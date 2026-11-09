Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna Signs Enzo Temmerman for 2027
Enzo Temmerman has found a home for the 2027 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship. Temmerman was sidelined for most of the 2026 season due to injuries. He missed the SMX Next portion of Monster Energy AMA Supercross due to a broken leg in January. He returned to racing in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and when he did return race, he spent time as a fill-in rider with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki this year. Unfortunately another injury sidelined him again.
He was set to race with the MX6 Kawasaki team for 2027...until the team had to shut down unexpectedly and abruptly in late October. Just like that, Temmerman—and Cullin Park and Jett Reynolds—were left without a deal for '27.
Luckily, Temmerman was able to find a spot with the Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna team, which now has switched from Yamaha to Husqvarnas and will get elevated support from Husqvarna starting next year.
The following press release is from Husqvarna:
Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna Signs Enzo Temmerman for 2027 SMX Campaign
Former AMA Horizon Award Recipient Set for First Full Season of Professional Competition
MURRIETA, Calif. – Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna has announced the signing of 19-year-old ascending talent Enzo Temmerman. The California native adds to a talented lineup of athletes for the new-look 250cc program, which will make a highly anticipated move to Husqvarna Mobility ahead of the 2027 season.
Temmerman has found a new home after he unexpectedly became a free agent just a couple weeks ago. He brings an impressive amateur résumé to Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna, anchored by a trio of AMA National Championships at Loretta Lynn’s and an SMX Next victory in both Supercross and Motocross. Most notably, Temmerman received the prestigious Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award in 2025 as the sport’s most promising young talent.
The upcoming SMX World Championship campaign will signify Temmerman’s first full season at the professional level, where he’ll be a favorite to earn Rookie of the Year honors in both disciplines. While he’s yet to line up for a Supercross race, Temmerman has six career Pro Motocross starts under his belt and remains one of the sport’s most highly regarded prospects.
Enzo Temmerman // #90 Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete for Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna. My family has known Myron [Short] for many years and even though the path to joining the team came with some unexpected adversity, it feels like everything happened for a reason and that this was the right place for me all along. I’m excited to ride the Husqvarna and I look forward to the challenges ahead during my full rookie season. I’m ready for the grind.”
Myron Short // Co-Owner, BarX Racing
“I think the sky is the limit for Enzo and the talent he possesses. I feel fortunate that we not only had an opportunity to sign him but were successfully able to do so. He’s shown tremendous potential in a very small sample size of professional gate drops and will elevate the entire team with his speed on the bike and personality off it. He’s a great addition to BarX Racing and I cannot wait to get him on the track with everyone and start building towards an exciting 2027 season.”
The 2027 SMX World Championship regular season will begin with the 17-race AMA Supercross Championship, beginning on Saturday, January 9, before giving way to the 11-race AMA Pro Motocross Championship on Saturday, May 29.