Six-Round Schedule Revealed for 2027 Women’s Motocross Championship
The following press release is from the SMX League:
2027 Schedule Revealed for Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony
Six Rounds to Run in Conjunction with Pro Motocross Championship; WMX Invitational Set to Return at SMX World Championship Final
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The SMX League has revealed the schedule of races that will comprise the 2027 Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX). The summer campaign will once again feature six rounds, with each run in conjunction with the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Additionally, the fastest females in the sport will make a return to the postseason with the second running of the WMX Invitational during the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final.
“After a groundbreaking season in 2026, the WMX is poised for another historic campaign in 2027 as the championship profile continues to grow and become a destination for the best women’s racers from across the globe,” said Christina Denney, WMX Series Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “A total of four different major champions competed against one another this past summer and we expect even more international talent to commit to the WMX for the upcoming season. The six events that make up the championship are some of the highest profile races in the world and the inclusion of the WMX Invitational at the SMX Final has established unparalleled exposure for women in motocross. This is where the world comes to race.”
The 2027 WMX Championship will kick off over the Memorial Day holiday weekend alongside the Pro Motocross Championship from Southern California’s Pala Raceway Presented by Fox Racing (May 28-29). An opening three-race stretch will then travel to Northern California’s famed Hangtown Motocross Classic (June 4-5) before heading to the scenic surroundings of Colorado’s Thunder Valley Motocross Park (June 11-12). A midseason summer break will set the stage for a dramatic three-race run to crown a champion, starting with a trip to legendary Unadilla MX in Central New York (August 13-14), followed by a visit to Southern Maryland’s Budds Creek Motocross Park (August 20-21) and the championship finale from Ironman Raceway in Indiana (August 27-28).
Women's Motocross Championship Schedule
2027 WMX Schedule
- Motocross, WMXFox Raceway (Pala) Saturday, May 294:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXHangtown SMX Next
Saturday, June 54:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXThunder Valley SMX Next
Saturday, June 123:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXUnadilla Saturday, August 141:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXBudds Creek Saturday, August 211:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXIronman SMX Next Showdown and St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Race
Saturday, August 281:00 PM
- SuperMotocross
SMX World Championship FinalWMX Invitational
Saturday, September 25
- TBA - Check back for the full schedule
The WMX Invitational will feature more than a dozen of the top racers in the world during a postseason showcase at the biggest race of the season on September 25. While the venue has yet to be announced, the fastest women on the planet will do battle on a hybrid track design featuring elements of the Supercross and Pro Motocross disciplines, providing their most unique challenge of the entire season. The maiden Invitational this past September featured a captivating battle worthy of the high-profile stage provided at the sport’s season-ending spectacle.
On the racetrack, reigning three-time WMX Champion Lachlan Turner will once again lead the way as she continues her rapid ascension to becoming one of the sport’s all-time greats. Her quest for a four-peat will receive a primary challenge from Australian star Charli Cannon, a back-to-back championship runner-up, in addition to the multi-talented Mikayla Nielsen, who has amassed consecutive finishes on the championship podium, and promising newcomer Mayla Herrick, who will contest the entire WMX season for the first time.
Adding to the excitement of all the action for the 2027 season will be the highest level of exposure for women’s motocross on the planet, featuring broadcast coverage from NBC Sports and Peacock as well as the SMX Video Pass at all six championship rounds and the WMX Invitational. The addition of the WMX to telecasts of the SMX World Championship has brought unprecedented global attention that attracted the likes of FIM Champions Lotte Van Drunen and Daniela Guillen this past season and will almost certainly see the addition of more international talent next year.