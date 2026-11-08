Roczen and Davies Untouchable at AUSX Open

The following is a press release from Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross:

Ken Roczen AND Cole Davies PROVE UNTOUCHABLE AT 2026 AUSX OPEN

Championship-calibre riders complete a commanding display in Geelong, as more than 20,000 passionate fans pack into GMHBA Stadium in southern Victoria.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE | (November 7, 2026) The third round of the 2026 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship, presented by Monster Energy, delivered a blockbuster at Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium for the AUSX Open international event, with Ken Roczen and Cole Davies claiming SX1 and SX2 victories, respectively, in front of over 20,000 fans.

The storied AUSX Open visited the southern Victorian venue for the first time in its 11-year history, attracting not only current Monster Energy Supercross 450SX champion Roczen and 250SX East title-holder Davies, but also high-profile internationals Jo Shimoda and Justin Barcia.

Kicking off the day, AUSX SX1 series leader Christian Craig (Quad Lock Honda) topped the timesheets with a 57.114s lap, just 0.130s faster than Auckland winner Roczen (Pipes Motorsports Group). Visiting American Barcia (Pipes Motorsports Group) was third fastest, with Jed Beaton (Monster Energy CDR Yamaha) the leading Australian in fourth.