KTM X-BOW Introduces All-New X-BOW ARROW Side-by-Side

The project was shaped by the vision of KTM X-BOW owner and Dakar competitor Guillaume de Mévius, combining KTM X-BOW’s road and track engineering expertise with years of experience competing at the highest level of rally-raid. Throughout development, the G RALLY TEAM/KTM X-BOW LAB TEAM, founded by de Mévius in 2018, has served as a key testing and validation platform for the ARROW. Drawing on experience from international competitions, including the Dakar Rally and the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, the team provided valuable feedback and engineering insights to help refine the ARROW’s performance, durability and capability in some of the world’s most demanding off-road conditions.

“The G RALLY TEAM/KTM X-BOW LAB TEAM has played a major role in the development of the ARROW,” said Guillaume de Mévius, KTM X-BOW ARROW ambassador and professional off-road racer. “I wanted to create the kind of vehicle I would want to drive myself, something with the precision and engineering of a performance car but built to attack terrain where a sports car simply cannot go. Racing has been our laboratory from day one and the ARROW is the result.”

At the heart of the ARROW is an Audi-sourced EA888 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission, delivering the responsiveness and driver engagement more commonly associated with high-performance road vehicles. The limited-edition launch models are targeting a staggering output of up to 330 horsepower, while the standard-spec flagship variant will deliver 280 horsepower. Front and rear limited-slip differentials further reinforce the ARROW’s performance-focused character, while a hydraulic fly-off handbrake on the limited-edition model underscores its motorsport-derived development. The interior will feature Sabelt premium seating and harness systems that enhance occupant safety and comfort, while a fully enclosed cabin and standard air conditioning on limited-edition models elevate the overall cockpit experience.

The ARROW’s chassis and suspension systems are engineered with a focus on capability, control and durability. Built around a chromoly steel chassis and featuring double wishbone suspension at all four wheels, the ARROW is targeting more than 600 millimeters (23.6 inches) of suspension travel, providing confidence in demanding off-road environments. Suspension movement is controlled by shocks developed in partnership with KW Reiger.

The ARROW’s development has also benefited from the input of Puck Klaassen, one of rally-raid’s most exciting emerging talents. The 23-year-old Dutch driver, raised in South Africa, has quickly established herself as a rising force in the sport, progressing from motocross and show jumping to rally-raid competition and a Dakar stage victory in just a few years. As a KTM X-BOW ARROW ambassador and development driver, Klaassen brings proven competition experience and valuable driver feedback to the ARROW, while representing KTM X-BOW’s commitment to developing the next generation of racing talent.

“As a driver, what immediately stands out about the ARROW is how connected it feels to the terrain,” said Puck Klaassen, Dakar stage winner and KTM X-BOW ARROW ambassador. “You have the performance and responsiveness you expect from a competition vehicle, but with a level of comfort and refinement that makes it just as exciting to drive outside of a race environment. It feels like a completely different approach to what a side-by-side can be.”

The ARROW will launch with the exclusive KTM X-BOW ARROW Black Limited Edition, limited to 500 numbered vehicles worldwide. Designed as the ultimate expression of the platform, the ARROW Black Limited Edition represents the highest specification available and will be offered through an exclusive reservation period before becoming available to private customers.

Following the launch edition, KTM X-BOW will introduce the ARROW, a production model designed to bring the same performance-focused philosophy to a broader audience. Additional details on pricing, specifications, availability and exclusive package offerings will be announced at a later date.

Reservations for the KTM X-BOW ARROW are limited and will open November 17 through the KTM X-BOW dealer network and online at www.ktm-xbow.com. The KTM X-BOW ARROW will start at $59,800 USD*, while the ARROW Black Limited Edition, limited to just 500 numbered vehicles worldwide, will start at $98,600 USD*. Additional technical specifications, pricing and availability details will be released ahead of the vehicle’s market launch, with first deliveries starting in late 2027.