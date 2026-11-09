The battle for the Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series took many strange twists throughout 2026, so the finale, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires Buckwheat 100, fittingly threw in another. Phoenix Honda’s Jordan Ashburn led the points in search for his second-ever GNCC Championship, and Honda’s first since the Scott Summers era in the 1990s. Ashburn was hurting from an injury though. His primary rival, Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor, was sadly out of the event altogether after discovering he had broken his neck (but Baylor still raced the previous GNCC round, unaware of the severity of the injury, which he thinks might have happened at the ISDE a few weeks ago).
Ashburn still had to deal with AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper, who was down 11 points when the race began. At the finale, Draper got to the lead to maximize his points while Ashburn tried to hold strong. On the last lap, Draper was in position to win the race and the title, until his teammate Kailub Russell and FMF KTM’s Grant Davis started attacking him for the lead! In the final field section, Russell, to the shock of many, made the pass on his teammate to grab the lead and the win, and those points cost Draper, who finished second, the championship. Ashburn gutted out sixth, to win the title by a single point.
Russell, now two seasons into his comeback from retirement, ends the year with two-straight wins, but says he didn’t realize his pass cost his Yamaha teammate the title.
"Yeah man I’ve really turned things around, I’ve got this bike dialed in," said Russell, whose 70th career overall win extends the all-time GNCC record. "I have to give a huge shoutout to Ziggy (at Factory Connection suspension), it’s taken a long time to get comfortable on this thing, but I felt good straight from the get go. We had to pit twice, we ran a smaller gas tank and a different ECU setting so that changed our pit strategy. I was just flowing and I caught those guys. I don’t know what to say about Liam and taking the championship from him. That wasn’t my intention. I honestly thought Ashburn was right there behind us, and it really didn’t matter at that point because me and Liam and Grant (Davis) were battling. I saw red, I saw my chance to go for the win and I that’s what I did. He got put in a sticky situation and I really do feel bad about the whole thing. I race to win and I only get paid a first-place bonus. That’s it. I felt good, I was there, and when I smell blood in the water, I strike. I didn’t see any pit boards, they said they gave them to me but I didn’t see them. That one is on me, for the team, and I do feel bad. It is what it is, man.”
Russell later posted on his Instagram story that the Yamaha team gave two pit boards saying not to beat Draper, but he didn’t see them.
Ashburn’s title was hard earned, anyway, overcoming injuries and a team switch to the Phoenix Honda squad.
“I’m lost for words, to be honest,” Ashburn said. “We had a new bike this year and we had to learn it quick and we did. I came into this race banged up from the last race, with my shoulder, and I really just did what I could. I just tried to stay off the ground. I left it in the Lord’s hands. We’ve been praying a lot that my shoulder would hold up this weekend, and it did. The last lap, I was just trying to hold on, keep it off the ground, stay steady, but Craig (DeLong) got away. Man, I’m just at a loss for words. I truly can’t believe it.
“We had a good season going, had some really good results going and I had won two races in a row, then I really messed my wrist up and that hurt me for the next few races,” added Ashburn. “Then I took a shoulder out in New York. It’s been a year of injuries for me, but to be able to win this is just truly unbelievable.”
“It’s tough to hold my head high,” said Draper over the loss. “I knew what I had to do today. I got an okay start, and I knew I had to be at the front, especially because I saw Jordan at the front. I basically did what I needed to do, but I guess other people had other plans, but racing is racing, I guess. It’s definitely a very tough pill to swallow. Led with three miles to go. It sucks.”
Pheonix Honda had more to celebrate as Australian Angus “Gus” Riordan roared home as XC2 Champion. RIaordan, after tough luck at the last race, saw his points lead evaporate, and he came into the finale tied for the XC2 lead with Jhak Walker. He dug deep to win the race in his class and dig out the title.
“It was one hell of a long year,” said Riordan. “We had a few hiccups along the way, and then again last weekend, so coming into this one I knew I just had to, if I just rode like myself, I knew I would be okay. But that last half a lap, that was the longest 15 minutes of my life! Once I got to the field and I saw I had a big gap, I was like “bring it on.” Last weekend was probably the hardest race I’ve ever done, emotionally, I thought it was done again. But I had a lot of great people in my corner. My brother from Australia, my mates, the boys from Denver, North Carolina….it helps a lot.”
Riordan trailed off into tears during the interview.
Riordan’s fellow Australian and riding partner Josh Strang was also in tears after the race, announcing that it would be his final season after a 20-year GNCC Pro career.
“This has been everything for me,” said the 2012 GNCC Champion. “I came over with no money, and now I have a family, house, mortgages, it’s the American dream. I wouldn’t change a thing, and I’d do this forever…but I’m good.”
The full GNCC press release from the day is below.
The following is a press release from GNCC:
NEWBURG, W.Va. (November 9, 2026) – The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, officially brought its 2026 season to a close on Sunday, November 8, as the Dunlop Motorcycle Tires Buckwheat 100 GNCC wrapped up an action-packed weekend of racing in Newburg, West Virginia. With one final opportunity to battle for the checkered flag, the nation's top off-road motorcycle racers tackled the challenging West Virginia terrain as the remaining championship battles came to an exciting conclusion. The weekend also marked a monumental achievement for the Phoenix Racing Honda team, as they celebrated Jordan Ashburn clinching the Overall National Championship and Angus Riordan earning the XC2 250 Pro National Championship.
AmPro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell delivered a remarkable performance at the Dunlop Motorcycle Tires Buckwheat 100 GNCC, capturing the overall victory at the 2026 season finale and marking a major milestone with his 70th career overall GNCC win. The legendary off-road racer showcased the speed, determination and experience that have made him one of the most accomplished competitors in GNCC Racing history, to take the checkered flag. With his 70th career win secured, Russell added another incredible achievement to his already impressive legacy in the sport of off-road racing.
AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper and FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Grant Davis put on an impressive showing at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC, battling their way through the demanding West Virginia terrain and fighting for the top position throughout the afternoon. Draper maintained a strong pace as he pushed toward the front of the field, ultimately securing second overall at the 2026 season finale. Davis was also in the mix throughout the race, showcasing his speed and determination as he fought to stay among the leaders and rounded out the overall podium in third. Both riders demonstrated their grit and endurance as they navigated the demanding course, closing out the GNCC Racing season with hard-earned podium finishes.
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong continued the intense racing action at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC, rounding out the top five overall finishers at the 2026 season finale. Witkowski put together an impressive ride, battling and maintaining a competitive pace to secure fourth overall on the day. Delong followed with a strong performance of his own, pushing through and fighting for every position to earn fifth overall. Both riders showcased their speed, determination and endurance as they closed out the 2026 GNCC Racing season with hard-earned top five overall finishes.
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Jordan Ashburn put together a determined ride at the Dunlop Motorcycle Tires Buckwheat 100 GNCC, battling through the West Virginia course and tough competition to secure sixth overall at the 2026 season finale. With the Overall National Championship on the line, Ashburn remained focused throughout the afternoon, fighting for every position as he worked toward the ultimate prize. His sixth-place finish was enough to officially clinch his second GNCC Overall National Championship, adding another incredible milestone to his accomplished racing career. After a season filled with hard-fought battles, consistency and determination, Ashburn was crowned the 2026 GNCC Overall National Champion, celebrating a well-deserved title alongside the Phoenix Racing Honda team and closing out another remarkable year of GNCC Racing.
Buckwheat 100 - Overall RaceNovember 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Kailub Russell
|02:42:30.939
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
|2
|Liam Draper
|02:42:32.699
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Grant Davis
|02:42:34.299
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|02:43:24.572
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|5
|Craig Delong
|02:44:06.011
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|217
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|216
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|193
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|175
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|162
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Angus Riordan left it all on the course at the Dunlop Motorcycle Tires Buckwheat 100 GNCC, pushing himself through the demanding course and fierce competition to capture the XC2 250 Pro class victory at the 2026 season finale. Riordan dug deep throughout the afternoon, maintaining a strong pace and battling for every position as he worked toward the checkered flag. His determination paid off as he secured the class win and officially clinched the 2026 XC2 250 Pro GNCC National Championship. After a season filled with impressive performances and battles, Riordan celebrated his championship-winning ride alongside the Phoenix Racing Honda team, capping off an incredible year with both a race victory and the coveted National Championship title.
The battle for the remaining XC2 250 Pro podium positions at the Dunlop Motorcycle Tires Buckwheat 100 GNCC was intense, as Bells Electric/Beaver Creek Cycle/Husqvarna’s Toby Cleveland and FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jason Tino fought their way through the West Virginia terrain at the 2026 season finale. Cleveland put together an impressive ride, pushing hard throughout the afternoon and battling against the competition to secure second in the XC2 250 Pro class. Tino was also in the thick of the action, maintaining a competitive pace and fighting for every position as he worked his way to a third-place class finish. Both riders showcased their speed, endurance and determination as they battled it out for one final trip to the XC2 podium, closing out another exciting season of GNCC Racing.
Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker put together a strong performance at the season finale, battling to round out the top 10 overall finishers at the 2026 season finale. Walker pushed hard throughout the afternoon, navigating the challenging course and tough competition to secure tenth overall on the day. His determination and consistent pace earned him one final top-10 finish of the season, capping off another competitive year of GNCC Racing with a solid performance.
Buckwheat 100 - XC2 Pro RaceNovember 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus Riordan
|02:45:35.259
|Australia
|Honda
|2
|Toby D Cleveland
|02:45:58.918
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jason Tino
|02:46:26.979
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|4
|Jhak Walker
|02:47:01.290
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:47:22.259
|Australia
|Yamaha
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|281
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|269
|3
|Jason Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|258
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|218
|5
|Gavin Simon
|Donalds, SC
|171
The Top Amateur racers delivered impressive performances during the PM Bike race at the Dunlop Motorcycle Tires Buckwheat 100 GNCC, battling throughout the day to earn their spots among the top overall finishers at the 2026 season finale. Van Adams led the way for the amateur competitors, putting together an outstanding ride to finish 12th overall while capturing the Open A class victory. Cole Whitmer followed with a strong performance of his own, securing 14th overall and taking home the 250 A class win. Colton Shields rounded out the Top Amateur podium with a 15th overall finish, earning second in the 250 A class. All three riders showcased their speed, endurance and determination as they closed out the GNCC Racing season with impressive results against some of the nation's toughest off-road competitors.
The WXC class brought plenty of excitement to the Dunlop Motorcycle Tires Buckwheat 100 GNCC as the nation's fastest women off-road racers battled for one final victory of the 2026 season. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede delivered an impressive performance, navigating the challenging West Virginia terrain to capture the WXC class win at the season finale. AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald kept the pressure on throughout the race, showcasing her speed and determination as she fought her way to a strong second-place finish. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Brandy Richards rounded out the WXC podium in third, putting together a solid ride as the championship contenders closed out another competitive year of GNCC Racing.
While Steede celebrated the final WXC race victory of the season, it was Richards who had even more reason to celebrate as she officially secured her first WXC National Championship. After a season filled with hard-fought battles, consistent performances and determination, Richards' third-place finish at the Buckwheat 100 was enough to seal the coveted 2026 title. The championship marks a major milestone in Richards' racing career, as she adds her name to the list of GNCC WXC National Champions. With the championship trophy secured, Richards capped off an incredible season and proved that her hard work and dedication throughout the year had paid off.
Buckwheat 100 - WXC RaceNovember 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:47:08.239
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Danielle McDonald
|01:47:40.739
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|3
|Brandy Richards
|01:48:19.574
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|01:58:28.779
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Ellie L Winland
|01:59:53.778
|Zanesville, OH
|Yamaha
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|271
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|258
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|253
|4
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|156
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|150
The Youth Bike racers kicked off Sunday's action at the Dunlop Motorcycle Tires Buckwheat 100 GNCC with their 8 a.m. race, as Evan Porter led the way with an impressive performance, capturing the overall victory and the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Deegan Caplinger followed with a strong ride of his own, earning second overall while taking home the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class victory. Bentley Saxon rounded out the overall podium in third, securing second in the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class after a hard-fought race. These young competitors showcased their speed, skill and determination as they closed out another exciting season of GNCC Racing in West Virginia.
The Youth Bike competition continued to showcase the next generation of GNCC Racing talent at the Dunlop Motorcycle Tires Buckwheat 100 GNCC, with several young riders putting together strong performances in their respective classes. Sawyer Clayton battled throughout the day to secure third in the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class, earning a spot on the class podium at the season finale. Meanwhile, Hunter Jones and Maverick Boyer delivered impressive rides in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class, finishing second and third, respectively. All three riders demonstrated their speed, determination and endurance as they wrapped up the 2026 GNCC Racing season with well-earned podium finishes.