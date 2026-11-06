This Saturday Max Anstie will compete in the Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship presented by Monster Energy AUSX Open at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, Victoria, Australia. Set to race on the largest AUSX Open track in the race’s 11-year history, it’s a continuation of Anstie’s globetrotting offseason which has seen the Englishman perform in the SuperMotocross World Championship and Australian Supercross Championship. Sorting out and getting in rhythm with his ClubMX Yamaha YZ250F after exiting the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing organization, the international races have been of terrific importance to the 33 year-old and his preparation for the fast approaching 2027 supercross season.
“It’s one of those where we’ve had a lot of success in individual races and have had the red plate, so now it’s just being able to put it all together for the 2027 season to be in the championship hunt right to the end,” explained Anstie of his global research and development travels. On Thursday, Anstie checked in from way down under.
“I’m just in Australia at the minute,” said Anstie all the way from GMHBA Stadium. “I’m racing the Australian Supercross Championship since World Supercross kind of went away. We made some plans to come out here and race this and develop this 2027 bike. It’s gone well. I’ve been flat out with the riding and testing and getting things dialed in for the next race this weekend. Everything is good. Just getting our stuff ready these next few races of this Australian supercross thing and figuring the bike out and all that stuff. We’re making good progress. We’re doing alright. Overall it has gone well. We’re in a good spot. Australia is a nice place to be. I’m on the sunny coast at the moment and it’s pretty awesome. All going well so far in the preparation for 2027.
“I’ve won the Australian Supercross Championship twice before, and with World Supercross, it was the same thing,” continued Anstie. “I’ve been able to use these races to prepare for Anaheim or for Tampa or whatever coast you end up doing. It’s been good. We’ve had some good competition. We’re trying to dial things in with the bike. You can always feel good when you’re practicing, but trying to figure it out at the races is another thing. Yeah, we’re making good progress. We’re definitely getting there. We’ve got the 2027 bike over here. The Yamaha 250 is different. You’ve got a different clutch and a different chassis setup. It’s pretty different. And you know what it’s like. It just takes time. You think you get it right and then you go to a race and it’s like, ‘Okay, this works and this didn’t work.’ Just dialing all that in but making good steps at the minute. I do think the potential in this 2027 Yamaha is high. Once we dial it in, I think it’s going to be another step again from where we were. And the bike was already solid before. I think the potential is there for it to be a pretty awesome setup.
“You know when you just practice on your one or two practice tracks and test tracks with the bike, you feel good,” continued Anstie on sorting the motorcycle out. “But then when you go racing you realize what works and what doesn’t, so for me, sometimes it sucks when it’s not going well or it’s not feeling the way you want it, but I’d rather feel that way now in November than in January or February when we get going with supercross.”
And all along the way in his offseason world travel, Anstie has enjoyed seeing and being around the enthusiastic fans who have flocked to the events.
“Yeah, man, they’re awesome,” enthused the Englishman. “The fans are great over here. They definitely do welcome you in. It’s cool to come and be a part of it. We definitely want to put in a show for these guys over here. It’s great to be able to go to Australia and do this and see all these fans over here. They’re really into it, so it’s pretty awesome.”
Interestingly, Anstie is one of the very few U.S.-based racers actually competing in the global offseason events.
“Yeah, and a lot of the teams from the U.S. don’t really allow it,” stated Anstie. “I think for the ClubMX guys to allow that for me and to be able to do this is pretty cool. I think it’s all part of what I need to do. At this point in my career it’s what is needed to try and find that next step.”
Now signed to the ClubMX team through 2028, Anstie has had a very positive experience in adjusting to the organization.
“Honestly, it’s very impressive,” he said. “The setup there at ClubMX for the recovery side of things, for the riding, the tracks, how it all works is excellent. They definitely leave no stone unturned. We’ve definitely got all the tools we need to go and do the job. Yeah, it’s pretty cool. I’m excited to get back there once I’m back from Australia.”
And Anstie and the ClubMX Yamaha outfit certainly want to go big come the start of the 2027 racing season.
“Yeah, that’s the plan,” he explained. “I think they’re definitely trying to put everything into it. I know the engine technicians are off testing and working on everything they can. We have definitely got all the tools we need to go and get the job done. Like with the bike, I think we’ve got a lot of potential and I’m pretty excited about it.”
Anymore offseason competition for Max Anstie before the launch of the 2027 competition season?
“No, I mean I’ve got to go to the FIM Awards in December,” said Anstie. “I just got told that the one World Supercross race we did in Canada, they are counting that as the World Championship, so I’m three-time World Supercross 250 champion. The FIM president called me and said, ‘Alright, we’ve got to make it happen. You’ve got to be able to come this thing.’ That’s the next thing after these races and then just testing and getting back to ClubMX and working on it for next year. In December we really ramp it up with the intensity of the laps and in the gym. Whether we do west or east, it depends if that carries on or you taper off until Anaheim. I’m definitely pumped on getting back to that and figuring out the bike. It’s kind of like you’re doing two things at once, you know? You’re figuring out the bike and then you’ve got to work on yourself with all the training. Yeah, I’m super excited about it. It’s been awesome to be here in the U.S. it is definitely awesome to have made it this long and have such a successful and solid career. And I want more, you know? I want to keep going and that’s the plan. The goal is to win a supercross championship. I’ve won races and I’ve had the red plate. It’s just trying to piece it together. It’s not easy. It’s tough. It’s definitely a dream. Let’s keep working towards it and see where we end up.”