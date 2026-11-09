Russell, now two seasons into his comeback from retirement, ends the year with two-straight wins, but says he didn’t realize his pass cost his Yamaha teammate the title.

"Yeah man I’ve really turned things around, I’ve got this bike dialed in," said Russell, whose 70th career overall win extends the all-time GNCC record. "I have to give a huge shoutout to Ziggy (at Factory Connection suspension), it’s taken a long time to get comfortable on this thing, but I felt good straight from the get go. We had to pit twice, we ran a smaller gas tank and a different ECU setting so that changed our pit strategy. I was just flowing and I caught those guys. I don’t know what to say about Liam and taking the championship from him. That wasn’t my intention. I honestly thought Ashburn was right there behind us, and it really didn’t matter at that point because me and Liam and Grant (Davis) were battling. I saw red, I saw my chance to go for the win and I that’s what I did. He got put in a sticky situation and I really do feel bad about the whole thing. I race to win and I only get paid a first-place bonus. That’s it. I felt good, I was there, and when I smell blood in the water, I strike. I didn’t see any pit boards, they said they gave them to me but I didn’t see them. That one is on me, for the team, and I do feel bad. It is what it is, man.”

Russell later posted on his Instagram story that the Yamaha team gave two pit boards saying not to beat Draper, but he didn’t see them.

Ashburn’s title was hard earned, anyway, overcoming injuries and a team switch to the Phoenix Honda squad.

“I’m lost for words, to be honest,” Ashburn said. “We had a new bike this year and we had to learn it quick and we did. I came into this race banged up from the last race, with my shoulder, and I really just did what I could. I just tried to stay off the ground. I left it in the Lord’s hands. We’ve been praying a lot that my shoulder would hold up this weekend, and it did. The last lap, I was just trying to hold on, keep it off the ground, stay steady, but Craig (DeLong) got away. Man, I’m just at a loss for words. I truly can’t believe it.

“We had a good season going, had some really good results going and I had won two races in a row, then I really messed my wrist up and that hurt me for the next few races,” added Ashburn. “Then I took a shoulder out in New York. It’s been a year of injuries for me, but to be able to win this is just truly unbelievable.”

“It’s tough to hold my head high,” said Draper over the loss. “I knew what I had to do today. I got an okay start, and I knew I had to be at the front, especially because I saw Jordan at the front. I basically did what I needed to do, but I guess other people had other plans, but racing is racing, I guess. It’s definitely a very tough pill to swallow. Led with three miles to go. It sucks.”

Pheonix Honda had more to celebrate as Australian Angus “Gus” Riordan roared home as XC2 Champion. RIaordan, after tough luck at the last race, saw his points lead evaporate, and he came into the finale tied for the XC2 lead with Jhak Walker. He dug deep to win the race in his class and dig out the title.

“It was one hell of a long year,” said Riordan. “We had a few hiccups along the way, and then again last weekend, so coming into this one I knew I just had to, if I just rode like myself, I knew I would be okay. But that last half a lap, that was the longest 15 minutes of my life! Once I got to the field and I saw I had a big gap, I was like “bring it on.” Last weekend was probably the hardest race I’ve ever done, emotionally, I thought it was done again. But I had a lot of great people in my corner. My brother from Australia, my mates, the boys from Denver, North Carolina….it helps a lot.”

Riordan trailed off into tears during the interview.

Riordan’s fellow Australian and riding partner Josh Strang was also in tears after the race, announcing that it would be his final season after a 20-year GNCC Pro career.

“This has been everything for me,” said the 2012 GNCC Champion. “I came over with no money, and now I have a family, house, mortgages, it’s the American dream. I wouldn’t change a thing, and I’d do this forever…but I’m good.”

The full GNCC press release from the day is below.

The following is a press release from GNCC:

NEWBURG, W.Va. (November 9, 2026) – The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, officially brought its 2026 season to a close on Sunday, November 8, as the Dunlop Motorcycle Tires Buckwheat 100 GNCC wrapped up an action-packed weekend of racing in Newburg, West Virginia. With one final opportunity to battle for the checkered flag, the nation's top off-road motorcycle racers tackled the challenging West Virginia terrain as the remaining championship battles came to an exciting conclusion. The weekend also marked a monumental achievement for the Phoenix Racing Honda team, as they celebrated Jordan Ashburn clinching the Overall National Championship and Angus Riordan earning the XC2 250 Pro National Championship.