Watch: 2026 MXGP Season and Motocross of Nations Video Recap
November 4, 2026, 2:30pm
Text by MXGP-TV:
What an unforgettable season it has been! Let's look back at the battles for the MXGP & MX2 World Championships, as well as the legendary edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.
2026 Championship Finish
MXGP Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|973
|2
|Romain Febvre
|805
|3
|Tim Gajser
|659
|4
|Tom Vialle
|641
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|637
MX2 Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Guillem Farres
|904
|2
|Camden McLellan
|868
|3
|Sacha Coenen
|814
|4
|Liam Everts
|795
|5
|Simon Längenfelder
|768
MXoN Overall Results
MXoN
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Bike
|1
|
Belgium
|23
|Lucas Coenen
|3
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Liam Everts
|4
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Husqvarna
|Liam Everts
|4
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Husqvarna
|Lucas Coenen
|5
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Sacha Coenen
|7
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Sacha Coenen
|12
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
|2
|
Spain
|26
|Jorge Prado
|2
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Jorge Prado
|2
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Guillem Farres
|4
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Triumph
|Guillem Farres
|5
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Triumph
|Francisco Garcia
|13
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Kawasaki
|Francisco Garcia
|36
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Kawasaki
|3
|
The Netherlands
|34
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Honda
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|9
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|9
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|14
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Yamaha
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|18
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM