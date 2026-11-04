The following press release is from KTM:



MXGP line-up cemented for Red Bull KTM for 2027

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing welcomes Maxime Renaux, Janis Reisulis and Valerio Lata to the team for the 2027 FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship as KTM solidify their Grand Prix presence for next season.

MXGP 2027 will see Red Bull KTM field five riders: two in the MXGP division with the works KTM 450 SX-F and three on the KTM 250 SX-F in MX2 with the Van Venrooy KTM Racing team placing another two factory-supported athletes in MX2.

In MXGP Maxime Renaux will join Andrea Adamo (both former MX2 world champions) in the faction of the team marshalled by Rome-based Davide De Carli. The Italian set-up will work with promising youngster Valerio Lata in MX2.