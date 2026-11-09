Enzo Temmerman has found a home for the 2027 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship. Temmerman was sidelined for most of the 2026 season due to injuries. He missed the SMX Next portion of Monster Energy AMA Supercross due to a broken leg in January. He returned to racing in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and when he did return race, he spent time as a fill-in rider with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki this year. Unfortunately another injury sidelined him again.

He was set to race with the MX6 Kawasaki team for 2027...until the team had to shut down unexpectedly and abruptly in late October. Just like that, Temmerman—and Cullin Park and Jett Reynolds—were left without a deal for '27.

Luckily, Temmerman was able to find a spot with the Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna team, which now has switched from Yamaha to Husqvarnas and will get elevated support from Husqvarna starting next year.

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna Signs Enzo Temmerman for 2027 SMX Campaign

Former AMA Horizon Award Recipient Set for First Full Season of Professional Competition

MURRIETA, Calif. – Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna has announced the signing of 19-year-old ascending talent Enzo Temmerman. The California native adds to a talented lineup of athletes for the new-look 250cc program, which will make a highly anticipated move to Husqvarna Mobility ahead of the 2027 season.

Temmerman has found a new home after he unexpectedly became a free agent just a couple weeks ago. He brings an impressive amateur résumé to Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna, anchored by a trio of AMA National Championships at Loretta Lynn’s and an SMX Next victory in both Supercross and Motocross. Most notably, Temmerman received the prestigious Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award in 2025 as the sport’s most promising young talent.