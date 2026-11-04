Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Welcomes Maxime Renaux, Janis Reisulis, and Valerio Lata for 2027 MXGP Season
The following press release is from KTM:
MXGP line-up cemented for Red Bull KTM for 2027
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing welcomes Maxime Renaux, Janis Reisulis and Valerio Lata to the team for the 2027 FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship as KTM solidify their Grand Prix presence for next season.
MXGP 2027 will see Red Bull KTM field five riders: two in the MXGP division with the works KTM 450 SX-F and three on the KTM 250 SX-F in MX2 with the Van Venrooy KTM Racing team placing another two factory-supported athletes in MX2.
In MXGP Maxime Renaux will join Andrea Adamo (both former MX2 world champions) in the faction of the team marshalled by Rome-based Davide De Carli. The Italian set-up will work with promising youngster Valerio Lata in MX2.
Also in MX2, 2025 world champ, Simon Längenfelder, will race with incoming recruit Janis Reisulis while the Venrooy squad will push Karlis Reisulis and Byron Dennis into action.
Renaux, 26, is a multiple Grand Prix winner in MXGP and a former Rookie of the Year. The Frenchman claimed the 2021 MX2 crown and has been a leading protagonist in the premier class since 2022.
Janis Reisulis made the breakthrough to be an MX2 podium finisher in 2026. The 18- year-old Latvian walked the rostrum three times and rose to 6th in the championship standings in his first Grand Prix season. His older brother, Karlis, was 11th in the world in 2025 and ranked just behind his sibling in P7 in 2026.
Byron Dennis is the latest hotshot from Australia who caught the eye with top ten results in his first MX2 Grand Prix appearances in China and his home country at the end of the season. 2027 will be his maiden season in the world championship. Multi Grand Prix winner Marc De Reuver will assume the role of official rider coach for Red Bull KTM.
“Really excited about this new chapter of my career. It’s a big change coming up and I’m looking forward to make this step with the orange family at Red Bull KTM. It is one of the most attractive and successful MX teams in the paddock and I’m happy to join the organisation of Davide and Claudio; a dream come true. They have so much experience and I’m really eager to learn from that and finding some fresh air in my career. I think we can achieve great things together.”
Janis Reisulis:
“For me personally moving to Red Bull KTM means a lot and I’m very thankful to have this kind of opportunity to race for such a brand. I’m always up for new challenges and meeting new people, so I feel like I will definitely get along with the new bike and the program. I’m so excited to race this bike!”
“I am really happy and excited to be part of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing De Carli line-up. Ever since I was a child, I dreamed of racing for this team, and now I’ve finally fulfilled that dream. I’ll certainly have incredible motivation as I head into the season, and I’m looking forward to achieving great results together with the whole team, the work has already begun!”
Robert Jonas, KTM Director Offroad Racing:
“It’s a big pleasure to announce these new riders in the Red Bull KTM family and to confirm our roster for 2027. Maxime is a big talent and a smart racer with a decent amount of experience now in the MXGP class. It will be very interesting to see him work with Davide and Claudio De Carli and to hopefully continue the streak of success the team has had for over ten years and with different personalities, the same for Valerio and his progress at GP level. Bringing the Reisulis brothers into the program is a big deal for us and we’re very happy to help them reach the next level of performance in their careers. The cooperation with the Van Venrooy team and our other supported race teams is a fundamental part of our motocross project so I want to extend special thanks to them and, of course, we’re looking forward to more success with Andrea and Simon.”