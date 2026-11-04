Six-Round Schedule Revealed for 2027 Women’s Motocross Championship

The following press release is from the SMX League:

2027 Schedule Revealed for Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony

Six Rounds to Run in Conjunction with Pro Motocross Championship; WMX Invitational Set to Return at SMX World Championship Final

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The SMX League has revealed the schedule of races that will comprise the 2027 Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX). The summer campaign will once again feature six rounds, with each run in conjunction with the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Additionally, the fastest females in the sport will make a return to the postseason with the second running of the WMX Invitational during the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final.

“After a groundbreaking season in 2026, the WMX is poised for another historic campaign in 2027 as the championship profile continues to grow and become a destination for the best women’s racers from across the globe,” said Christina Denney, WMX Series Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “A total of four different major champions competed against one another this past summer and we expect even more international talent to commit to the WMX for the upcoming season. The six events that make up the championship are some of the highest profile races in the world and the inclusion of the WMX Invitational at the SMX Final has established unparalleled exposure for women in motocross. This is where the world comes to race.”

The 2027 WMX Championship will kick off over the Memorial Day holiday weekend alongside the Pro Motocross Championship from Southern California’s Pala Raceway Presented by Fox Racing (May 28-29). An opening three-race stretch will then travel to Northern California’s famed Hangtown Motocross Classic (June 4-5) before heading to the scenic surroundings of Colorado’s Thunder Valley Motocross Park (June 11-12). A midseason summer break will set the stage for a dramatic three-race run to crown a champion, starting with a trip to legendary Unadilla MX in Central New York (August 13-14), followed by a visit to Southern Maryland’s Budds Creek Motocross Park (August 20-21) and the championship finale from Ironman Raceway in Indiana (August 27-28).