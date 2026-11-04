Van Venrooy Racing Signs Karlis Reisulis and Byron Dennis for 2027 MX2

The following press release is from KTM:

Van Venrooy Racing announces Karlis Reisulis and Byron Dennis for the 2027 MX2 season

Van Venrooy Racing has announced its rider line-up for the 2027 MX2 World Championship. Next season, the Dutch team will line up with Latvian rider Karlis Reisulis and Australian rider Byron Dennis. With two young and ambitious riders, the team aims to make its mark once again at the highest level of international motocross.

For Karlis Reisulis, joining Van Venrooy Racing represents a new challenge in his career. The Latvian rider has been part of the Yamaha programme in recent years and finished seventh in this year's MX2 World Championship. He also secured the first podium finish of his career.

Alongside Reisulis, Van Venrooy Racing has signed Australian rider Byron Dennis. For Dennis, this partnership represents an important step forward in his international motocross career. During the closing stages of this season, he travelled from Australia to Europe to compete in the EMX250 Championship and several Grand Prix events. Dennis made a strong impression, securing a podium finish in EMX250 and achieving several top-ten results in the MX2 World Championship.

At Van Venrooy Racing, the Australian will have the opportunity to further develop his skills and gain valuable experience in the highly competitive MX2 World Championship.

With the arrival of Reisulis and Dennis, Van Venrooy Racing is also taking a step forward in its status. The team will not only receive increased support from KTM but has also been appointed an official KTM team.