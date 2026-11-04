The news didn’t look good as it kept coming. Major financial issues for the Pierer Mobility Group, former parent company of a portfolio of brands including KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas. The major factor? During the pandemic, KTM twisted the throttle and ramped up production and R&D, anticipating its competitors would pull back. The goal was a massive gain in market share. This had actually worked before, when KTM got aggressive in the wake of the 2007-2010 era financial crisis. At that time, Japanese brands got conservative and KTM pounced. By the time the giants woke back up, KTM was a much bigger player than it had ever been before. Thus, KTM wanted to play COVID-19 play in a similar: get aggressive, take advantage, make huge gains.

For a spell, it worked, because COVID also sparked a rush on outdoor recreation, and bike sales started soaring. So did bicycle sales, and Pierer Mobility was jumping into that market, too. It had also established itself as a street-bike company as well. Production ramped up, and for a year or so, KTM and its sister brands reaped the benefits.

Well, this time the aggression was too much. The company ended up running the production lines too hot and built far more motorcycles than it could sell. Worse, after the COVID boom the bicycle business started collapsing almost entirely, just as the company was making massive investments. It was all too much, debt piled up, and for a moment it looked like the company might not survive at all.

It did, but only with help from India manufacturer Bajaj, which had become a major partner decades ago, and completely came to the rescue this time. The Pierer Mobility name is now gone, and the parent company is now dubbed Bajaj Mobility. India came to the rescue of Austria. Now the company appears solid again as it rebuilds from its debt crisis. But changes will have to come, and in the area, we follow most closely—motocross racing—we’ve seen them.

When Pierer Mobility purchased GasGas, it hit the ground running, moving into the motocross space with immediate success. Justin Barcia won the very first round of Monster Energy AMA 450 Supercross the brand ever entered. Jorge Prado, a Spanish rider, moved from KTM over to GasGas to celebrate the Spanish brands’ heritage. He won races and titles, and all was well. Then the financial crisis hit, and something had to go… GasGas’ motocross racing efforts hit the chopping block. The brand still exists on the showroom floor, but not with factory racing at the big dirt bike races.