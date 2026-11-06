The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season is back in action this weekend at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia, for the Buckwheat 100 GNCC season finale.

You can watch the racing live on FloRacing: Saturday's pro ATV race starts at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific and Sunday's pro bike race starts at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.

Below is everything you need for the weekend for the Buckwheat 100 GNCC finale.

TV | Online Schedule