The following press release is from ASV Inventions:

ASV Inventions Partners with FMX Legend Mike Metzger, “The Godfather”

Introducing the Mike Metzger Signature Blackout Edition F4 Series Lever

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – ASV Inventions, a leader in precision-engineered motorcycle lever components, is proud to announce a new partnership with freestyle motocross pioneer Mike Metzger, widely recognized throughout the industry as “The Godfather” of FMX.

Known for his innovative approach, creative riding style, and willingness to push the limits of what was possible on a motorcycle, Metzger helped shape the freestyle motocross movement. His influence on the sport extends far beyond his riding, making him one of the most recognizable and respected pioneers in action sports.

Bringing Metzger into the ASV family is a natural fit. Both ASV and Metzger have built their reputations by challenging convention, pushing boundaries, and refusing to settle for the ordinary.

“This collaboration just makes sense. Both ASV and Mike are pioneers who have always looked at things differently and pushed the limits of what's possible. Bringing someone like Mike into our family of legacy brand ambassadors is something we're extremely excited about,” says Lucky Foster, VP of Sales & Marketing for ASV Inventions.

Introducing the Mike Metzger “Blackout” Edition

The first release from the collaboration is the Mike Metzger Signature Blackout Edition F4 Series Lever.

Built around ASV's renowned F4 Series platform, the Metzger Signature Edition combines ASV's precision engineering and signature unbreakable design with a bold, all-black aesthetic that captures Metzger's unmistakable style and personality.