026 GNCC season with the XC1 Open Pro National Championship within reach, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion to a hard-fought year. With the championship battle coming down to the final race, every position and point carried added importance as Ashburn looked to secure his second career XC1 title. After a season filled with race victories, podium finishes, and his share of challenges, Ashburn had one final opportunity to bring the championship home for Phoenix Racing Honda. He ultimately crossed the finish line in sixth place, a result that proved just enough to secure both the XC1 Open Pro National Championship and the 2026 Overall National Championship by the narrowest of margins. The achievement also marked a historic moment for Honda, securing the manufacturer's first GNCC XC1 National Championship since Scott Summers claimed the title in 1997.

Ashburn's championship campaign was built on a combination of race-winning speed and consistency throughout the thirteen-round series. He collected two overall victories during the season, including back-to-back wins at The Dukes and The Old Gray GNCC, along with valuable podium finishes that helped strengthen his position in the championship standings. As the season progressed, the competition remained close, with Ashburn continuing to battle for every point while maintaining his place at the top of the standings. A late-season shoulder injury hampered his conditioning and pace, placing the final round under heavy pressure, knowing that it would leave his abilities handicapped. However, his eﬀorts throughout the year ultimately paid oﬀ as he closed out the season with 217 championship points, edging out his closest competitor by just a single point. The achievement marked Ashburn's second career GNCC National Championship, four years after claiming his first title in 2022, and brought a memorable championship-winning season to a close for both Ashburn and the Phoenix Racing Honda team.

Jordan Ashburn