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Buckwheat 100
Sat Nov 7
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How to Watch: Buckwheat 100 GNCC Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Buckwheat 100 GNCC Broadcast/Streaming Information

November 6, 2026, 6:30am
Newburg, WV Buckwheat 100Progressive GNCC Racing

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season is back in action this weekend at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia, for the Buckwheat 100 GNCC season finale.

You can watch the racing live on FloRacing: Saturday's pro ATV race starts at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific and Sunday's pro bike race starts at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.

Below is everything you need for the weekend for the Buckwheat 100 GNCC finale.

TV | Online Schedule

  • GNCC

    Buckwheat 100

     Saturday, November 7
    • Youth ATV 
      Live
      November 7 - 9:00 AM
      Flo Racing
    • Pro ATVs 
      Live
      November 7 - 2:00 PM
      Flo Racing
    • Youth Bike 
      Live
      November 8 - 8:00 AM
      Flo Racing
    • Pro Bikes 
      Live
      November 8 - 1:00 PM
      Flo Racing
Buckwheat 100 GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

Weekend Schedule

Note: All times local to Newburg, West Virginia (Eastern time zone).

Friday, November 6, 2026

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 1:00pm – 2:45pm UPDATED TIME: eMTB Registration
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
  • 3:00pm UPDATED TIME: Progressive Turbo eMTB Racing
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, November 7, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30 amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 10:35am Pro ATV Registration
  • 11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, November 8, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
  • 8:05am – 9:30am Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

Other Links

General

GNCC Live Timing

Buckwheat 100 GNCC

Buckwheat 100 GNCC Race Center

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Track Map

2026 Buckwheat 100 GNCC layout.
2026 Buckwheat 100 GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

2026 GNCC Racing Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 202
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 193
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 191
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 159
5Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 157
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 251
2Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 251
3Jason Tino Jason Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 237
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 205
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 156
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 265
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 249
3Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 249
4Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 156
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 150
Full Standings


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