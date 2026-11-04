Max Anstie is ramping up for the 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with ClubMX Yamaha—and he looks to keep this one streak alive to start 2027.

Anstie has landed on the podium at the previous four 250SX opening rounds to start his year in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the latter two of which are wins. Can Anstie turn his four straight opening-round podiums into five straight?

Anstie podiumed the 2023 Houston SX 250SX East Division opener behind Hunter Lawrence in what was Anstie's first 250SX race with the Fire Power Honda (now named Quad Lock Honda) team. Anstie finished third that year in the championship.

The following year, Anstie made a late pass on Chance Hymas to take second at the Detroit SX 250SX East Division opener (won by Austin Forkner). That was the infamous massive first-turn crash at Ford Field. Chaos to start that championship straight from the first gate drop! Anstie finished fifth in the championship.

At the 2025 Tampa SX 250SX East Division opener, Anstie pulled off the win in what was his first SX race with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. This was the night Pierce Brown had the lead until a brutal crash in the whoops halfway through the race brought out the red flag as Brown suffered a season-ending neck injury. Anstie was injured at the Birmingham SX round and finished ninth in the standings.

Then, the 2026 Anaheim 1 SX earlier this year. All eyes were on 250SX West Division reigning champion Haiden Deegan, and hopeful contenders Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo. But the gate dropped on the '26 season and it was Ryder DiFrancesco and Hymas who led the field with McAdoo and Anstie close behind as Deegan was buried in the middle of the pack and Kitchen was on the ground in the first turn. The veteran Anstie got around DiFrancesco and Hymas and ran away with the race win out front. Anstie went on to finish third in the 250SX West championship.

At the moment, Anstie has not yet confirmed which 250SX division he will race in '27. The Anaheim 1 SX will again kick off the 250SX West Division as the Tampa SX on February 6 will begin in the East Division Championship. Will he keep his podium streak alive in his first 250SX race with ClubMX?

Max Anstie's Finish at Opening Round of Previous 4 250SX Seasons