Watch: Justin Barcia Ripping on His Suzuki RM-Z450 Ahead of AUS-X Open This Weekend November 4, 2026, 12:40pm Mitch KendraSenior Online Content Manager Home Supercross Australian SX Breaking News Watch: Justin Barcia Ripping on His Suzuki RM-Z450 Ahead of AUS-X Open This Weekend Text by Justin Barcia's YouTube:We back! First BamTV on the yellow machine. Man does this thing rip. Bike has been unreal my first few days on it and been having a ton of fun getting ready for Australian Supercross. Enjoy the video and can't wait to meet all the Ozzie fans! View this post on InstagramA post shared by BAMBAM (@justinbarcia) View this post on InstagramA post shared by AUSX SUPERCROSS (@ausxsupercross)