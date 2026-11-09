Lucas Coenen Undergoes Surgery to

Lucas Coenen posted to Instagram today that he underwent surgery. On the Coenen twins' birthday (Sacha and Lucas both turned 20 years old today), Lucas Coenen underwent surgery to, according to a post by KTM, "address a lingering injury sustained this summer."

Lucas Coenen suffered a big crash at the MXGP of Great Britain in July and he did not score a single point in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) after the qualifying race crash. However, he did lineup for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations last month and help Team Belgium win the event for the first time since 2013—despite barely being able to ride. Now, he has had surgery to fix the issue in his leg, although specifics were undisclosed.

Boot camp for most riders will be ramping up in the next few weeks, as the Coenen brothers are set for their first full season of racing the full Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship here in the United States of America.

There is no word on when Lucas Coenen is expected to be back on the bike again. How will this surgery and recovery impact his pre-season prep?

Here is the caption KTM wrote in an Instagram post: