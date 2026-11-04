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Watch: 2026 MXGP Season and Motocross of Nations Video Recap

November 4, 2026, 2:30pm
Ernée, France Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)Motocross of Nations

Text by MXGP-TV:

What an unforgettable season it has been! Let's look back at the battles for the MXGP & MX2 World Championships, as well as the legendary edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

2026 Championship Finish

MXGP Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 973
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 805
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 659
4Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 641
5Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 637
Full Standings

MX2 Championship

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 904
2Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 868
3Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 814
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 795
5Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 768
Full Standings

MXoN Overall Results

MXoN

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) - Combined

October 4, 2026
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Points Race Class Bike
1
Belgium
Belgium 		23
Lucas Coenen 3 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP KTM
Liam Everts 4 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Husqvarna
Liam Everts 4 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Husqvarna
Lucas Coenen 5 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP KTM
Sacha Coenen 7 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 KTM
Sacha Coenen 12 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 KTM
2
Spain
Spain 		26
Jorge Prado 2 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP KTM
Jorge Prado 2 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP KTM
Guillem Farres 4 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Triumph
Guillem Farres 5 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Triumph
Francisco Garcia 13 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Kawasaki
Francisco Garcia 36 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Kawasaki
3
The Netherlands
The Netherlands 		34
Jeffrey Herlings 1 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Honda
Jeffrey Herlings 1 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Honda
Roan Van De Moosdijk 9 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP KTM
Glenn Coldenhoff 9 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Yamaha
Glenn Coldenhoff 14 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Yamaha
Roan Van De Moosdijk 18 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP KTM
Full Results
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