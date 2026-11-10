KTM X-BOW Introduces All-New X-BOW ARROW Side-by-Side
The following press release is from KTM X-BOW:
KTM X-BOW GOES OFF-ROAD: INTRODUCING THE ALL-NEW KTM X-BOW ARROW
The brand’s first-ever side-by-side redefines the UTV segment with 20 years of motorsports-proven engineering expertise, advanced lightweight construction and OEM-level automotive manufacturing, delivering uncompromising performance, reliability and comfort
GRAZ, AUSTRIA – After nearly two decades of developing uncompromising, lightweight performance vehicles for road and track, including the KTM X-BOW GT2, GT-XR, GT-XR SPYDER and GT-XR EVO, KTM X-BOW announces the all-new ARROW, its first high-performance side-by-side and the beginning of a new chapter for the brand. Building on its experience in automotive engineering, motorsports and lightweight vehicle construction, KTM X-BOW brings its performance-focused approach to the premium off-road segment with a vehicle designed to set a new benchmark for capability, performance and refinement, with reservations starting November 17.
Developed through collaboration with leading automotive and motorsport partners, the ARROW brings sports-car engineering, rally-raid development and OEM-level manufacturing to the side-by-side category. Combining KTM X-BOW’s extensive automotive engineering and manufacturing expertise with high-tech solutions and components informed by experience in the world’s most demanding off-road competitions, including the Dakar Rally, the ARROW is engineered to deliver extreme SSV performance alongside a premium, fully enclosed cabin and a level of refinement rarely seen in the segment.
“The KTM X-BOW ARROW is designed to raise the standard in the premium side-by-side market, going beyond traditional expectations of what an off-road vehicle can be,” said Michael Woelfing, CEO of KTM X-BOW. “By combining our automotive engineering expertise with our 20 years of experience from the world’s most demanding motorsport and off-road competitions, we are bringing a new level of performance, refinement and driver engagement to the segment.”
For KTM X-BOW, the move into the side-by-side segment represents a natural evolution of its performance philosophy. The ARROW applies the brand’s focus on lightweight construction, precision engineering and driver engagement to a new environment, where high-performance automotive technology meets the demands of motorsport and off-road adventure. It is an expression of the brand’s “Built to Go Further” philosophy, designed not simply to enter a new category, but to challenge what is possible within it.
The ARROW’s development brings together expertise from some of the most respected names in the automotive and powersports industries. KTM Components contributes extensive expertise in off-road frame and chassis construction, backed by decades of experience supporting KTM’s Dakar-winning racing programs. Audi contributes powertrain technology, building on a relationship with KTM X-BOW spanning nearly two decades.
The project was shaped by the vision of KTM X-BOW owner and Dakar competitor Guillaume de Mévius, combining KTM X-BOW’s road and track engineering expertise with years of experience competing at the highest level of rally-raid. Throughout development, the G RALLY TEAM/KTM X-BOW LAB TEAM, founded by de Mévius in 2018, has served as a key testing and validation platform for the ARROW. Drawing on experience from international competitions, including the Dakar Rally and the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, the team provided valuable feedback and engineering insights to help refine the ARROW’s performance, durability and capability in some of the world’s most demanding off-road conditions.
“The G RALLY TEAM/KTM X-BOW LAB TEAM has played a major role in the development of the ARROW,” said Guillaume de Mévius, KTM X-BOW ARROW ambassador and professional off-road racer. “I wanted to create the kind of vehicle I would want to drive myself, something with the precision and engineering of a performance car but built to attack terrain where a sports car simply cannot go. Racing has been our laboratory from day one and the ARROW is the result.”
At the heart of the ARROW is an Audi-sourced EA888 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission, delivering the responsiveness and driver engagement more commonly associated with high-performance road vehicles. The limited-edition launch models are targeting a staggering output of up to 330 horsepower, while the standard-spec flagship variant will deliver 280 horsepower. Front and rear limited-slip differentials further reinforce the ARROW’s performance-focused character, while a hydraulic fly-off handbrake on the limited-edition model underscores its motorsport-derived development. The interior will feature Sabelt premium seating and harness systems that enhance occupant safety and comfort, while a fully enclosed cabin and standard air conditioning on limited-edition models elevate the overall cockpit experience.
The ARROW’s chassis and suspension systems are engineered with a focus on capability, control and durability. Built around a chromoly steel chassis and featuring double wishbone suspension at all four wheels, the ARROW is targeting more than 600 millimeters (23.6 inches) of suspension travel, providing confidence in demanding off-road environments. Suspension movement is controlled by shocks developed in partnership with KW Reiger.
The ARROW’s development has also benefited from the input of Puck Klaassen, one of rally-raid’s most exciting emerging talents. The 23-year-old Dutch driver, raised in South Africa, has quickly established herself as a rising force in the sport, progressing from motocross and show jumping to rally-raid competition and a Dakar stage victory in just a few years. As a KTM X-BOW ARROW ambassador and development driver, Klaassen brings proven competition experience and valuable driver feedback to the ARROW, while representing KTM X-BOW’s commitment to developing the next generation of racing talent.
“As a driver, what immediately stands out about the ARROW is how connected it feels to the terrain,” said Puck Klaassen, Dakar stage winner and KTM X-BOW ARROW ambassador. “You have the performance and responsiveness you expect from a competition vehicle, but with a level of comfort and refinement that makes it just as exciting to drive outside of a race environment. It feels like a completely different approach to what a side-by-side can be.”
The ARROW will launch with the exclusive KTM X-BOW ARROW Black Limited Edition, limited to 500 numbered vehicles worldwide. Designed as the ultimate expression of the platform, the ARROW Black Limited Edition represents the highest specification available and will be offered through an exclusive reservation period before becoming available to private customers.
Following the launch edition, KTM X-BOW will introduce the ARROW, a production model designed to bring the same performance-focused philosophy to a broader audience. Additional details on pricing, specifications, availability and exclusive package offerings will be announced at a later date.
Reservations for the KTM X-BOW ARROW are limited and will open November 17 through the KTM X-BOW dealer network and online at www.ktm-xbow.com. The KTM X-BOW ARROW will start at $59,800 USD*, while the ARROW Black Limited Edition, limited to just 500 numbered vehicles worldwide, will start at $98,600 USD*. Additional technical specifications, pricing and availability details will be released ahead of the vehicle’s market launch, with first deliveries starting in late 2027.