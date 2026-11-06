This Saturday Max Anstie will compete in the Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship presented by Monster Energy AUSX Open at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, Victoria, Australia. Set to race on the largest AUSX Open track in the race’s 11-year history, it’s a continuation of Anstie’s globetrotting offseason which has seen the Englishman perform in the SuperMotocross World Championship and Australian Supercross Championship. Sorting out and getting in rhythm with his ClubMX Yamaha YZ250F after exiting the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing organization, the international races have been of terrific importance to the 33 year-old and his preparation for the fast approaching 2027 supercross season.

“It’s one of those where we’ve had a lot of success in individual races and have had the red plate, so now it’s just being able to put it all together for the 2027 season to be in the championship hunt right to the end,” explained Anstie of his global research and development travels. On Thursday, Anstie checked in from way down under.

“I’m just in Australia at the minute,” said Anstie all the way from GMHBA Stadium. “I’m racing the Australian Supercross Championship since World Supercross kind of went away. We made some plans to come out here and race this and develop this 2027 bike. It’s gone well. I’ve been flat out with the riding and testing and getting things dialed in for the next race this weekend. Everything is good. Just getting our stuff ready these next few races of this Australian supercross thing and figuring the bike out and all that stuff. We’re making good progress. We’re doing alright. Overall it has gone well. We’re in a good spot. Australia is a nice place to be. I’m on the sunny coast at the moment and it’s pretty awesome. All going well so far in the preparation for 2027.