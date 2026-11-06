The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season is back in action this weekend at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia, for the Buckwheat 100 GNCC season finale.
You can watch the racing live on FloRacing: Saturday's pro ATV race starts at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific and Sunday's pro bike race starts at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.
Below is everything you need for the weekend for the Buckwheat 100 GNCC finale.
TV | Online Schedule
- GNCC
Buckwheat 100Saturday, November 7
Weekend Schedule
Note: All times local to Newburg, West Virginia (Eastern time zone).
Friday, November 6, 2026
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 1:00pm – 2:45pm UPDATED TIME: eMTB Registration
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
- 3:00pm UPDATED TIME: Progressive Turbo eMTB Racing
- 12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, November 7, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30 amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
- 10:35am Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm Bike Registration - All Classes
- 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, November 8, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
- 8:05am – 9:30am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
Other Links
General
Buckwheat 100 GNCC
Buckwheat 100 GNCC Race Center
Follow
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Grand National Cross Country Series
X — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV
Track Map
2026 GNCC Racing Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|202
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|193
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|191
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|159
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|157
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|251
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|251
|3
|Jason Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|237
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|205
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|156
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|265
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|249
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|249
|4
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|156
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|150