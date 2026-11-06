Triumph Releases 2027 TF 450-X Ahead of MXGP Debut

RACE-DEVELOPED ENGINE AND POWERTRAIN

For 2027, the TF 450-X benefits from an updated cylinder head and revised engine calibration, enhancing torque delivery, rear-wheel connection, and drivability. A revised maximum engine rpm limiter strategy further improves response. New valve guides feature a revised design and are manufactured from a high-wear-resistance material to improve durability, while revised DLC-coated rocker shafts enhance long-term reliability and high-rpm stability. The updated powertrain is connected to the chassis by new engine brackets, optimized for stiffness and chassis control. These revisions improve rider comfort in rough race conditions while increasing overall chassis feedback and response.

Delivering 61.55 HP at 9,500 rpm from its advanced SOHC 450cc engine, the TF 450-X features premium components including a forged König piston, Del West titanium valves, and DLC-coated internals, combined with lightweight magnesium covers and a fully machined combustion chamber.

The new clutch pack, upgraded single clutch bearing, and clutch hose improve durability and engagement feel. An extensive gearchange update includes a new selector fork, drum, star, detent arm, selector shaft, and gear lever which provide smoother, more precise shifts under load. A new 50-tooth final drive improves acceleration and drive out of corners. The chain guide also features revised material and geometry to improve resistance to lateral impacts and reduce the risk of chain derailment. A revised sight glass for easy tool-free oil checks completes the powertrain updates.

UPDATED KYB SUSPENSION

For 2027, the KYB suspension receives new settings front and rear, improving balance, damping control, and rider feedback. The 1.89-inch (48 mm) AOS coil-spring forks feature new fork guards with improved strength and durability, revised styling, and improvements derived from the race team. The three-way adjustable rear shock and new toolless adjusters allow quick trackside suspension changes to suit different conditions.

PRECISION CHASSIS AND RIDER CONTROL

At its core is Triumph’s ultra-light aluminum spine frame, with a mass-centralized design, TIG-welded construction, hydroformed swingarm and forged-machined linkage system.

The chassis also features lightweight 7075-T6 Neken triple clamps, which provide precise, responsive front-end feel, while the rider-focused ergonomic layout is designed to support the movement required for aggressive motocross riding.

PREMIUM COMPONENTS AND RIDER TECHNOLOGY

The TF 450-X combines race-developed engineering with premium componentry selected for performance, durability, and rider control. Lightweight D.I.D DirtStar 7000-series aluminum rims provide durability under repeated race-pace impacts and are paired with Pirelli MX32 mid-soft tires for grip and predictable handling across soft-to-intermediate terrain.

ProTaper ACF carbon-core handlebars, ODI lock-on grips, and a motocross-profiled seat create an optimized handlebar-seat-footpeg triangle, while the 37.8-inch (960 mm) seat height supports rider movement and control.





A complete Brembo braking system works with high-performance Galfer discs to provide consistent stopping power, feel, and modulation. The Athena ECU with GET Power Assist integrates Traction Control, Launch Control, Quickshifter, and dual engine maps, allowing riders to adapt the bike to different conditions and preferences. For 2027, new separate stop/start switches update the rider interface, while an accessory Wi-Fi module and MX Tune Pro app unlock ten additional engine maps.





NEW ALL-BLACK BODYWORK AND GRAPHICS

For 2027, the TF 450-X sports all-black bodywork, with Triumph Racing Yellow accents and updated model year graphics. The darker, more cohesive finish reinforces the motorcycle's focused competition character while delivering a sharper, more contemporary appearance.





DESIGNED TO KEEP YOU RACING

The TF 450-X combines race-developed durability with Triumph’s off-road support infrastructure, helping riders maintain performance throughout training and competition.





Supporting riders on and off the track is a worldwide network of Authorized Triumph Motorcycle Dealers. Providing expert service, technical support, and parts supply, the network ensures riders have access to factory-trained expertise whether practicing locally or competing internationally.





A dedicated 24/7 online parts and accessories finder, TriumphMXParts.com, lets riders search for genuine Triumph components, with express delivery and pickup in dealer options available to minimize downtime between training and competition.





TRIUMPH RACING CONTINGENCY PROGRAM

Further reinforcing Triumph's commitment to off-road racing, the MY27 TF 450-X is eligible for the Triumph Racing Contingency Program, giving amateur racers throughout the United States and Canada the opportunity to earn cash rewards for top finishes in approved enduro and off-road events.





Designed to support riders at every level of competition, the program offers a straightforward registration process, a growing calendar of eligible races, and direct cash payout options, helping racers turn strong performances into real rewards. Racers can learn more and register at TriumphRacingContingency.com.





PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The TF 450-X is available to order now, from $10,295 USD / $12,695 CAD. For more information or to find your local dealer visit the Triumph website.

SPECIFICATION TF 450-X

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Single Cylinder 4-Stroke SOHC Capacity 449.5 cc Bore 3.74 in. (95 mm) Stroke 2.50 in. (63.4 mm) Compression 13.1:1 Maximum Power 61.5 hp (62.4 PS) @ 9,500 rpm Maximum Torque 36.8 lb-ft (49.9Nm) @7000 rpm Fuel System Dellorto Throttle Body, Athena EMS Exhaust Single Silencer Final Drive 13/50 Clutch Steel Wet Multi-Plate Belleville Spring, Hydraulic Actuation Gearbox 5-speed





CHASSIS Frame Aluminum, Spine & Double Cradle Swingarm Aluminum Fabrication Front Wheel 21” x 1.6” Rear Wheel 19” x 2.15” Front Tire 80/100 - 21 Rear Tire 110/90 - 19 Front Suspension KYB 1.89 in. (48 mm) Coil Spring Fork, Compression/Rebound Adjustment,12.2 in. (310 mm) Travel Rear Suspension KYB Coil, Compression Adjustment (High and Low Speed), Rebound Adjustment, 12.0 in. (305 mm) Travel Front Brakes Brembo, Twin Ø24 pistons, floating caliper, Galfer Single Disc 10.2 in. (260 mm) Rear Brakes Brembo, Twin Ø26 pistons, floating caliper, Galfer Single Disc 8.7 in. (220 mm) Instruments Hour Meter, Multi-Function Switch Cubes





DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 88.3 in. (2243 mm) Width (Handlebars) 32.9 in. (836 mm) Height 50.0 in. (1270 mm) Seat Height 37.8 in. (960 mm) Wheelbase 58.7 in. (1492 mm) Rake 27.4 ° Trail 4.6 in. (116 mm) Wet weight 239.4 lb (108.6 kg) Fuel Tank Capacity 1.8 gal (7.0 L)



