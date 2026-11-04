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Watch: Justin Barcia Ripping on His Suzuki RM-Z450 Ahead of AUS-X Open This Weekend

November 4, 2026, 12:40pm

Text by Justin Barcia's YouTube:

We back! First BamTV on the yellow machine. Man does this thing rip. Bike has been unreal my first few days on it and been having a ton of fun getting ready for Australian Supercross. Enjoy the video and can't wait to meet all the Ozzie fans!

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