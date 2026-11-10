Phoenix Racing Honda Makes History with Double GNCC Championships
The following press release is from Phoenix Racing Honda:
PHOENIX RACING MAKES HONDA HISTORY WITH DOUBLE GNCC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
The 2026 GNCC season came to an unforgettable conclusion for Phoenix Racing Honda as the team celebrated a double championship victory at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC in Newburg, West Virginia. With both the XC1 Open Pro and XC2 250 Pro National Championships still on the line heading into the final round, the stakes were high as Jordan Ashburn and Gus Riordan looked to finish their championship campaigns on top. After thirteen rounds of demanding terrain, close competition, and hard-fought battles, both riders rose to the occasion, with Ashburn securing his second career national title and Riordan capturing his first. Adding to the team's eﬀorts, Mike Witkowski rounded out the weekend with a top-five finish in XC1, bringing his campaign to a close. With two national championships secured, Phoenix Racing not only brought Honda their first premier class title in almost 30 years, but also the brand’s first-ever “double” with both pro class championships in the same year.
Ashburn's Fight Through Pain Pays Oﬀ
Jordan Ashburn entered the final round of the 2026 GNCC season with the XC1 Open Pro National Championship within reach, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion to a hard-fought year. With the championship battle coming down to the final race, every position and point carried added importance as Ashburn looked to secure his second career XC1 title. After a season filled with race victories, podium finishes, and his share of challenges, Ashburn had one final opportunity to bring the championship home for Phoenix Racing Honda. He ultimately crossed the finish line in sixth place, a result that proved just enough to secure both the XC1 Open Pro National Championship and the 2026 Overall National Championship by the narrowest of margins. The achievement also marked a historic moment for Honda, securing the manufacturer's first GNCC XC1 National Championship since Scott Summers claimed the title in 1997.
Ashburn's championship campaign was built on a combination of race-winning speed and consistency throughout the thirteen-round series. He collected two overall victories during the season, including back-to-back wins at The Dukes and The Old Gray GNCC, along with valuable podium finishes that helped strengthen his position in the championship standings. As the season progressed, the competition remained close, with Ashburn continuing to battle for every point while maintaining his place at the top of the standings. A late-season shoulder injury hampered his conditioning and pace, placing the final round under heavy pressure, knowing that it would leave his abilities handicapped. However, his eﬀorts throughout the year ultimately paid oﬀ as he closed out the season with 217 championship points, edging out his closest competitor by just a single point. The achievement marked Ashburn's second career GNCC National Championship, four years after claiming his first title in 2022, and brought a memorable championship-winning season to a close for both Ashburn and the Phoenix Racing Honda team.
“I lined up on the inside today and was able to grab the holeshot. I tried to lead for as long as I could, but I just wasn’t feeling my best, and the track was pretty brutal. I focused on riding smart and maintaining a good pace without taking too many risks. I honestly didn’t know how the championship was going to play out until the very end, so there was a lot of pressure throughout the race. I ended up finishing sixth, which was enough to secure the Overall National Championship, and I couldn’t be happier. My first championship was wrapped up before the final round, but this year was a completely different story. The last few rounds brought a lot of stress with how close the points battle was. To win my second championship at thirty-five years old is pretty incredible. There’s so much talent in this sport, and I’m just extremely grateful to still be competing at this level. I couldn’t be more stoked.”
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|217
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|216
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|193
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|175
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|162
|6
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|159
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|155
|8
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|141
|9
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|133
|10
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|130
Riordan Caps Oﬀ Campaign With Glory
Gus Riordan brought the 2026 GNCC season to a close in impressive fashion, capturing both the XC2 250 Pro race victory and his first career GNCC Pro National Championship. Entering the season finale with the championship battle still undecided, Riordan faced one final challenge as he looked to secure the title after a competitive year of racing. With the championship on the line, he delivered when it mattered most, taking the win and putting the finishing touches on a successful season with Phoenix Racing Honda. The victory marked his sixth of the year and secured the XC2 250 Pro National Championship, a major milestone in his professional racing career. Riordan's success also carried special significance for Honda, as he became the first rider to bring the manufacturer an XC2 National Championship since Trevor Bollinger accomplished the feat in 2016.
Riordan's championship campaign was highlighted by an impressive stretch of victories and consistent performances that kept him in contention throughout the season. As the year progressed, he established himself as one of the strongest competitors in the XC2 class, putting together a four-race winning streak during the second half of the championship and building valuable momentum heading into the final rounds. Despite facing challenges along the way, Riordan continued to battle for every point, with the championship fight remaining close as the season approached its conclusion. His determination ultimately paid oﬀ at the finale, where his sixth victory of the season brought his championship points total to 281, securing the title by a twelve-point margin over second place. The achievement marked Riordan's first GNCC National Championship and capped oﬀ a memorable season for both him and the team.
Gus Riordan
“What an unreal weekend. I’m super thankful for the entire team and everyone who has supported me throughout the year. This was my first season with the team, and for both Jordan and me to walk away with championships is pretty special. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end the year. I felt good out there and focused on riding smart throughout the race. It wasn’t until I got into the field section, about three miles from the finish, that the emotions really started to hit me. That was one of my strongest sections of the track, and when I looked back and saw the gap I had built, I knew I wasin a good position. That’s when it really started to sink in. I’ve been waiting for this moment all year, and to finally make it happen means so much to me.”
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|281
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|269
|3
|Jason Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|258
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|218
|5
|Gavin Simon
|Donalds, SC
|171
|6
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|168
|7
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|166
|8
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|120
|9
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|54
|10
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|36
Witkowski Rounds Out His Season
Mike Witkowski closed out the season with a fourth-place finish in the XC1 Open Pro class, putting together a consistent performance in the final race of the year. After settling into fourth place early on, Witkowski maintained his position throughout the entirety of the race, holding steady from the opening lap to the checkered flag. With one final opportunity to finish the season on a positive note, he remained focused on delivering a strong result and ultimately secured another top-five finish to add to his season record.
Throughout the season, Witkowski faced his share of challenges while continuing to work toward stronger results. Despite the ups and downs, he collected seven top-five finishes over the course of the year, highlighting his ability to deliver competitive performances. His fourth-place result at the finale brought his season to a close, with Witkowski finishing seventh in the XC1 Open Pro championship standings.
“It was a solid eﬀort today. I got oﬀ to a good start and did what I needed to do. I battled for a podium position throughout the race but came up just short at the checkered flag. More importantly, today was about Jordan and Gus getting the job done and bringing home both championships. After being with Phoenix Racing Honda for four years, it’s pretty cool to see the team capture both titles. Huge congratulations to those guys. It’s well deserved.”
Owner’s Insight
David Eller, Team Owner, Phoenix Racing Honda
“It’s still sinking in, both titles…still sinking in. Even though, on paper, we had a solid chance at both titles coming into Buckwheat, I’ve been in this position many times. Many times in Arenacross and ATVMX, where you feel like you have one hand on the number one plate, and it gets pulled away. Well, thanks to the eﬀorts of this team and our two champions, Gus and Jordan, we now have both hands firmly around the XC1 and XC2 titles, taking those plates back home to our shop in Salisbury (North Carolina). It’s been an eight-year journey to get to this point, eight years since Honda and Brandon (Wilson) trusted us with this program. We chipped away, going from just putting together a solid presence, to a few podiums, to consistent podiums, a few race wins, and now this. This didn’t happen overnight, but it sure included a lot of sleepless nights. Just one of these championships would’ve made all the trials of 2026 worth it, but to take home both for the first time in a single year with Honda. What can I say, it’s really fun to make history.”