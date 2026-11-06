Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Another weekend, another AUS-X Supercross round. This Saturday brings the AUS-X Open in Geelong, Victoria. Located just under an hour from Melbourne (pronounced Mel-bun if you're a local), Geelong's GMHBA Stadium is a massive venue. The track won't cover the entire floor space, but it will still be one of the biggest and best tracks in series history. This series has a reputation for tough, technical track layouts, and this round will be no different. Some have argued it makes for a steep learning curve, but the same argument could be made that it's historically developed some of the world's best supercross talent, too.

This round being the AUS-X Open means that more international riders will be brought in versus the typical round. This year's incoming riders are Ken Roczen, Cole Davies (both were at Auckland, too), along with Justin Barcia and Jo Shimoda for this round only. Barcia making his return debut on the Suzuki, as well as Jo making a rare 450 appearance, have some added appeal to boot.

In the 250s, Davies will be the undoubted favorite. He dominated the Auckland triple crown, and I do mean dominated. It's hard to imagine that changing on a bigger and tougher racetrack with his skill set and equipment. Watching Davies is watching a superstar emerge. He has elite skills and is going to be a REAL problem for anyone in 2027. I know that seems redundant after him winning both the SX and MX title in 2026, but watching him in Auckland was a bit eye-opening.

The 450s should be a bit more interesting. Ken Roczen is surely the favorite, but with Craig, Barcia, and Shimoda all on site, the job won't be easy. These off-season races are a different dynamic than a Saturday in San Diego, and the racing is usually tighter. Case in point, Christian Craig gave Kenny all he wanted at times a week ago. Off-season races are often like that. No one is in race trim quite yet, and the tracks, format, time zones, and lack of normal resources all tighten things up a bit. Roczen will still be the expected front-runner, but a battle with Barcia wouldn't shock me for even a second.

The only real variable will be the weather, as there is a chance of rain overnight and on Saturday. Temperatures are in the 50s, and winds are expected to be gusting near 30 mph. Sounds a bit rough! As for me, I will be hiding in the friendly booth confines as my lifelong dream of being a part of the television broadcast continues. Sunday will mark the end of my South Pacific swing, but man, what a trip it's been. I will never take these opportunities for granted and can't wait for an amazing day of racing.