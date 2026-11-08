Roczen and Davies Untouchable at AUSX Open

The following is a press release from Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross:
Ken Roczen AND Cole Davies PROVE UNTOUCHABLE AT 2026 AUSX OPEN
Championship-calibre riders complete a commanding display in Geelong, as more than 20,000 passionate fans pack into GMHBA Stadium in southern Victoria.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE | (November 7, 2026) The third round of the 2026 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship, presented by Monster Energy, delivered a blockbuster at Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium for the AUSX Open international event, with Ken Roczen and Cole Davies claiming SX1 and SX2 victories, respectively, in front of over 20,000 fans.
The storied AUSX Open visited the southern Victorian venue for the first time in its 11-year history, attracting not only current Monster Energy Supercross 450SX champion Roczen and 250SX East title-holder Davies, but also high-profile internationals Jo Shimoda and Justin Barcia.
Kicking off the day, AUSX SX1 series leader Christian Craig (Quad Lock Honda) topped the timesheets with a 57.114s lap, just 0.130s faster than Auckland winner Roczen (Pipes Motorsports Group). Visiting American Barcia (Pipes Motorsports Group) was third fastest, with Jed Beaton (Monster Energy CDR Yamaha) the leading Australian in fourth.
Davies (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) was the class of the SX2 field, claiming pole position with a 58.976s lap to finish ahead of MXRP Yamaha’s Max Anstie and Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha’s Lux Turner, setting the stage for the night’s racing.
When the gates dropped for the heat races, Roczen and Craig once again claimed SX1 victories, while Davies and Anstie led the way in SX2. Superpole was the only session remaining to determine gate selection for the leading SX1 riders.
The ever-electric SX1 Superpole session featured a mixture of top SX1 talent, with Aaron Tanti (Monster Energy CDR Yamaha) posting the sixth-fastest time ahead of Honda Racing’s Austin Politelli in fifth. Barcia and Shimoda secured fourth and third, respectively, while Roczen narrowly beat Craig to claim P1.
Kiwi sensation Davies was again untouchable across the three SX2 finals, cruising to victory on all three occasions as drama unfolded behind him. Amid the action was Turner, who secured second overall with a 2-2-3 scorecard, while Cameron McAdoo (Quad Lock Honda) completed the podium in third.
McAdoo now leads the AUSX SX2 standings with 152 points, just two clear of Davies in second on 150, while Turner sits third with 138.
Roczen recorded victories in Finals 1 and 2 before delivering another sublime performance in Final 3, securing the overall SX1 win with a 13.272-second margin. Craig finished second with consistent 2-2-2 results, while Shimoda’s trio of fourth-place finishes earned him third overall.
The updated SX1 standings see Craig maintain the lead with 182 points, followed by Roczen on 150 and Clout on 147.
In SMX Next, Jack Deveson (Monster Energy WBR Yamaha) was once again the rider to beat in Geelong, achieving victory one week after sweeping all three races in New Zealand. He finished ahead of Jack Nunn and Riley Burgess.
The SX85 Futures category delivered thrilling action in Geelong, with Nico Verhoeven (KTM) coming out on top ahead of Blake Bohannon (Yamaha) following an intense back-and-forth battle. Husqvarna-mounted Maxi Harris completed the podium in third.
The championship now heads west for Round 4, with Perth’s HBF Park set to host the penultimate round on November 14. With just one round remaining after Perth, the event will be crucial in shaping the SX1 and SX2 title battles ahead of the season finale in Newcastle.